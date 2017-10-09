Cosmic Diviner Big Deals System

This is a unique multi-currency trading strategy developed for trading on H1 timeframe, which allows you to determine the global market entry points and obtain the maximum profit for each transaction. The market entry point is calculated using a variety of author equations and algorithms. We recommend using the indicator simultaneously on several trading instruments.

A huge advantage of Big Deals System is an information panel in which the user can see the current information on potential entry points on all trading instruments, on which the indicator is installed, simultaneously. After the indicator is placed on the chart, you can see name of the symbol and the histogram (in the form of a gradation from 1 to 8 squares) appear in the information panel. For visual convenience of the user, the histogram is painted in colors from yellow to saturated red. When all 8 squares of the histogram are painted red, this signals that an entry point to the market has appeared on this trading instrument. Conversely, if the histogram is displayed as a 1 yellow square, it signals that there are no entry points on this trading instrument.



