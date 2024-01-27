The Enhanced ADXW

Designed by Welles Wilder for daily commodity charts, the ADXW is now used in various markets by technical traders to assess the strength of a trend or even a trend for short- or long-term trades.





The ADXW uses a positive (DI+) and negative (DI-) directional indicator in addition to its trend line (ADX).





According to Wilder, a trend has strength when the ADX signal is above 25; the trend is weak (or the price has no trend) when the ADX is below 20. The absence of a trend does not mean that the price is not moving. It may not be, but the price may also be making a trend change or too volatile for a clear direction.





This indicator is considered an "enhanced" ADXW because users have it at their disposal: