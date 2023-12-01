The Multicurrency fully automated trading system Vik Multi Bee. On average, the advisor trades once a day.





Very simple installation with only two important settings:





1. Selection of the language for the information panel

2. Magic number





No martingale, grids, stop loss (sl), and take profit (tp) are used, only virtual trade management.





Candlestick analysis is used for trade entry.





ATTENTION: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST THE ADVISOR ON A TESTER; IT WILL NOT WORK BECAUSE IT IS DESIGNED FOR MULTICURRENCY TRADING.





INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS:

Any broker is suitable for trading.

Leverage 1:500 or higher.

Lot size 0.01 for every 1000 USD deposit (built into the advisor).

Account without swaps and commissions is preferable.

Spread should be fixed, preferably not more than 3 points for a 4-digit quote or 30 points for a 5-digit quote.





Currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD (built into the advisor).





Charts for these currencies should be open: EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD - with a 1-day period.





Install only on one pair, EURUSD, with a time frame of M15.





ATTENTION: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST THE ADVISOR ON A TESTER; IT WILL NOT WORK BECAUSE IT IS DESIGNED FOR MULTICURRENCY TRADING.





All questions and suggestions can be sent via private message.