Cosmic Diviner Big Deals System
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 16 August 2018
- Activations: 8
This is a unique multi-currency trading strategy developed for trading on H1 timeframe, which allows you to determine the global market entry points and obtain the maximum profit for each transaction. The market entry point is calculated using a variety of author equations and algorithms.
We recommend using the indicator simultaneously on several trading instruments.
The profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4) are automatically calculated for each trading instrument, on which the indicator is set, depending on its volatility and previous fluctuations using author equations.
Settings
- Color of your background (Dark/Light) - background color of the chart.
- Alert and sound (True/False) - alert and sound.
- Zone visualization (True/False) - visualization zone on the chart in the form of a thermal scheme. The closer the price is to the central black line, the greater the probability of the appearance of an entry point for this instrument.
Strategy features
- The Cosmic Diviner Big Deals System indicator is never redrawn.
- Entry points:
- Arrow pointing up - Buy signal
- Arrow pointing down - Sell signal
- Levels of Take Profit:
- Level TP1 - first Take profit Quick target
- Level TP2 - second Take profit Middle target
- Level TP3 - third Take profit Max target
- Level TP4 - fourth Take profit Max Global target
- Stop Loss levels:
- Level SL - recommended Stop Loss level is indicated on the chart as a horizontal line with a price tag.
For trend trading this is one of the best indicator but you need to gauge the trend and know which pairs to use. Still one of my favorite indicator. Thanks !!!