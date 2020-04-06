Dragnet Grid
- Experts
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 1.0
The Expert Advisor works with a grid of pending orders. Flexible configuration of the EA allows simultaneous placing of limit and stop orders, as well as separate ones. Moreover, there can be only one type of orders in the market that are above or below the current price.
Description of the advisor settings:
- ____1____ Stop Orders - informational setting;
- Grid_Stop_BUY - enable or disable the grid for BUY STOP orders above the current price;
- Grid_Stop_SELL - enable or disable the grid with SELL STOP orders below the current price;
- Quantity_Stop_Orders - the number of orders in the STOP order grid;
- Steps_Stop_Orders - step between orders in the STOP order grid;
- Take_Stop_Orders - profit level in the STOP order grid;
- Coefficient_Stop_Orders - multiplication coefficient in the grid of STOP orders, if = 0 does not work;
- ____2____ Limit Orders - informational setting;
- Grid_Limit_BUY - enable or disable the grid for BUY LIMIT orders below the current price;
- Grid_Limit_SELL - enable or disable the grid for SELL LIMIT orders above the current price;
- Quantity_Limit_Orders - the number of orders in the LIMIT grid;
- Steps_Limit_Orders - step between orders in the LIMIT order grid;
- Take_Limit_Orders - profit level in the LIMIT orders grid;
- Coefficient_Limit_Orders - multiplication factor in the grid LIMIT orders, if = 0 does not work;
- ____3____ Other settings - informational setting;
- StartEquity - the number of open positions in the market to start tracking profit fixing;
- PlusEquity - an additional number of open positions in the market for the end of tracking profit fixing, the setting complements StartEquity;
- ProfitEquity - profit fixing level;
- Lot - volume of orders, if = 0, MM works;
- Choice_method - the way MM works, from balance or from free funds;
- Risk - risk in percentage for MM work;
- Drawdown_Percentage - drawdown percentage, to fix a loss, set with a minus sign "-";
- input int MagicNumber - advisor's order identifier;
- Slippage - maximum allowable price slippage;
- CommentsCount - the number of comment lines in the main chart window;
- SpeedTest - acceleration of testing the Expert Advisor during visualization, for weak computers;