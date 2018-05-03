HeterodynEA
- Experts
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 25 October 2019
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor performs trading operations using the signals of the Heterodyne indicator. The indicator is built into the EA, so there is no need to additionally launch it in a price chart. Buy signals are generated when the indicator crosses a given level upwards, sell signals are generated when the indicator crosses the level downwards. If orders have not reached the specified profit, the Expert Adviser opens repeated orders with an increased lot, following the signals of the indicator. The Expert Advisor only uses pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders, which allows to avoid market entering on false signals.
Description of Expert Advisor Parameters
- RSIPeriod - period of the indicator
- Coefficient - coefficient for finding the maximum and minimum values
- Midline - signal line level
- Applied_Price - used price
- MAPeriod - smoothing period
- MAMethod - smoothing method
- Level_order - the level for placing pending orders
- Lot - initial order volume
- coefficient_lot - multiplier for subsequent orders
- ProfitCurrency - profit in deposit currency
- MagicNumber - identifier of the EA's orders
- Slippage – allowable price slippage.
HeterodynEA на лоте 0.10 на 7 парах мажорах, с установленным SET файлом от разработчика, на реальном центовом счете с депозитом 1100 долларов - вынес меня до ликвидации депозита по паре доллар/франк. Советник не проработал и месяц. Повторюсь: Настройки и уровень мани менеджмента были полностью установлены по рекомендации разработчика. Крайне не рекомендую! Для уточнения: На центовом счете депозит 1100 долларов - это 110 000 центов, соответственно применение лота 0.1 было правильным, хотя разработчик это сейчас отрицает, но сам же и рекомендовал. По его посту ниже он пишет что депо нужно 5000 на лот 0.01. Получается что на мой лот 0.1 нужно было использовать 50 000 депозит. Я же использовал 110 000, а это более чем в два раза повышает безопасный уровень мани менеджмента. Советник настоящий сливатор. Не рекомендую повторно!
и в них написано совсем другое, лот нужен 0.01, депозит минимум 5к, плече минимум 1:500 и т.д.
вот прямая ссылка на этот пост - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/28731#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=7324745 при этом у вас был доступ к мониторингу реальной работы советника, что бы делать сравнение