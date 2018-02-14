Strong Levels MT5
- Utilities
-
Mikhail MitinMetaTrader developer since 2011.
I specialize in professional trading utilities — tools that help traders
manage risk, execute trades more efficiently, and control trading workflows.
My products are focused on:
• trade management and automation
• risk control and position handling
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 19 August 2020
- Activations: 5
Strong Levels — Support & Resistance Indicator
Idicator for automatic detection of strong price consolidation levels.
Designed to help traders identify important support and resistance zones on the chart.This indicator is intended for market analysis, not for generating trade signals.
🔍 How it works
Strong Levels analyzes price behavior using:
- 2 Moving Averages
- 1 MACD
- a proprietary multi-factor algorithm
The same algorithm is used by the author in personal trading.
The indicator detects price consolidation zones and displays them as horizontal levels on the chart.
📊 Level types
The indicator draws 4 types of levels (colors are customizable):
- Strong Up
- Weak Up
- Strong Down
- Weak Down
A weak level may later become strong.
A strong level can also weaken after multiple retests.
This helps visually track how price reacts to important zones over time.
📌 How traders use Strong Levels
- Identify key support and resistance areas
- Plan entries near consolidation zones
- Place Stop Loss behind strong levels
- Define Take Profit targets
- Analyze market structure and context
Works well together with:
- intraday strategies
- trend-following systems
- manual trading
- Expert Advisors (as confirmation tool)
🚀 Quick Start
- Attach the indicator to any chart
- Use default parameters for first analysis
- Observe strong and weak levels on the chart
- Use levels as analytical reference zones
⚠️ Levels are not trading signals.
Always use confirmation before entering trades.
⚙️ Parameters (advanced users)
- BARS for analytics - Number of bars used for analysis. More bars → more levels, but lower reliability. Recommended value: 200.
- Need Comment - Enable / disable log output.
- Coefficient (delete level after RETEST) - Controls level deletion based on price retests relative to MA.
- MACD parameters: MACD_fast, MACD_slow, MACD_signal, MACD_price
- Moving Average parameters: MA_period_1, MA_method_1; MA_period_2, MA_method_2; MA_shift, MA_price
- MACD zone parameters: Trend zone (min BARS); Correction zone (min BARS); Transit zone (min BARS). Recommended value for zones: 3 bars.
- Level colors - clr_LEVEL_strong_UP; clr_LEVEL_strong_DOWN; clr_LEVEL_low_UP; clr_LEVEL_low_DOWN
📌 Versions
💡 Related tools
If you find this indicator useful, you may also be interested in:
- Intraday trading EAs
- Trade management panels
- Dashboard indicators
Check other tools in my profile.
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