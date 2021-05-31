Justbuypurnamainstitute

4.5


just buy can only buy and do martingale which is calculated safely and can be controlled via the vps server you have, use safe settings

What are your reasons for using EA? Has EA been backtested for the past 10 years? You know the Singgihgale system is the worst way of trading ever. A trader must trade like a sniper not a machine gunner. The EA robot with the minggihgale system will be destroyed when the price moves in one direction, for example an uptrend or downtrend when fundamental news releases. for example the EA Robot with the m singgihgale system like the EA robot that is offered on many fat man TV stations with fake laughing faces, try to open the EA robot youtube, read one by one the comments, that's when you realized that the EA robot was so promoted on TV but in fact it was a mass MC. You just studied for 1 month? have you used a demo account? use a demo account until profit is consistent, don't use a real account until the demo account is able to profit consistently for at least 3 months. This business is not an arena for trial and error, many of the poor are destitute because of the fate of guessing. Forex trading has the knowledge to learn the right first, master the technical, fundamental and read the direction of the trend. Umpasa (Batak Proverb) PIDONG HARIJO, PIDONG HARANGAN SITAPI BUT PIDONG TOBA, NAGOGO MANGULA DO BUTONG MANGANESE, NAJUGUL MARGURU DO GET PODA. The meaning. People who are persistent in working are easily fortunate and those who are persistent in learning will get more knowledge. A trader like a pilot, needs high flying hours (copilot), before finally flying his own plane. observing the chart 12-18 hours a day do that for 3 months using a demo account, learn fundamental technicalities to follow the direction of the trend, to be successful requires sacrifice. Greetings Profit.


Reviews 2
IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.02.16 06:26 
 

FALTA mas indicaciones del Autor del EA ,como TF , con que Pares esta mas optimo ,AGRADECERIA dar mas indicaciones

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.06.05 21:07 
 

Good job.

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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.02.16 06:26 
 

FALTA mas indicaciones del Autor del EA ,como TF , con que Pares esta mas optimo ,AGRADECERIA dar mas indicaciones

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.06.05 21:07 
 

Good job.

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