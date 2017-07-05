Market Statistics Dashboard

Market Statistic Dashboard is an interesting tool for statistic analysis.

This indicator scans the market and returns very accurate statistical analysis.

The analysis is based on historical data.

For example: it analyzes monthly chart and compares all the monthly charts in the past.

The statistical analysis is run also on other TFs: weekly and daily ones.

It is necessary to wait for the confluence of all timeframes to have a higher statistical certainty for the trading signal.

Note: refresh your history center to have more reliable statistical data.





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