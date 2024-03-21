Channel Trend Signal Cts Usa

Buy CTS scalping indicator, provide buying and selling signals, automatic channeling and sending signals to mobile phones



Using technical analysis and price action methods and modern methods, CTS indicator can draw price channels and recognize price trends with high accuracy and issue entry and exit signals according to them. Traders can easily fluctuate using this indicator in different time frames and in different markets.

With the CTS indicator, you can signal in different ways. This indicator can send you all the signals created on the desired symbol. In this indicator, there are different ways to send signals, which is one of the most widely used. The signal is sent as a notification to the mobile phone. Given that the CTS indicator is designed on the Metatrader 5 platform, traders can easily use this indicator in the Iranian stock market as well as the global Forex market.





Features of the indicator CTS USA

Receive signals as notifications on the Metatrader mobile application. Receive signals by email. Receiving signals in the form of warning messages or alarms on Metatrader. Receive signals as print in the toolbox (in the view tab of the toolbox option) The possibility of processing and analyzing four different types of signals by the CTS indicator. The speed of this system is very high and accurate and can be run on any system in terms of hardware. Ability to work in all time frames. Having sufficient documents for signaling and using the indicator.



Types of indicator signals

buy signal sell signal Uptrend signal Downtrend signal Automatic channeling Cross price signal with the ceiling of the channel Cross price signal with the bottom of the channel Price cross signal with the middle line Price cross signal with the upper middle line of the channel Price cross signal with the lower middle line of the channel Draw the ascending and descending trend line