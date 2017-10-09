Cosmic Diviner Big Deals System

4.2

This is a unique multi-currency trading strategy developed for trading on H1 timeframe, which allows you to determine the global market entry points and obtain the maximum profit for each transaction. The market entry point is calculated using a variety of author equations and algorithms.

We recommend using the indicator simultaneously on several trading instruments.

A huge advantage of Big Deals System is an information panel in which the user can see the current information on potential entry points on all trading instruments, on which the indicator is installed, simultaneously. After the indicator is placed on the chart, you can see name of the symbol and the histogram (in the form of a gradation from 1 to 8 squares) appear in the information panel. For visual convenience of the user, the histogram is painted in colors from yellow to saturated red. When all 8 squares of the histogram are painted red, this signals that an entry point to the market has appeared on this trading instrument. Conversely, if the histogram is displayed as a 1 yellow square, it signals that there are no entry points on this trading instrument.


Also, on the price chart, you can see Zone visualization - the visualization of zones in the form of a heat map, the closer the price approaches the center of the Zone visualization marked as a black line, the greater the probability of an entry point to the market for this trade instrument. The user needs to wait for the corresponding arrow to appear on the Buy or Sell order.

The Big Deals System is equipped with a dialog box, in which you can get up-to-date information on entry points, Stop Loss installation and achievement of the Take Profit price level, and optionally you can connect sound information.

The profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4) are automatically calculated for each trading instrument, on which the indicator is set, depending on its volatility and previous fluctuations using author equations.


Settings

  • Color of your background (Dark/Light) - background color of the chart.
  • Alert and sound (True/False) - alert and sound.
  • Zone visualization (True/False) - visualization zone on the chart in the form of a thermal scheme. The closer the price is to the central black line, the greater the probability of the appearance of an entry point for this instrument.

Strategy features

  • The Cosmic Diviner Big Deals System indicator is never redrawn.
  • Entry points:
  • Arrow pointing up - Buy signal
  • Arrow pointing down - Sell signal 
  • Levels of Take Profit:
  • Level TP1 - first Take profit Quick target
  • Level TP2 - second Take profit Middle target
  • Level TP3 - third Take profit Max target
  • Level TP4 - fourth Take profit Max Global target
  • Stop Loss levels:
  • Level SL - recommended Stop Loss level is indicated on the chart as a horizontal line with a price tag.
Reviews 5
RK99
2802
RK99 2019.03.07 12:06 
 

For trend trading this is one of the best indicator but you need to gauge the trend and know which pairs to use. Still one of my favorite indicator. Thanks !!!

Yaakub Bin Abd Latip
535
Yaakub Bin Abd Latip 2018.07.25 02:20 
 

It can be useful to scalp using this indicator. Mainly for H1 timeframe. Useful to entry if you use multi timeframe. Super thumbs up.

Ali Akbar Chowdhury
891
Ali Akbar Chowdhury 2018.02.15 00:21 
 

:::every real trader should have this indicator, SUPER LIKE:::

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
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4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
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Insider Trading Panel was developed by LATAlab specialists for the most effective scalping paired with the indicator Insider Scalper. All ditails about trading in blog  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/728853 The panel is also suitable for independent trading with any other indicators. Using the panel, you can quickly set: Take Profit and Stop Loss in pips, lot size. Open orders using the panel buttons. Track profit information of transactions Buy and Sell separately. Close transactions Buy Se
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Are you tired of tester grail and price action experts who earn only in the strategy tester? You don't want to use strategies with grid, averaging and martingale? Tired of the endlessly hanging non-closed positions that can blow up your trading account at any time? Especially for you, the LATAlab team has developed a unique trading expert INTRADAY PROFIT MT5! We present you the author’s intraday trading strategy. For a trading expert, formulas were developed for calculating volatility, trend s
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RK99
2802
RK99 2019.03.07 12:06 
 

For trend trading this is one of the best indicator but you need to gauge the trend and know which pairs to use. Still one of my favorite indicator. Thanks !!!

Yaakub Bin Abd Latip
535
Yaakub Bin Abd Latip 2018.07.25 02:20 
 

It can be useful to scalp using this indicator. Mainly for H1 timeframe. Useful to entry if you use multi timeframe. Super thumbs up.

Ali Akbar Chowdhury
891
Ali Akbar Chowdhury 2018.02.15 00:21 
 

:::every real trader should have this indicator, SUPER LIKE:::

Mujeeb Abdul
2299
Mujeeb Abdul 2017.11.10 10:07 
 

All fake signals nothing works waste of money SMALL STUPID SYSTEM nice pictures and nice explanation but all fake

ThomBertram
643
ThomBertram 2017.10.18 08:50 
 

very usefull indicator. good enrty points, solid profits.

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