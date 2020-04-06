Sentalis Master Key PRO EA is an advanced system that uses a complex algorithim that factors in over six built in custom indicators. It can be as easy or as complex as you the trader chose it to be. Sentalis Master Key EA is a result of hundreds of hours of Forward Testing on all the Major Pairs (GBPUSD; EURUSD; AUDUSD; USDJPY; USDCAD; USDCHF, and EURGBP. It is a fully automated and configurable, multi-currency Expert Advisor that factors in real-time price trend, market strength, volatility, market movement, currency strength, as well as psychological market level signals into the EAs underlying decision-making processes.

Sentalis Master Key PRO EA can be used as a fully automated solution, completely manually, or in a hybrid way (manually assessing and committing to trades while letting Sentalis take care of the risk and other exit strategies). It ships with over 60 configurable settings that allows you to refine the default strategy or even reconfigure your approach based on your very own strategies. This is one of the many reasons why Sentalis Master Key PRO EA is refered to as the Swiss Army Knife of EAs. We’ve designed it in a way that automatically ensures identification of the trend, signaling potential trades, entry into the trade with real-time market volatility data triggering the Stop Loss and Take Profit targets while six active built in exit triggers safeguard your account from being blown when the trades experience random shifts or crabbing of the market – and rest assured it will.

Despite the complexity underlying the Sentalis algorithm and strategy, we specifically made sure that for those using the EA, it would be no more complex than dragging and dropping files into folders and subsequently, onto the charts.

So, while the primary purpose is to remove the barriers to entry by simplifying the trading process, we made sure that we never compromised on the flexibility to configure the EA. The following are included:

1. Sentalis Master Key PRO EA 2. A 120+ page detailed operating manual including system setup, configuration details, trading strategies, risk management, and much more 3. Default strategy set files (explained in detail in the manual and visualised with videos here as reference) 4. Default strategy template files 5. Two profiles to configure the default major pairs 6. Six indicators integrated into the Sentalis algorithm (explained in detail in the manual) SOME OF THE MAIN FEATURES OF THE SENTALIS MASTER KEY PRO EA: Easy to use

Multicurrency - works incredibly well on several different currency pairs

Doesn't use any risky strategies(like Martingale, Grid, etc.)

Handles all currency accounts

Built in Spread management filter

Over 60 configurable filters to accommodate almost any conceivable strategy

Automates a clear experience-based default strategy when included set file is loaded - that integrates real-time price trend, market strength, volatility, market movement, currency strength, as well as psychological market level signals

Comprehensive risk management functionality

Fully Hybrid - ability to trade either fully automated or manually, while still ensuring complete risk management throughout the trade process

Over 6, non-redundent, powerful indicator strategies integrated into the underlying algorithm




