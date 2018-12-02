Magic Finger Singal
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.80
- Updated: 15 August 2026
- Activations: 10
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend.
- If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter.
- If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter the market to trade, and then use the discoloration line as a confirmation of the trend.
- Stop loss can be used as a basis for stop loss dots.
- RS is an important long-short watershed.
Input parameters:
|Trend_Factor
|5
|SL_Factor
|2.0
|AlertOption
|*********************************
|Local Alert
|true
|TimesOfAlerts
|2
|E-Mail Alert
|false
|App PUSH Notification
|false
|Display_Option
|*********************************
|Barclor_Display
|true
|***ADR Option**
|*********************************
|Display ADR
|true
|Normal Color
|DarkOrange
|Reach Color
| MediumBlue
Really good indicator, I use the colored candles and entries all the time. Best on longer TF's like 1hr, 4hr, Daily
Excellent support from the developer.