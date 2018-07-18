Auto Trend Liner Displaying chart patterns

4

The Indicator automatically draws trend lines ( Support & Resistance Lines) when attached to any opened chart with any time frame.

Button controls with on(green)/off(red) are provided to display the Support & Resistance lines of short, medium, long, very long, v.v.long trends.

For ex: to display only short, long term trend lines, make sure that the short and long buttons are in green color and the remaining 3 buttons in red color.

Reviews 7
Yusran Theodorus
311
Yusran Theodorus 2020.02.01 08:09 
 

only short trend lines appear. how to make the medium long lines also appear

류제옥
146
류제옥 2026.02.03 11:33 
 

Subject: MT5 build incompatibility After the recent MT5 update, your indicator no longer loads on the chart. It consistently returns error, making the product completely unusable. This issue occurs on the latest official MT5 build, not due to user misconfiguration. As a Market-paid product, it is expected to remain compatible with current MT5 versions. Please update and recompile the indicator as soon as possible. If this issue cannot be resolved promptly, I will have no choice but to request an official refund via MetaQuotes Market.

xiaogang hu
30
xiaogang hu 2021.07.28 03:17 
 

I hava 2 suggestion: 1. the first button is green by default, Please use parameter to change the default value(on OR off). 2. the five button takes up too much space, can I hidden them? or change their position?

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IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
Market Structure MTF
Mikhail Tcvetkov
Indicators
The Market Structure MTF indicator is a successful attempt to formalize the structure of price movement using a unique algorithm. It accurately decomposes any price movement into its constituent elements and allows you not to miss a single interesting entry or exit point. An important feature of the Market Structure MTF indicator is the visualization of the structure of price movement on two timeframes at once – on the current and on any older one at the user's choice. Despite the external sim
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Horizontal Support Resistance Lines
Velmurugan Esakki
Indicators
This indicator draws Horizontal Support and Resistance automatically. It works with any symbol and any timeframe. Stronger Support Lines are displayed in thicker green horizontal lines. In the same way, Stronger Resistance lines are displayed with thicker red lines. Change the timeframe to display the Support and Resistance Lines of various timeframes.
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류제옥
146
류제옥 2026.02.03 11:33 
 

Subject: MT5 build incompatibility After the recent MT5 update, your indicator no longer loads on the chart. It consistently returns error, making the product completely unusable. This issue occurs on the latest official MT5 build, not due to user misconfiguration. As a Market-paid product, it is expected to remain compatible with current MT5 versions. Please update and recompile the indicator as soon as possible. If this issue cannot be resolved promptly, I will have no choice but to request an official refund via MetaQuotes Market.

xiaogang hu
30
xiaogang hu 2021.07.28 03:17 
 

I hava 2 suggestion: 1. the first button is green by default, Please use parameter to change the default value(on OR off). 2. the five button takes up too much space, can I hidden them? or change their position?

Alexander Buchanan
461
Alexander Buchanan 2021.03.24 11:00 
 

Very useful tool

8601567
789
8601567 2021.01.08 21:50 
 

This is nothing more than a normal trendline indicator that allows minimal or maximal trendlines at one time. Many free trendline indicators on here do the same thing for free. Ninety bucks is too much. I thought it would do more than a free indicator. There are some good freebies out there these days if you look around. I do not see how he can justify charging this much.

Naser
1243
Naser 2020.09.23 01:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yusran Theodorus
311
Yusran Theodorus 2020.02.01 08:09 
 

only short trend lines appear. how to make the medium long lines also appear

Yathika
37
Yathika 2018.12.31 17:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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