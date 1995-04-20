SMC Larry Williams Structure MT4

SMC Larry Williams Structure is an indicator for analyzing price chart structures that builds and connects the most important swing points using the method of the famous trader Larry Williams from his bestseller “Long-Term Secrets of Short-Term Trading”, creating a solid foundation for adapting the market structure and analyzing the areas of interest of large participants using the Smart Money concept.

The swing construction is based on simple and clear logic — identifying key local extremes where the middle of three consecutive bars becomes a clear maximum or minimum compared to its neighbors.

The distinctive feature of Larry Williams' method, unlike the classic fractals by Bill Williams, is an additional rule: if the central candle forms a local maximum (its High is higher than the High of neighboring candles), then its Low must also be higher than the Low of neighboring candles — forming a "bottom" on the opposite side. Similarly, for a local minimum — the Low of the central candle is lower than the Low of neighbors, while the High is higher than the High of neighbors.

This condition provides clearer and more definitive identification of significant swings, reducing false signals and improving the reliability of the constructed structure.

Special attention is given to working with inside and outside bars: the indicator ignores inside bars, excluding them from key swing formation to avoid "noise" extremes, and focuses on significant bars related to market participant activity that actually moves the market. This approach is essential for market structure analysis and accounting for accumulation/distribution zones.

Using this technique provides traders with:

  1. Clear Structural Foundation - A transparent and rigorous structural basis for further markup of order blocks, liquidity zones, key supply and demand levels, and any other elements of the currently most popular Smart Money Concepts methodology
  2. Confidence in Objectivity - Assurance in the objectivity of identified extremes, as they are formed according to a proven and strict rule
  3. Automated Markup - Automatic identification that eliminates routine manual work and prevents human markup errors
  4. Universal Application - Method versatility applicable across different timeframes and trading instruments
  5. Flexible Configuration - Adjustable parameters for history depth and filters allow traders to customize the indicator for different market conditions and trading styles

SMC Larry Williams Structure serves as a bridge between classic swing analysis and modern SMC trading models. At a fundamental level, the indicator helps traders recognize market structure through the "eyes" of institutional players, using a mathematically sound and clean method for identifying local extremes to improve trading decision quality while eliminating routine markup work.

The indicator includes the ability to visually highlight key pivot swing points using trend lines that are displayed directly on the price chart, providing clear visual reference points for structural analysis.

Available Mode Options:

  • Standard — Color reflects the direction of individual lines up or down on each segment
  • Structural — Lines are constructed according to the classical definition of trend, where highs and lows sequentially rise or fall. This emphasizes the wave structure of price and its cycles of impulses and corrections according to classical technical analysis
  • Disable — Turns off graphical markup

Additionally, the indicator features visual display of price wave sizes between key swing points using text labels. These labels are automatically placed on the chart near extremes (highs and lows), showing the magnitude of price movement between adjacent swings in points. This helps traders quickly assess wave amplitude and incorporate this evaluation when identifying significant levels and zones of interest, such as order blocks or accumulation/distribution areas, which is particularly important for Smart Money Concept analysis.

For trader convenience, two alert modes have been added:

  1. BoS (breakdown of structure)
  2. ChoCH (change of character)
  3. Breakthrough of any last one-sided extreme
  4. Change of direction of line

    If you need additional alerts with different execution logic, please contact me and I will add them in future updates as needed.

    Indicator settings:

    Maximum number of bars to analyze
     Inside bar search radius
     Radius size (in bars)
     Number of graphic lines
     Mode of graphical line rendering
     Color for lines up
     Color for lines down
     Width of lines up
     Show size labels
     Font size
     Font color
     Maximum number of labels to display
     Show AVG
     Show MED
     Number of lines for calculation
     Font size (AVG)
     Text color (AVG)
     Font size (MED)
     Text color (MED)
     Alert when line reverses
     Alert of breaking through the last extremum
     Push
     Sound
     Sound file
     Mail
     Mail subject
     Delete objects when indicator is removed 


    Version for MT5

    Use the SMC Venom Model BPR indicator as a complement to your trading system

    With each purchase, the indicator price will increase by $10. Don’t delay your purchase! ;)

    Try my other products in the marketplace: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/capitalplus/seller


    ✅ If you liked the indicator, please rate it and leave a review, it is very important to me!

    Wishing you big profits in trading!

    Recommended products
    Powerful Binary Options
    Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
    Indicators
    This is the binary options signal you all have been looking for. This in a modified version of the Garuda Scalper, that has been modified for Binary Options traders. Signals are very unique! Why this is so effective for binary options is because  it is a trend following system, it understands that the trend is your friend. It takes advantage of the buying/selling after the pullback in continuation of the current trend wave.  Because  signals are generated after the pullback,   you can place shor
    Advanced Trend Breaker
    Zhongqu Wu
    Indicators
    Advanced Trend Breaker Free Dashboard!!!   Advanced Trend Breaker DashBoard: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66336   Breaker's smart algorithm detects the trend,Support and resistance, filters out market noise and find entry signals！！！ Test the demo version and explore its features, it would be useful tool added to your trading arsenal. Do not foget down load Free DashBoard!!!   Advanced Trend Breaker DashBoard !!! Advantages You Get Easy, visual and effective trend detection. Support an
    Interactive BB Matrix
    Tsvetan Tsvetanov
    2 (1)
    Indicators
    This indicator displays Bollinger Bands signals for multiple symbols and multiple time frames. The signals are created as a simple ratios which represent the distance between the current price and the moving average measured in standard deviations. This way we create a very versatile and easy to use indicator which helps us to identify not only the strongest trends but also the most overbought and oversold conditions. Features Accurate signals in real time for multiple time frames and multiple
    Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance
    James D Scuderi
    Indicators
    The Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance  Indicator provides a highly advanced, simple to use tool for identifying high-probability areas of price-action automatically - without any manual input whatsoever. .  All traders and investors understand the importance of marking horizontal levels on their charts, identifying areas of supply and demand, or support and resistance. It is time-consuming and cumbersome to manually update all instruments, across all timeframes, and it requires regular
    Trend TRN
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Indicators
    The Trend TRN trend indicator works using a special algorithm and a set of indicators. It finds the current trend based on many factors. Trend TRN entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. A simple and convenient indicator. The user can easily see the trends. You can use this indicator alone or in combination with other indicators acco
    Reversal Pattern MT4
    Denis Povtorenko
    Indicators
    The technical indicator "Reversal patterns" is a mathematical interpretation of the classic reversal patterns: Pin Bar, Harami and Engulfing. That is, the "reversal bar", "Harami" and "Absorption". This indicator allows you to determine the moment of reversal of quotes based on market dynamics and the winner between the "bulls" and "bears". The indicator displays the moment of reversal at the local highs and lows of the chart of any timeframe, which allows you to increase the accuracy of the s
    Breakout Pro Scalper Solution
    Remi Passanello
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Breakout Pro Scalper Solution This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. Breakout Pro Scalper Solution   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. A spec
    Mars 5 The Snake
    Marta Gonzalez
    Indicators
    Mars 5     is a powerful indicator of   TREND   for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow Entry Alerts Pop
    TrendMaster MT4
    Giacomo Donati
    Indicators
    How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
    Equilibrium MA
    Jean Francois Le Bas
    Indicators
    This indicator cuts right through the price, in a straight line 100% non repaint, you get a new value at the opening of each new bar It is perfect for mean reversal strategies : open far from the line and close when the price touches the line It works really well for mean reverting pairs specially (CHF, NZD). It has absolutely no lag when there is a sudden move up or down and follows trend exactly ! This indicator should be a must have tool in the toolbox of every trader
    MA Ribbon MT4
    Diego Arribas Lopez
    Indicators
    MT5 Version MA Ribbon MT4 MA Ribbon is an enhanced indicator with 8 moving averages of increasing periods. MA Ribbon is useful to recognize trend direction,  reversals   and continuation points in the market as well as potential entry, partial take profit and exit points. Entry points for long and shorts position can be found when the price entries or leaves the Ribbon, at retest or a defined number of MA crossovers. It offers a good combination with mostly any volume or momentun indicators to f
    Unique Trend
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Indicators
    The Unique Trend indicator tracks market trends, ignoring sharp fluctuations and market noise. The indicator is suitable for trading on small timeframes because it ignores sudden price jumps or price corrections due to the reduction of market noise around the average price. The scan at minima and maxima forms the internal boundaries (channel) when calculating the indicator signals. The channel allows you to remove market noise. iMA and iATR are used to generate signals using the author's algor
    Supply Demand Retest and Break MT4 Multi Timeframe
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe , this tool plots supply and demand zones based on strong momentum candles, allowing you to identify these zones across multiple timeframes using the   timeframe selector   feature. With retest and break labels, along with customizable valid
    Hidden Cross Binary Options
    Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
    Indicators
    The latest Binary Options arrow indicator in the Garuda Signals product line. Binary options signal based on multiple time frame cross over analysis. Gets confirmation from the most consistent signals known to man; Ichimoku, SMA, Bollinger Bands; and also uses the 1 Hour time frame as trend confirmation , so you don't have to open up multiple chart and waste time. - Can be used for all time frames up to 1 hour, but is most POWERFUL for 1 and 5 min options. - Place your Call/PUT based on the Arro
    MACD Temp
    Dmitriy Moshnin
    Indicators
    MACD Temp is a system of two oscillators, which allows to track the price changes of the Fast and Slow periods in case of their convergence/divergence. The bar border is colored in accordance with the MACD trend, while the color of the histogram changes when the values of the Momentum indicators cross the level of 100, for respective periods: Fast Moving Average (Fast Momentum), Slow Moving Average (Slow Momentum), selectively or for both values (the mode is to be chosen in the indicator propert
    Professional Profiter
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicators
    it is an indicator for trading on the forex market and binary options, it is a trend tool with which you can take it most often when the first signal appears, open a trade in the indicated direction stop loss set above the arrow if the signal is lower or below the arrow if the buy signal when signals appear in the same direction where the transaction is open, you can enter into additional stop loss orders; we also set up trading without take profit; you need to close the transaction when a signa
    Wave trend channel
    Kaijun Wang
    Indicators
    Provide ideas for trend trading. Automatic calculation and generation of trend channels. The channel line, also known as the pipeline line, is to draw a straight line parallel to the trend line in the opposite direction of the trend line, and the straight line crosses the highest or lowest price of the recent period. These two lines run the price in the middle and have obvious pipe or channel shapes. Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel
    Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
    Guang Jun Huang
    Indicators
    Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
    Jeslyn
    Justine Kelechi Ekweh
    Indicators
    This is a multi-purpose system that suits both Binary options, and Forex. Manual traders can use this either as a scalping system or a strategy to get into very strong momentum, or it can be automated for forex trading with Universal EAs.   This is a less-risky system if you know what to do with it or just use a universal EA. Use on M5 timeframe There is of course no chance of repainting or recalculation. Once the price closes, the arrows remain there forever! This is because prices don't lie.
    Trend Code
    Ning Liu
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    Trend Code (v2.0) Trend Code is a very simple and yet effective trend indicator to capture trend movement, detect the trend reversal, calculate entry price as well as proper stop loss. Trend Code indicator is made up of a series of block, while bull trend block in bull colour and bear block in bear trend colour. For bull trend block, the TrendOpen is the lower edge, TrendClose is the upper edge, for bear trend block, the other way round. Parameters: TrendOpenAdjustment   = 0.8, (range 0~1.0) Tr
    Order Blocks TV MT4
    Tran Nhat Minh
    Indicators
    Powerful   Order Block indicator in Tradingview platform.  Indicator type: Price Action indicator Introduction: The Order Block Indicator - Elevating Your Price Action Analysis. If you're seeking a comprehensive Order Block indicator on the MQL5 platform, look no further. Firstly, according to this indicator, an OB is understood as a zone of pending orders from large institutions that haven't been fully executed, revealing themselves in the market through subtle signs. Prices react strongly whe
    Ozi Arrow
    Svyatoslav Kucher
    Indicators
    Ozi Arrow is a unique indicator that can display signals in the direction of the main trend and counter trend signals. For calculations, the indicator determines a price channel. If recently the price was at its borders, and all conditions of additional filters are observed, a signal is displayed in the form of arrows. Ozi Arrow is suitable for any timeframe and any pair. The indicator signals do not disappear under any conditions. A distinctive feature is the presence of a trend filter. If the
    Before
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Indicators
    The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
    Adjustable Fractals Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Adjustable Fractals Pro" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals mt4 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals Pro has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. It has Info Spread Swap Display - it shows curren
    Towers
    Yvan Musatov
    Indicators
    Towers - Trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. Given this circumstance, a speculator can study the history of the instrument's signals and evaluate its effectiveness. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an a
    StochasticPro
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Indicators
    The indicator is designed to determine the momentum of the price. The Stochastic is recommended to be used during the lateral movement phase together with other indicators. However, some Stochastic signals have worked well in the trending market. Overbought and oversold zones Oscillator zones above 80% and below 20% are called overbought and oversold zones, respectively. When the price enters the overbought zone (that is, trades near the upper border of the range), if it bounces down, then w
    Positives Trends
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Indicators
    The   Positive   Trend indicator is very reliable because it is based on moving averages. A feature of Trend Positive is the presence of a signal for entry/exit - the indicator line in a certain color indicates the signals "buy" or "sell". The accuracy of this signal is very high, matching 95% success to 5% failure. Trend Positive is also suitable for exiting a position. The indicator captures the trend almost completely, but during the flat it is necessary to use filters. When entering a positi
    TrendTrade
    Alexey Surkov
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The Trend Trade indicator displays assumed turning points of the price on the chart in the direction of the trend after correction. It is based on data of the Prise Reversal oscillator with the period 6 and indicators which characterize strength and availability of the trend. When the value of Prise Reversal is in overbought or oversold area (area size is set by a user), and the current trend is confirmed, the Trend Trade indicator draws an arrow pointed to the further assumed price movement. I
    Price Direction
    Svyatoslav Kucher
    Indicators
    Determining the current trend is one of the most important tasks for a trader regardless of their trading style. Price Direction is able to define a trend with a fairly high accuracy. The indicator applies the proprietary method in its calculations. Price Direction is suitable for any currency pair and timeframe. It does not change its readings. The indicator is based on volatility and the unique method. The histogram color depends on the current trend strength - the darker the histogram, the st
    AIS Lehmer Moving Average
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    The Lehmer mean can be considered as a window function, the weight coefficients of which depend on the values ​​of the variables used in the calculation. This average is non-linear because exponentiation is used in its calculation. The characteristics of the indicator depend on two parameters: iPeriod - indicator period, valid value is greater than or equal to 2; iPower - exponent, which is used when calculating indicator values. Valid range is -32768 to 32767 With iPower = 0 we get the harmon
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.83 (150)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicators
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (101)
    Indicators
    Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (74)
    Indicators
    Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Indicators
    CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.73 (15)
    Indicators
    3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
    Apollo SR Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    Indicators
    New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Indicators
    Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    Meravith
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (15)
    Indicators
    Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicators
    M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Indicators
    This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Indicators
    Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Indicators
    Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
    Smc Blast Signal
    Mohit Dhariwal
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    Indicators
    RFI LEVELS PRO   is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when pai
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (29)
    Indicators
    PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
    FX Volume
    Daniel Stein
    4.62 (37)
    Indicators
    FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
    Market Structure Patterns MT4
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    5 (17)
    Indicators
    Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
    TPSproTREND PrO
    Roman Podpora
    4.69 (26)
    Indicators
    TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
    Katana Scalper Pro
    Yuki Miyake
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    SOLD OUT & SPECIAL YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The $35 Special Encore Sale is now LIVE! The first 10 copies sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, the $35 Early Bird Price is extended until Dec 31, 2025! Year-End Price: $35 (Until Dec 31, 23:59) From Jan 2026: $59 ~ (Step-by-step increase) Regular Price: $499 (Planned) Update: Mobile Push Notifications Smart notifications based on your specific settings. Never miss a signal again, even when you're away from your PC! ️ Key Features 1.
    Scalper Vault
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (34)
    Indicators
    Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
    Market Structure Break Out
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
    Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
    More from author
    SMC Venom Model BPR
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
    SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
    Fractals Dynamic
    Ivan Butko
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Fractals Dynamic Fractals Dynamic   – is a modified free fractal indicator by Bill Williams, in which you can manually set the number of bars on the left and right, thereby building unique patterns on the chart. Now all trading strategies based on or based on the Fractals Dynamic indicator will have an additional signal. In addition, fractals can act as support and resistance levels. And in some trading strategies, show liquidity levels. For this purpose, levels were introduced in this version
    FREE
    ZigZag WaveSize
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
    FREE
    Fractals Dynamic MT4
    Ivan Butko
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Fractals Dynamic Fractals Dynamic   – is a modified free fractal indicator by Bill Williams, in which you can manually set the number of bars on the left and right, thereby building unique patterns on the chart. Now all trading strategies based on or based on the Fractals Dynamic indicator will have an additional signal. In addition, fractals can act as support and resistance levels. And in some trading strategies, show liquidity levels. For this purpose, levels were introduced in this version
    FREE
    TimeBar
    Ivan Butko
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    TimeBar TimeBar is a simple information indicator that shows the remaining time until the bar closes, as well as the time elapsed since the bar opened and the current time. For ease of perception, two types of display modes have been added: in the form of a comment in the upper left corner of the graph, or in the form of a graphic object. Advantages Font selection Font size. You can set any one. When commenting it is too small You can move objects. Any time can be selected by double clicking t
    FREE
    ZigZag WaveSize MT4
    Ivan Butko
    4.75 (4)
    Indicators
    ZigZag WaveSize - a modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about the wavelength in points. Features: Optimized online construction logic: labels are not redrawn from scratch on each tick, but work in parallel with the main calculation, drawing only the latest labels when ZigZag draws new lines or updates them. Added another calculation mode in points: the line is drawn if it exceeds the specified number of points in the settings: manual and automatic (according to ATR with a
    FREE
    TimeBar MT4
    Ivan Butko
    Utilities
    TimeBar TimeBar is a simple information indicator that shows the remaining time until the bar closes, as well as the time elapsed since the bar opened and the current time. For ease of perception, two types of display modes have been added: in the form of a comment in the upper left corner of the graph, or in the form of a graphic object. Advantages Font selection Font size. You can set any one. When commenting it is too small You can move objects. Any time can be selected by double clicking t
    FREE
    Market Noise MT4
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    Market Noise Market Noise is an indicator that determines market phases on a price chart, and also distinguishes clear smooth trend movements from noisy flat movements when an accumulation or distribution phase occurs. Each phase is good for its own type of trading: trend for trend-following systems, and flat for aggressive ones. When market noise begins, you can decide to exit trades. In the same way, and vice versa, as soon as the noise ends, you need to turn off aggressive trading systems. S
    MinMax Levels
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    MinMax Levels – is an indicator of the maximum, minimum and opening price levels for important trading periods: day, week and month. Each Forex market participant uses levels in their trading system. They can be either the main signal for making transactions or an additional one, acting as an analytical tool.  In this indicator, days, weeks and months were selected as important periods, since they are the key trading periods of large market participants. As you know, prices move from level to
    Palantir
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    The Palantir indicator predicts a price reversal by the number of points specified by the user in the settings. You select the size of the trend you are interested in and the indicator will predict with what probability the price will move in the opposite direction the specified number of points from the nearest extreme. The indicator's operation is based on statistical calculation of historical trends. Palantir analyzes trends in history with the size specified in the settings, collects stati
    MultiFractal
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    MultiFractal is a modified Bill Williams fractal indicator, supplemented by higher order fractals, the difference between which is four in size, similar to changing the time frame. Advantages over the original terminal indicator: Convenience Visibility Information content The indicator is convenient because you do not need to switch to different timeframes when working. Visibility - in one chart you can see the structure of the chart from smaller to medium and large market movements. Information
    Market Noise
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    Market Noise Market Noise is an indicator that determines market phases on a price chart, and also distinguishes clear smooth trend movements from noisy flat movements when an accumulation or distribution phase occurs. Each phase is good for its own type of trading: trend for trend-following systems, and flat for aggressive ones. When market noise begins, you can decide to exit trades. In the same way, and vice versa, as soon as the noise ends, you need to turn off aggressive trading systems. S
    Currency Strength Dynamic
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Dynamic Currency Strength Dynamic is an indicator of currency strength. Currency strength refers to the trend direction of most or all currency pairs that a currency is a part of. The indicator is based on readings of the difference between moving averages, similar to the MACD indicator, on the 28 most popular currency pairs: majors and minors. Advantages Unique oscillatory calculation method Availability of buttons to disable or enable lines of specific currencies Informat
    MultiFractal Levels
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    MultiFractal Levels MultiFractal Levels is a modified Bill Williams fractal indicator with the addition of levels. Fractals are built from all TFs allowed in the settings. Levels are built only based on the latest fractals that have not yet been tested by price. Advantages over the original terminal indicator: Convenience Visibility Informativeness Latest levels Customizable fractal Customizable levels The indicator is convenient because you do not need to switch to different timeframes when w
    MinMax Levels MT5
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    MinMax Levels – is an indicator of the maximum, minimum and opening price levels for important trading periods: day, week and month. Each Forex market participant uses levels in their trading system. They can be either the main signal for making transactions or an additional one, acting as an analytical tool.  In this indicator, days, weeks and months were selected as important periods, since they are the key trading periods of large market participants. As you know, prices move from level to l
    SMC Larry Williams Structure
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    SMC Larry Williams Structure is an indicator for analyzing price chart structures that builds and connects the most important swing points using the method of the famous trader Larry Williams from his bestseller “Long-Term Secrets of Short-Term Trading”, creating a solid foundation for adapting the market structure and analyzing the areas of interest of large participants using the Smart Money concept. The swing construction is based on simple and clear logic — identifying key local extremes whe
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review