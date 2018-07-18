Auto Trend Liner Displaying chart patterns
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 17 May 2020
- Activations: 5
The Indicator automatically draws trend lines ( Support & Resistance Lines) when attached to any opened chart with any time frame.
Button controls with on(green)/off(red) are provided to display the Support & Resistance lines of short, medium, long, very long, v.v.long trends.
For ex: to display only short, long term trend lines, make sure that the short and long buttons are in green color and the remaining 3 buttons in red color.
only short trend lines appear. how to make the medium long lines also appear