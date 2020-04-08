Multi Factor Channel Score MT5
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 1.0
MFCS (Multi Factor Channel Score) is an advanced indicator designed to provide a clear reading of market dynamics through a weighted scoring system and adaptive volatility-based channels.
MAIN FEATURES:
-
Adaptive ATR channels adjusted to real-time volatility
-
Multi-factor scoring (position, volume, momentum, HTF trend, volatility)
-
Signals categorized by score intensity (0–100)
-
Complete dashboard showing score, trend, and key indicators
-
Multi-timeframe filtering to align market direction
-
Optional volume validation to enhance reliability
KEY PARAMETERS:
-
Adjustable ATR period, multiplier, and window
-
Configurable scoring weights
-
Volume filtered by moving average
-
Customizable dashboard with integrated alerts
USAGE:
Designed for traders and technicians seeking a quantitative assessment of market structure.
Helps identify high-potential zones, measure movement strength, and refine entry timing.