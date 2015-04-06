Outside Bar Trader EA gtz
- Experts
-
- Version: 26.45
- Activations: 10
OUTSIDE BAR TRADER EA - is a high quality intraday trading system based on the price action research!
EA is working on H1 timeframe during EU and US sessions. 6 Set_files available for 6 forex pairs.
Download EA Set_files for testing and trading:
Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern which is combined with trend and scalping techniques!
EA Features:
- - EA can run on 6 pairs simultaneously.
- - Automatic lots calculation depending on account balance.
- - EA has built-in compound interest money management by default.
- - SL and TP are dynamic - they can adapt to market volatility by default.
- - Every trade has SL and TP which are not visible for broker.
- - Smart Filtering system: Trend filter, Oscillator filters, Weekday filter, Working hours filter, Spread filter, etc.
- - Min required account balance to run robot is just $100.
- - Leverage of account: any in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.
- - Trading pairs: EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD.
- - Timeframe: H1.
- - Operating time: EA is looking for entry opportunities according to Weekday filter and Working hours filter (in EU and US sessions). If system did not open orders during operating time - it means there were no entry signals available on chart.
- - With Adaptive Trailing Stop & BreakEven functions.
How to install:
- - Open 6 recommended charts: EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD.
- - Select H1 timeframe on each chart.
- - Attach Expert Adviser to each chart.
- - Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA.
- - Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run 24/7 (OR just use VPS instead of PC).
IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:
- - WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period). If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to adjust Working hours filter - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will help to check that and provide related Set_files if necessary.
- - SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads: ECN or Raw spread for better performance.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.