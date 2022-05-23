Silver Miner 46

EA only work XAGUSD symbol

Slow trading, low risk low return strategy open position only buy no stoploss , option ea : close equity target, stop equity target. Take profit step by step. For minimum blance please download excel file, and try ea in demo account before purchase link download

forex robot ea xagusd miner

forex robot to generate profits with very low risk, such as owning a mine but does not require high-spec hardware which is very expensive, rather than buying mining hardware, it is better for forex trading capital with the methods we provide.

how our ea works is

* trading with own money free swap account

* ea will open buy, the price goes down will buy again and so on ea will stop when the highest price is according to settings

* floating minus is certain, but it will not be closed because trading with your own money the results are not much, but continuously as long as the ea is active and not turned off

* for the minimum capital rules are in the excel file that we include

* ea can be used for any broker provided the symbol XAGUSD

* download ea for demo and excel file minimum capital, if you want to try our ea on demo account before buying see the download link in our product

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1J7ynZK4FvKqRDVg_nqNabroRrWigxmGN/view?usp=drivesdk



