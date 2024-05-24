MinMax Levels

MinMax Levels – is an indicator of the maximum, minimum and opening price levels for important trading periods: day, week and month.


Each Forex market participant uses levels in their trading system. They can be either the main signal for making transactions or an additional one, acting as an analytical tool. 

In this indicator, days, weeks and months were selected as important periods, since they are the key trading periods of large market participants. As you know, prices move from level to level and knowledge of the price position relative to important levels gives an advantage in making trading decisions. 

And for convenience, buttons have been added to enable and disable both the levels themselves, and to collapse the buttons to free up space in the working window of the price chart. 


Each Forex market participant uses levels in their trading system. They can be either the main signal for making transactions or an additional one, acting as an analytical tool. 

In this indicator, days, weeks and months were selected as important periods, since they are the key trading periods of large market participants. As you know, prices move from level to level and knowledge of the price position relative to important levels gives an advantage in making trading decisions. 

And for convenience, buttons have been added to enable and disable both the levels themselves, and to collapse the buttons to free up space in the working window of the price chart.


Advantages of this indicator:

  • Convenience
  • Visibility
  • Information content 
  • Latest levels 
  • Customizable levels

The indicator is convenient because you do not need to switch to different timeframes when working. 

Visibility - the most important levels from smaller to medium and large market movements are visible in one chart. 

Information content - visually we get more information about the price chart.

Customizable levels can be disabled directly on the chart, and the buttons themselves can be minimized to free up the chart’s workspace.


Now all trading strategies based on or based on the MinMax Levels indicator will have an additional signal. 

Additionally, the highs, lows, and opening prices of days, weeks, and months can act as support and resistance levels. And in some trading strategies, show liquidity levels.


Explanation of abbreviations:

HD - Daily High
OD - Daily Open
LD - Daily Low

HW - Weekly High
OW - Weekly Open
LW - Weekly Low

HM - Monthly High
OM - Monthly Open
LM - Monthly Low


Use the MinMax Levels indicator as an addition to your trading system

Version for MT5

Try also my other products in the market https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/capitalplus/seller


Wishing you great profits in trading!

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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