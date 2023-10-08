FVG EA Pro

4.58

FVG EA PRO is a must-have smart money concept EA, highly customizable and using advanced techniques of FVG "Fair Value Gap" and market structure to capture high probability trades.  It is highly configurable,  you can build various strategies based on market structure and FVG as entry criteria.

FVG EA PRO can be used to trade Kill Zones and Silver Bullet Windows. It is fully compatible with swing trade strategies. It contains all the functionalities needed by any successful traders to automate their strategy. The EA was built over months, combining the effort of a traders' community that is inspired and trades ICT and SMC concepts. This is a unique EA in the market, one of the rarest that uses market structure to define a trend. 

This is a medium to complex EA to handle. To get the most out of it, you must have the skill sets to back-test and optimize your settings.

Need help or have questions? I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out! I am always available to respond, help, and improve. 

How to Use it?

Check here for the User Guide and starters Set Files that can be used as a starter kit.

Any account size works well with this EA as long as you use a percentage risk from Balance or Equity.

Based on community input, price delivery and data between brokers differ, make sue you backtest and adjust the set based on your broker.


What are the included features? 

  • Customizable trading window setting to take time-based entries like trading the kill zones or Silver Bullet windows
  • Capacity to decide how to take your trade by setting up your limits and conditions and decide if you want to trade with limit, stop, or market orders
  • A highly customizable and well-taught entry criteria, combining market structure, ICT concepts, and high-level timeframes filter
  • As time is the most essential element, the EA contains time-based exit settings 
  • Volume can be a fixed value or percentage from your equity or balance
  • Multiple approaches to set you Stop Loss and Take Profit that fit a comprehensive list of strategies
  • A Break-Even function is there to automate the protection of your trade
  • Scale up your trade with a customizable partial take profit levels
  • Book your profit till the last PIP with the advanced trailing stop put in place
  • Control which days you are trading and which you are not
  • Use a news filter to prevent surprises during high-impact news
  • And finally, this EA has its own built in mechanism to control Daily DrawDown or to set Daily Profit target. Once your one of them is reached, the EA stops automatically to take new orders and close the active one.
Reviews 35
Volodymyr Babak
377
Volodymyr Babak 2025.12.27 08:28 
 

pretty good ea constructor!

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2025.12.28 20:18
Thanks a lot for your review, between experienced hands this EA is a 💎 . I am here to help when needed.
Joao Maria Da Costa De Macedo Jara De Carvalho
775
Joao Maria Da Costa De Macedo Jara De Carvalho 2025.11.20 14:56 
 

I want to leave a sincere compliment for the excellent work you’ve done with your EA. It’s rare to find a developer whose product performs exactly as described and delivers consistently strong results. On top of that, your availability, quick responses, and willingness to help whenever a question comes up make a huge difference. It’s this combination of technical competence, transparency, and continuous support that truly sets you and your EA apart from the rest. Keep up the great work — it’s a pleasure working with someone so professional.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2025.11.21 04:09
Super happy reading your review, thanks a lot I really appreciate it
Davood Hakimi
96
Davood Hakimi 2025.04.29 05:58 
 

Absolutely amazing product! FVG PRO is not only powerful and well-designed, but it is also offered at a very fair price compared to its true value. Even more impressive than the EA itself is the support from the seller — Lio is incredibly responsive, helpful, and truly cares about your success. Highly recommended for anyone serious about trading!

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2025.04.30 02:57
Thanks a lot for your review, much appreciated 👍👍👍
aniljaiswar305
60
aniljaiswar305 2025.04.10 12:17 
 

A Heartfelt Appreciation for Lio – The Genius Behind FVG EA Pro I want to take a moment to express my deep appreciation and gratitude to developer for developing FVG EA Pro—a truly remarkable Expert Advisor that has revolutionized the way traders approach Fair Value Gap (FVG) trading. Unlike many EAs in the market, FVG EA Pro is not just another automated trading bot—it’s an intelligent, well-crafted tool that reflects deep market insight and trading expertise. The integration of Fair Value Gap and market structure analysis shows the developer’s deep understanding of institutional trading strategies. What makes this EA truly outstanding is its customization ability—allowing traders to tailor strategies, manage risk efficiently, and trade based on smart money concepts. It’s clear that a lot of time, effort, and dedication went into perfecting this masterpiece. Beyond the exceptional EA itself, Lio, commitment to the trading community is commendable. His willingness to provide updates, answer questions, and continuously improve the EA demonstrates true professionalism and passion. It’s rare to see a developer so invested in helping traders succeed. Thank you, Lio for creating such a powerful tool and for your dedication to making traders’ lives easier. Your expertise, hard work, and vision have made a real impact, and I look forward to seeing more innovations from you in the future. Wishing you continued success!

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2025.04.10 12:43
You made my day with this review! Thanks a lot, I am super happy reading your review and the details you have included, I wish you super trading.
routik
36
routik 2024.07.21 23:19 
 

FVG EA PRO is an All-in-One EA with so many advanced functionalities. What you have here is like a raw file where you can come up with a set file/strategy that will mimic your trading style. If you have just purchased this EA, please note that this is not a plug and play kind of EA. You will appreciate this EA better when you have spent time to master how to create set files/templates that suite your personality. The set files I made for myself from scratch are all doing great in terms of risk management & profitability. Kudos to the developer for his kind & timely response to DMs.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.07.22 21:54
Thank you so much for your detailed and thoughtful review! 🌟 I'm delighted to hear that you appreciate the advanced functionalities of the L FVG EA PRO. It's wonderful to know that you've taken the time to master creating set files and templates that suit your trading style. Your success with risk management and profitability is fantastic to hear! I'm also glad that my responses have been helpful. Kudos to you for your dedication and insights. Happy trading! 😊
mStarbull
64
mStarbull 2024.07.15 16:06 
 

The support from the developer is first class. If I had any questions or concerns, I always received quick and helpful answers. The developer is very dedicated and really cares about his customers.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.07.21 09:15
I am super happy to read your review. Thanks a lot, you can count on me any time needed!
ltbenny1
86
ltbenny1 2024.07.12 03:58 
 

Killer EA and an amazing seller. Ea is one of the best once ive taken the time to learn and optimized Ea to my brokers conditions. Lio is always there to help as well.. Also have bought his Ultimate SMC which is killer as well.. Thanks Lio

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.07.12 11:48
Thanks a lot for this awesome review! I am super happy to find long-time users putting this five-star review on the EA. Thanks Benny
Max
1584
Max 2024.06.25 12:19 
 

Nice EA with a lot of flexible settings, that are professionally coded and quite unique to the MQL market, including some very useful functions. Sets look promising and personally also use it as tool to trade in my own plan.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.06.25 12:20
Thank you so much for your fantastic review! 🌟 We're thrilled you're enjoying our EA and finding the flexible settings and unique functions useful. It's great to know that it's fitting well into your trading plan. If you have any questions or need further assistance, feel free to reach out. Happy trading!
DNkRockzzzzZ
738
DNkRockzzzzZ 2024.05.09 14:06 
 

After testing 2 months with the set files on live accounts it gives a result of +-0. Idea of the EA is good, but it is not rentable.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.06.25 13:12
Hey, Thanks for the review, and I'm sorry to hear you didn't find it rentable. Yes, the last two months were not that good with almost a breakeven. However, we are up 7% this month, with less than 1% drawdown on the generic sets shared. Don't hesitate to give it a second try, and if you have any questions I am here to help out. Lio
Exequiel Moraga
23
Exequiel Moraga 2024.05.07 04:13 
 

hola buenas, ya hice la compra del EA, algún canal de telegram o discord ?

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.05.07 05:17
Hola, thanks for your review, I will send you the information in a message to your inbox
furkancka
24
furkancka 2024.04.19 14:16 
 

Really good working EA and always fast response and support from the dev. Happy with it!

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.04.19 14:30
Thanks a lot, much appreciated and happy to help and support.
NOMADWANGLER
59
NOMADWANGLER 2024.02.15 17:21 
 

From the very first interaction with Lio and the FVG EA PRO, it's been clear that this EA is not just a tool to elevate your trading. Seamlessly blending trading knowledge, expertise and skill, and all wrapped up in a user-friendly and easy to manage trading system. With its intuitive settings, it anticipates the entry before I even realise them myself on my chart! This EA does it all with finesse! Its adaptability to different markets and pairs makes this a versatile all in one banger! It operates seamlessly in the background, allowing me to focus on what truly matters without any distractions or interruptions. The level of customisation Lio and the team have added to this EA is incredible. From an FVG traders standpoint, this has everything you need. From confirmation of the break before entering to silver bullet trading ranges and deletion of orders when you want them to be cancelled. Optimised set files are constantly updated, and available on the Discord Channel, along with a fantastic community of people who are all willing to help one another. This seems to be so rare these days! FVG EA PRO Account management is fantastic, allowing you to set your risk appetite according to your needs. The methods aren't greedy, or dangerous, but small constant gains that over time, add up very fast. But perhaps the most impressive aspect of FVG EA PRO is in fact Lio's reliability and skillset in the MT5 world. I've been a FVGEAP user for a while, and to this day, any issue or question I have regarding the EA, is answered quickly, precisely and friendly by Lio himself. Any ideas I may have for future versions of the EA, or anything I would like to include in later versions, he's taken on board, and either implemented so it can be done, or has been discussed on how to work around it (or why it can't be done in general) FVG EA PRO and Lio's team has exceeded all my expectations and then some! If you trade SMC, and FVG's are a part of your strategy .. this is what you are looking for. Thanks Lio

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.02.15 17:34
Thanks a lot for this super detailed review, super glad to read it, thanks to be part of the community and finding the EA useful and helping you in achieving your trading goals.
Pablo Trotta
105
Pablo Trotta 2024.02.09 21:45 
 

Hola! tenes disponible algún set de optimizacion??? ya te hice la compra del FVG Pro, gracias...

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.02.09 21:46
Hola, thanks for the review, let me send you all the details in a message. Lio
BasedOnPips
19
BasedOnPips 2024.02.01 22:19 
 

I don't understand why it says, "install on terminal" like is not available to open

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.02.02 03:28
I don't understand your review 😁, let me help you out this is not an EA related problem, this is a metatrader5 thing. Will connect in private
Gerfxtrade01
51
Gerfxtrade01 2024.01.27 15:46 
 

Bought this EA as my first ever because I was excited for the next step in my trading journey, algo trading. After 1.5 month of testing i've learned a lot especially because of the user guide Lio has on his website, that explains every aspect of the settings so the understanding becomes #1 priority in creating a set, this created a consistent graph that i was comfortable testing on demo and challenges. The EA is designed really well and Lio responds within 24h if I have any questions. Great product, great communication and would recommend future EA's Lio will develop.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.01.27 16:52
I am super glad reading your review ☺️ thanks a lot you trusted my ea as first purchase , wish you all the luck in your trading journey, and you count on me and the community. Thanks again
Jlindgren90
19
Jlindgren90 2024.01.19 08:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.01.19 09:43
Thanks a lot for your review. I am happy that real traders appreciate this EA and the edge capacity it gives them in the market. Much appreciated!
seunghoon lee
48
seunghoon lee 2024.01.10 04:06 
 

loss money Never buy it

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.01.10 05:45
Dear I am so sad to read your review here, as we discussed in private you are a new user to EA and this EA by design is not something easy to handle so I understand your point of view. Unfortunately testing the EA for a week is not enough so you can make a review, all the sets that are provided are trading plan sets, they are selective, you don't have a trade every day, the sets give results on the long term.
I don't think a review after couple of days of testing the ea is justified, let it run couple of months and get back and let us know your feedback. Please if you have any questions or we can help you out let us know.
kukulcan94
526
kukulcan94 2024.01.05 13:42 
 

I have used this EA for a few days and found that many parameters need to be adjusted to fit historical data. The program setting itself is very complicated, and too many parameter adjustments make over-fitting serious. I don't think it will do well in the future. Moreover, according to the best settings given by the author, the best performance is only about 18% average annual return, which is completely inconsistent with what the author shows on the page. I regret buying this product. It does not help people make money in real trading, but will make it easy to lose all your funds. ​

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.01.05 14:51
Dear Kukulcan94, Thank you for sharing your feedback regarding our Expert Advisor (EA). I understand your concerns and would like to address them to ensure clarity and satisfaction. I acknowledge that you might have had a different expectation when purchasing our EA. Firstly, I want to emphasize that our EA is designed with a medium to complex management structure, as detailed in our product description. We always recommend our potential clients to thoroughly test the product before making a purchase. This approach helps in understanding the EA's functionalities and ensures it meets your specific trading needs. Regarding the data accuracy, please be assured that we maintain transparency in our operations. The setting files for our EA are publicly accessible, even before you buy the EA, allowing anyone to test and make an informed decision. We take pride in our commitment to honesty and customer empowerment through accessible information. It’s important to us that our clients make well-informed decisions, which is why we offer via the published sets and user guide, which can be tested on a demo version for a comprehensive evaluation. This step is crucial in understanding if the product aligns with your trading strategies and expectations. I regret to hear that your experience with our product did not meet your expectations. We are still here to help you out if you change your mind. Wishing you safe and successful trading. Best regards,
Lio
Mathew Chiwendu Opara
129
Mathew Chiwendu Opara 2023.12.15 17:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.12.15 17:24
Thanks a lot for this early review ☺️, I will get in touch with you in private message, if you are new to ea trading then buckle up you need to cover some materials that I can point you to.
gorilla-space
84
gorilla-space 2023.12.13 14:07 
 

Superb coding quality and support!

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20439
Reply from developer Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.12.13 14:49
Thanks a lot for the review much appreciated ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
