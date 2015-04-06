Outside Bar Trader EA gtz

OUTSIDE BAR TRADER EA - is a high quality intraday trading system based on the price action research!

EA is working on H1 timeframe during EU and US sessions. 6 Set_files available for 6 forex pairs.


Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern which is combined with trend and scalping techniques!

EA Features:
  • - EA can run on 6 pairs simultaneously.
  • - Automatic lots calculation depending on account balance.
  • - EA has built-in compound interest money management by default.
  • - SL and TP are dynamic - they can adapt to market volatility by default.
  • - Every trade has SL and TP which are not visible for broker.
  • - Smart Filtering system: Trend filter, Oscillator filters, Weekday filter, Working hours filter, Spread filter, etc.
  • - Min required account balance to run robot is just $100.
  • - Leverage of account: any in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.
  • - Trading pairs: EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD.
  • - Timeframe: H1.
  • - Operating time: EA is looking for entry opportunities according to Weekday filter and Working hours filter (in EU and US sessions). If system did not open orders during operating time - it means there were no entry signals available on chart.
  • - With Adaptive Trailing Stop & BreakEven functions.
    How to install:
    • - Open 6 recommended charts: EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD.
    • - Select H1 timeframe on each chart.
    • - Attach Expert Adviser to each chart.
    • - Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA.
    • - Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run 24/7 (OR just use VPS instead of PC).
    IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:
    • - WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period).  If your broker's server has different GMT time zone  - it will be necessary to adjust Working hours filter - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone)  - I will help to check that and provide related Set_files if necessary.
    • - SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads: ECN or Raw spread for better performance.
    It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

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