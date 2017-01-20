Base Channel
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 26 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator plots dynamic support and resistance levels.
Description of the indicator settings:
- Channel_expansion_coefficient - channel expansion ratio
- Main_Level - boundary size to recalculate the indicator levels
- ArrowRightPrice - enable/disable the display of the right price labels
- color_UP_line - color of the upper resistance line
- color_DN_line - color of the lower support line
- color_CE_line - color of the central lines
- style_ - style of the central lines
- width_ - width of the central lines
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