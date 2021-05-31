Justbuypurnamainstitute



just buy can only buy and do martingale which is calculated safely and can be controlled via the vps server you have, use safe settings

What are your reasons for using EA? Has EA been backtested for the past 10 years? You know the Singgihgale system is the worst way of trading ever. A trader must trade like a sniper not a machine gunner. The EA robot with the minggihgale system will be destroyed when the price moves in one direction, for example an uptrend or downtrend when fundamental news releases. for example the EA Robot with the m singgihgale system like the EA robot that is offered on many fat man TV stations with fake laughing faces, try to open the EA robot youtube, read one by one the comments, that's when you realized that the EA robot was so promoted on TV but in fact it was a mass MC. You just studied for 1 month? have you used a demo account? use a demo account until profit is consistent, don't use a real account until the demo account is able to profit consistently for at least 3 months. This business is not an arena for trial and error, many of the poor are destitute because of the fate of guessing. Forex trading has the knowledge to learn the right first, master the technical, fundamental and read the direction of the trend. Umpasa (Batak Proverb) PIDONG HARIJO, PIDONG HARANGAN SITAPI BUT PIDONG TOBA, NAGOGO MANGULA DO BUTONG MANGANESE, NAJUGUL MARGURU DO GET PODA. The meaning. People who are persistent in working are easily fortunate and those who are persistent in learning will get more knowledge. A trader like a pilot, needs high flying hours (copilot), before finally flying his own plane. observing the chart 12-18 hours a day do that for 3 months using a demo account, learn fundamental technicalities to follow the direction of the trend, to be successful requires sacrifice. Greetings Profit.



