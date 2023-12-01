Vik Multi Bee

The Multicurrency fully automated trading system Vik Multi Bee. On average, the advisor trades once a day.

Very simple installation with only two important settings:

1. Selection of the language for the information panel
2. Magic number

No martingale, grids, stop loss (sl), and take profit (tp) are used, only virtual trade management.

Candlestick analysis is used for trade entry.

ATTENTION: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST THE ADVISOR ON A TESTER; IT WILL NOT WORK BECAUSE IT IS DESIGNED FOR MULTICURRENCY TRADING.

INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS:
Any broker is suitable for trading.
Leverage 1:500 or higher.
Lot size 0.01 for every 1000 USD deposit (built into the advisor).
Account without swaps and commissions is preferable.
Spread should be fixed, preferably not more than 3 points for a 4-digit quote or 30 points for a 5-digit quote.

Currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD (built into the advisor).

Charts for these currencies should be open: EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD - with a 1-day period.

Install only on one pair, EURUSD, with a time frame of M15.

ATTENTION: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST THE ADVISOR ON A TESTER; IT WILL NOT WORK BECAUSE IT IS DESIGNED FOR MULTICURRENCY TRADING.

All questions and suggestions can be sent via private message.
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Features: 1. Your constructor strategies. 2. Large selection of standard indicators. 3. Exact market entry according to your strategy. 4. Slip filter. 5. Support for four and five characters. 6. Trend trading. 7. Trading in flat. 8. Minimum deposit. 9. Aggressive or quiet trade. 10. Limit the lot. 11. Position tracking. 12. Restoring balance after loss. Input parameters    Lot - fixed lot size.    StopLot - lot restriction.    UseVxod - enable / disable login pattern.    UseStop -
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Vik Plan B Mini
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Полностью автоматическая торговая система. Vik Plan B Mini - это укороченная версия советника Vik Plan B, с минимальными настройками. Для входа в сделку использует свечной анализ. Входные параметры: UseDayProfitStop - если сегодня был профит, больше не торгуем FixLot - фиксированный лот StartHour - старт торговли StopHour - стоп торговли UseCloseAllProfit - вкл/откл закрытие  всех ордеров по заданому профиту USD_Profit - профит для закрытие    всех   ордеров UseCloseAllStop -  вкл/откл закрытие 
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Vik Two plus - two strategies in one EA. Overclocking - (aggressive), or calm trading. It's simple. Trading is carried out by pending orders, which are placed, at a specified time, at a distance from the close of the daily candle. Distance is measured by the ATR indicator. And also the direction of the previous daily candle can be used as a filter. And in addition there is * Martin * - by ATR, for averaging positions. There is no Stop Loss, since the Expert is calculated only to make a profit.
VIK Standard 2
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Continuation of the Vik Standard advisor, all the same but without martin and with additional functions: time filter, safe, no loss and trawl, + additional separate strategies. This version has a huge number of trading options. Features: 1. Your strategy builder. 2. Large selection of standard indicators. 5. Supports four and five characters. 6. Restoring balance after loss. 7. Safe. 8. No loss. 9. Time filter 10. Additional individual strategies.                   Sets in discussion
VIK Trand Impuls Pro
Ivan Kopchuk
Experts
New features, flexible settings, quick optimization and only important functions. And also the time filter makes it possible to use the robot for scalping on any time frames. Optimize for your trading style. If you put the robot on different pairs and on several time frames, you get an excellent trading portfolio, but most importantly, do not forget to change the magician (Magic). Important: before using the adviser, download and install the set files that I post in the "Discussions". Each pai
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Вспомогательный советник - который сопровождает уже открытые позиции путем использования мартингейла. Достаточно установить советник на нужную вам валютную пару и он подхватит любые открытые ордера, не важно открыты они вручную или другим советником. Возможности советника: подхватывает ордера с любым магиком или без него ограничение количества своих ордеров ограничение общего убытка закрытие всех ордеров при достижении профита и удаление отложек открытие ордеров со стоп лосом и тейк профитом два
Vik Plan B Like
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Experts
Торговый советник по пробойной стратегии с использованием мартингейла. Vik Plan B Like - это укороченная версия советника Vik Plan B, с минимальными настройками. Для входа в сделку использует свечной анализ. Входные параметры: StartHour -  старт торговли StopHour -  стоп торговли FixLot -  фиксированный лот UseMartin_Mini -  вкл/откл мартин Kol_ord - ограничение количества ордеров Step -  шаг мартина MuitiLots -  множитель лота для мартина MaxLot -    ограничение лота    для мартина UseCloseAllP
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