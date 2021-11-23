Dashboard Super Risk Reward Panel MT5

  • Utilities
  • Wang Yu
    Wang Yu

    Wang Yu

    3.6 (94)
    Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more
    53 products 4 topics 3 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 23 November 2021
  • Activations: 5

如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.


To access the free demo version, please re-direct to this LINK.

To access the single pair version, please re-direct to this LINK.

There are two critical components in a profitable trading system, one is entry (place an order), and another one is exit (close an order). You can exit by time: closing order after London Close for example. You can also exit by position: closing an order when price reaches a certain support/resistance level.

Dashboard Super Risk Reward Panel MT5 is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to:

  • Locate and highlight the closest upper and lower support/resistance level (among the 7 critical support/resistance level, which are pivot S1, pivot R1, daily pivot, weekly pivot, monthly pivot, previous daily high, and previous daily low) to the current price. See screenshot2.
  • Find the profitable RR ratio entry level with highlight by calculating and comparing the distance between upper closest to current price and distance between lower closest to current prices. See screenshot3
  • Click one buy/sell button to place buy and/or sell order with TP and SL set at the above level, which gives you and good RR ratio.


Features

  • User is able to select support and resistance levels for RR ratio generating.
  • Adjustable indicator panel position


Important Action Items before Using Dashboard

  1. For the first time loading Dashboard, it may take 3-5 minutes to download historical data. For subsequent loading, it only takes a few seconds.
  2. Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window (if your broker offers 28 pairs).


Input Parameters

  • Use Pivot Support1
    • Use pivot support for RR ratio calculation
    • Same rule applied to the following 6 support/resistance levels.
  • Use Pivot Resistance1
  • Use Daily Pivot
  • Use Weekly Pivot
  • Use Monthly Pivot
  • Use Previous Daily High
  • Use Previous Daily Low
  • SR Stop-Loss Buffer
  • Magic Number
  • Lot Size:
  • Basket TP in $
  • Basket SL in $
  • Max Spread: once spread exceeds max spread, spread of that pair will be highlighted in red.
  • Suffix: suffix string of your symbol. i.e.: your symbol is ‘EURUSDx’ instead of ‘EURUSD’, input ‘x’ in suffix cell, leave prefix cell blank
  • Prefix: prefix string of your symbol
  • X_axis:dashboard x position
  • Y_axis: dashboard x position


Dashboard Objects

Please refer to screenshot 6 to 8.

  1. Pair Tick Button: Click once to active the corresponding pair for trading. Click once more to de-active.
  2. Spread column: show current spread of each pair.
  3. SR Status Panel: indicates which Support/Resistance level is selected for RR ratio calculation
  4. Upper Closest Column: cell is repainted to be green to indicate that this support/resistance level is the upper closest level
  5. Lower Closest Column: cell is repainted to be red to indicate that this support/resistance level is the lower closest level
  6. Up Column: indicate the distance between upper closest SR level to current price
  7. Down Column: indicate the distance between Lower closest SR level to current price
  8. Buy Button: place buy order with upper closest SR level as TP, and lower closest SR level as SL
  9. Sell Button: place sell order with lower closest SR level as TP, and upper closest SR level as SL
  10. Close Button: close all positions of corresponding pair
  11. Buy Volume Column
  12. Sell Volume Column
  13. Symbol:
  14. Profit Column
  15. Profit Baskets: calculate the number of baskets hitting TP
  16. Basket TP: Basket take profit
  17. Basket Highest: the maximum profit that current basket ever reach
  18. Loss Baskets: calculate the number of baskets hitting SL
  19. Basket SL: Basket stop loss
  20. Basket Lowest: the maximum loss that current basket ever reach
  21. Current Basket Profit: Current basket profit
  22. Close All: close all positions
  23. Close Profit: close all positions in profit
  24. Close Loss: close all positions in loss


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Utilities
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Indicators
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Utilities
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Utilities
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Indicators
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Utilities
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Indicators
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Dashboard Super Risk Reward Panel
Wang Yu
Utilities
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Wang Yu
Utilities
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Utilities
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2 (2)
Utilities
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Dashboard Symphonie Trader System
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Symphonie Trader System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Symphonie Indicator Set (Extreme, Emotion, Trend, and Sentiment) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will b
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4 (1)
Utilities
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Wang Yu
Utilities
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Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. This system basically utilizes two simple moving averages (10 SMA and 197 SMA) over 2 hours before Tokyo Open to generate trading signal mainly on timeframe H1. The signal will be further filtered by 1) M15 and M5 Fractals; 2) Stochastic To facilitate you to understand and trade this system quickly and effectively, the collection of PDF manuals and tips
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
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Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Bollinger Band status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential Bollinger Bounce opportunities from 28 main pairs on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Bollinger Band is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Bollinger Bounce Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Bollinger Band Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: price is above the
Dashboard Stochastic
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the Stochastic status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Stochastic is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Stochastic Classic Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: cl
Dashboard RSI
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the RSI status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard RSI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the RSI Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: RSI signal is above th
Dashboard MACD
Wang Yu
Indicators
This indicator helps to visualize the MACD status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs’ fast EMA cross the slow EMA on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard MACD is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the MACD Rules (Fast EMA Cross Slow). COLOR LEGEND: clrRed: MACD fast EMA down cross MACD slow EAM and MACD f
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