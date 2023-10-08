FVG EA PRO is a must-have smart money concept EA, highly customizable and using advanced techniques of FVG "Fair Value Gap" and market structure to capture high probability trades. It is highly configurable, you can build various strategies based on market structure and FVG as entry criteria.

FVG EA PRO can be used to trade Kill Zones and Silver Bullet Windows. It is fully compatible with swing trade strategies. It contains all the functionalities needed by any successful traders to automate their strategy. The EA was built over months, combining the effort of a traders' community that is inspired and trades ICT and SMC concepts. This is a unique EA in the market, one of the rarest that uses market structure to define a trend.

This is a medium to complex EA to handle. To get the most out of it, you must have the skill sets to back-test and optimize your settings. Need help or have questions? I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out! I am always available to respond, help, and improve.

How to Use it?

Check here for the User Guide and starters Set Files that can be used as a starter kit.

Any account size works well with this EA as long as you use a percentage risk from Balance or Equity.

Based on community input, price delivery and data between brokers differ, make sue you backtest and adjust the set based on your broker.





What are the included features?

