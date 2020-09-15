Keep Calm

Detailed article about the work of the advisor.

The strategy is based on technical analysis. It is based on the technical signal divergence. Divergence is searched for using the MACD oscillator and the Price deviation MA indicator. The main feature is the consistency and stability of the strategy, which is confirmed by 20 years of history tests.

Advantage: multicurrency. The Expert Advisor is suitable for any instrument, while launching 15-20 instruments and preferred timeframes on one chart at once.

Input parameters:

1. «symbols»="EURUSD,GBPUSD". As a rule, the line is entered in capital letters, separated by commas, the ticks of the instruments on which the robot is planned to trade.
2. «time_frame»="15,30,60,1440". The numbers of timeframes are entered into the string separated by commas. Accepted values can be 1,5,15,30,60,240,1440,10080 minutes. Which corresponds to the timeframes M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, etc.;
3. «K_TP»=11, how many times the take profit is greater than the ATR; Take profit is measured using the indicator;
4. «K_SL»=1, stop loss value in the ATR; Stop loss is measured through the indicator.
5. «Risk»=1, risk value in% of the deposit per 1 trade;
6. «ATR»=35, parameter used for the ATR indicator, which determines stop loss and take profit;
7. «N_Atr»=100, the period for which the maximum value of the ATR indicator is selected;
8. «ADX»=45, parameter used for the ADX indicator,
9. «ADX_kef»=19, signal level for the main line for the ADX indicator, which filters signals. If you put the value above 100, then deals will be opened ignoring this filter;
10. «MA_dev»=40, moving average values for the Price deviation MA indicator;
11. «N_period»=70, the minimum signal search frequency. The search for the maximum or minimum price occurs for the last N_period candles;
12. «Alert_Min_TF»=30, value in minutes, how often the EA monitors the market (stores signals in memory); This value must be at least the minimum timeframe;
13. «Alert_Min_Open»=5, the value in minutes, how often the advisor tries to open an existing signal (for example, low liquidity or no quotes are received, more than 1 attempt is needed);
14. «Soprov_on»=true, turns on disables tracking (movement of stop loss) of deals based on the PriceChenel indicator;
15. «Alert_Min_Sopr»=30, value in minutes, checks each time if the stop loss needs to be modified; This value must be at least the minimum timeframe;
16. «PriceChenel_period»=30, value of the PriceChenel indicator;
17. «PriceChenel_start_bar»=10, the number of candles through which, after opening a deal, you can apply support.


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