Magic Finger Singal

5


Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend.

  • If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter.
  • If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter the market to trade, and then use the discoloration line as a confirmation of the trend.
  • Stop loss can be used as a basis for stop loss dots.
  • RS is an important long-short watershed.

Input parameters:

Trend_Factor 5
SL_Factor
 2.0
AlertOption
 *********************************
Local Alert
 true
TimesOfAlerts
 2
E-Mail Alert
 false
App PUSH Notification 
 false
 Display_Option  *********************************
 Barclor_Display  true
***ADR Option**  *********************************
 Display ADR  true
 Normal Color  DarkOrange
 Reach Color  MediumBlue
Reviews 1
Taffylola
313
Taffylola 2019.09.09 20:11 
 

Really good indicator, I use the colored candles and entries all the time. Best on longer TF's like 1hr, 4hr, Daily

Excellent support from the developer.

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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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MagicFinger Pro
Hui Zhao
Indicators
Magic Finger Pro — Indicator Overview Magic Finger Pro is the upgraded version of Magic Finger , featuring multi-timeframe (MTF) cross-period trend tracking and built-in stop-loss functionality. Whether you are an intraday trader or a medium-to-long-term trend follower, it provides tailored operational guidance for your strategy. This is an indicator I have used personally since I first wrote "Magic Finger" in 2018. It is much more than just an indicator—it is essentially my entire trading syst
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Taffylola
313
Taffylola 2019.09.09 20:11 
 

Really good indicator, I use the colored candles and entries all the time. Best on longer TF's like 1hr, 4hr, Daily

Excellent support from the developer.

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