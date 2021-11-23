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There are two critical components in a profitable trading system. One is entry (placing an order) and another one is exit (closing an order). You can exit by time: closing order after London Close, for example. You can also exit by position: closing an order when price reaches a certain support/resistance level.

Super Risk Reward Panel MT5 is an intuitive, and handy graphical tool to help you to:

Locate and highlight the closest upper and lower support/resistance level (among the seven critical support/resistance levels, which are pivot S1, pivot R1, daily pivot, weekly pivot, monthly pivot, previous daily high and previous daily low) to the current price. See the screenshot.

Find the profitable RR ratio entry level with highlight by calculating and comparing the distance between the upper level closest to the current price and distance between the lower level closest to the current price. See the screenshot.

Click the buy/sell button to place buy and/or sell order with TP and SL set at the above level, which gives you a good RR ratio.





Features

Users are able to select support and resistance levels for RR ratio generating

Adjustable indicator panel position





Inputs

Magic Number

Lot Size

Use Pivot Support

Use pivot support for RR ratio calculation



Same rule applied to the following six support/resistance levels

Use Pivot Resistance

Use Daily Pivot

Use Weekly Pivot

Use Monthly Pivot

Use Previous Daily High

Use Previous Daily Low

X_axis: dashboard x position

Y_axis: dashboard y position





Dashboard Objects

See the screenshot:

Current Price Seven optional critical support/resistance levels: a) selected levels will be repainted to be yellow; non-selected levels will be repainted to be white; b) the closest upper level will be repainted to be green; the closest lower level will be repainted to be red Pivot S1

Pivot R1

Daily Pivot

Weekly Pivot

Monthly Pivot

Previous Daily High

Previous Daily Low Distance (in pips) between the closest Upper/Lower support/resistance level and the current price If the price goes beyond above all selected levels, 'U' cell will display 'NA'

If the price goes beyond below all selected levels, 'D' cell will display 'NA' Buy/Sell/Close buttons: Click buy/sell button to place buy and/or sell order with TP and SL set at the above level

Click close button to close all orders with the magic number used in this EA Reward/Risk Ratio Panel Number indicates the Reward/Risk Ratio. If the price goes beyond above/below all selected levels, the panel displays 'NA'

If (current price - closest lower level) > (closest upper level - current price), the panel will be repainted to be red

If (closest upper level - current price) > (current price - closest lower level), the panel will be repainted to be green