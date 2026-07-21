SMC Larry Williams Structure PRO

SMC Larry Williams Structure PRO

I am pleased to present an advanced market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5, built on Larry Williams' hierarchical swing method.

Unlike the standard version, PRO is not limited to a single sequence of local highs and lows. The indicator builds three interconnected levels of market structure, processes inside and outside bars, identifies Breakout, Break of Structure, Change of Character and Reversal events, and provides confirmed data for Expert Advisors and other programs through iCustom / CopyBuffer.

More than a conventional ZigZag.

The indicator separates retrospective chart geometry from confirmed events that were actually available to a trader at a particular moment in time.

Three levels of market structure

The indicator builds the following hierarchy of pivots:

  • STH / STL — Short-Term High / Low
    Short-term structural highs and lows.
  • ITH / ITL — Intermediate-Term High / Low
    Intermediate pivots formed from a confirmed sequence of short-term points.
  • LTH / LTL — Long-Term High / Low
    Higher-level structural points highlighting the most significant parts of a price movement.

Each higher level is derived from the confirmed structure of the previous level. This allows the market to be viewed not as one broken line, but as a nested system of short-, intermediate- and long-term movements.

PRO versus the standard version

Standard version PRO version
Basic visual swing marking Complete ST / IT / LT hierarchy
One main sequence of swing lines Ordered Larry Williams path plus additional valid short-term points
Basic structural notifications Confirmed pivots, Breakout, BoS, ChoCH and Reversal by structural rank
Mainly intended for visual use Visual analysis, research and EA integration through iCustom
Basic inside-bar processing Inside-bar filtering and dedicated outside-bar chronology analysis
Retrospective chart marking Separate retrospective geometry and causally confirmed events

Inside-bar processing

An inside bar remains within the range of the preceding bar and often does not create an independent structural expansion.

When inside-bar filtering is enabled, the indicator excludes inside bars from the structural-neighbor sequence. Comparisons are then made with the nearest valid structural bars rather than with an arbitrary fixed radius.

This reduces intermediate noise while preserving the sequence of meaningful structural pivots.

Outside-bar processing

A special case occurs when one bar updates both the high and the low of the preceding range. Data from one timeframe alone may not reveal which event occurred first:

  1. the High was reached before the Low;
  2. the Low was reached before the High.

The indicator attempts to determine the actual order using lower-timeframe or tick data.

If the chronology cannot be confirmed, it does not invent an order. The area may be marked as OUT?, while dependent confirmed events are temporarily withheld.

Strategy Tester

Trusting tester ticks for High/Low chronology is controlled by a separate setting. It should only be enabled when testing with Every tick based on real ticks.

Ordered swing path and the current movement

The main line is built only from valid Larry Williams structural points.

When several pivots of the same direction appear consecutively, the most outward point is retained for the connected path. Other valid short-term pivots may still be displayed separately and are not discarded from the analytical model.

The last unfinished movement is extended visually to the current outward price extreme. This open endpoint is not treated as a confirmed pivot and does not generate confirmed H/L, IT/LT, BoS, ChoCH or Reversal events.

The user can independently control:

  • the main structure line;
  • short-, intermediate- and long-term pivot labels;
  • additional valid short-term points outside the main line;
  • unresolved outside-bar marks;
  • completed swing sizes;
  • average and median swing statistics.

Breakout, BoS, ChoCH and Reversal

Structural events are calculated separately for short-, intermediate- and long-term structure.

  1. Breakout — a candle closes beyond the latest confirmed structural level.
  2. BoS — Break of Structure — a break in the direction of the current confirmed structure.
  3. ChoCH — Change of Character — the first confirmed break against the current structural direction.
  4. Reversal — a confirmed change in the pivot sequence. Reversal is calculated separately and does not replace ChoCH.

A break is determined by the candle close, not merely by a wick touching or crossing the level.

Retrospective and confirmed data

For reliable analysis, two types of data must be distinguished:

  • Retrospective geometry places a pivot on the candle that was later recognized as a structural extreme.
  • Confirmed events are published only after the required right-side structural neighbor appears or after the candle confirming a break has closed.

The historical location of a pivot and the time when that pivot became known are different values.

PRO preserves this distinction in its public buffers. This makes the indicator suitable not only for visual use, but also for research and automated systems where hidden use of future data must be avoided.

iCustom interface

The indicator exports through 61 public buffers:

  • retrospective STH, STL, ITH, ITL, LTH and LTL points;
  • prices and times of confirmed pivot events;
  • Breakout, BoS, ChoCH and Reversal events for every structural rank;
  • outside-bar processing status;
  • snapshot validity status;
  • the uncertainty frontier;
  • first-observed times for pivot and structure events.

An external program should verify the snapshot status before consuming confirmed trading events.

Buffer 44 — Output Snapshot Status 1 = Final 2 = Lower-timeframe history is pending 3 = Outside-bar order is unresolved 4 = Tester model is unsupported 5 = Previous valid snapshot retained after build failure 6 = Tester chronology explicitly trusted 7 = No valid snapshot exists after build failure

A complete buffer map can be provided in a separate developer guide.

Swing sizes and statistics

The indicator can display the size of completed movements in broker points.

It can also calculate:

  • the average size of the latest completed swings;
  • the median size of the latest completed swings;
  • statistics over a user-defined number of movements.

The current unfinished swing is not included in the average or median.

Alert system

The master alert switch is disabled by default. After enabling it, the user can independently select structural ranks for:

  • confirmed pivots;
  • Break of Structure;
  • Change of Character;
  • pivot-sequence reversals;
  • other structure breaks;
  • late confirmations produced after outside-bar history becomes available.

Supported delivery channels:

  1. terminal popup;
  2. mobile push notification;
  3. sound notification;
  4. email.

Important

An alert means that an event has been formed according to the selected market-structure rules. It is not an independent recommendation to open or close a position.

Settings

Group Purpose
Chart & Structure History depth, confirmed-candle mode, inside bars, equal High/Low handling and outside-bar analysis.
Display Main line, pivot labels, visible structural ranks, additional points and unresolved outside bars.
Swing Information Completed swing sizes, number of labels, average and median statistics.
Alerts Confirmed pivots, BoS, ChoCH, reversals and other structure breaks by rank.
Notification Delivery Popup, push, sound and email.
Colors & Labels Line appearance, pivot colors, fonts, label sizes and long-term label fill.
Advanced Calculation history, price tolerances and tester tick chronology.

Typical uses

  • objective marking of short-, intermediate- and long-term structure;
  • identification of confirmed changes in market direction;
  • analysis of Breakout, BoS, ChoCH and Reversal events;
  • preparation of a structural basis for liquidity, order-block, supply and demand analysis;
  • comparison of impulse and correction amplitudes;
  • development of Expert Advisors and analytical systems through iCustom;
  • research without mixing retrospective and causally available data.

The classical Larry Williams swing hierarchy is combined with modern Smart Money market-structure analysis.

The indicator does not attempt to replace a trading system. Its purpose is to provide a strict, configurable and machine-readable structural foundation for further market analysis.

Compatibility

This PRO version is designed for MetaTrader 5.

Version for MT4

Standard SMC Larry Williams Structure version

Other products by CapitalPlus

Recommended products
Smart Trendlines MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Indicators
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Airplane   Trend   entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. The defa
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
Pivot Confluence Zones MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Pivot Confluence Zones   is a   technical analysis indicator for MT4 and MT5   designed to identify   retracement zones ,   reversal areas , and   support and resistance levels   by combining   Pivot Points ,   Fibonacci Retracement ,   ATR , and   ADR   into a single trading workspace. Instead of relying on a single technical tool, the indicator searches for   confluence zones   where multiple trading levels overlap, helping traders evaluate areas that may attract increased market attention. To
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
Experts
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 Trend Capture Edition — Precision Momentum Trading for BTCUSD Hello, traders! I am BTC Trend Scalper MT5 — an intelligent Bitcoin trading Expert Advisor engineered to capture momentum moves with disciplined risk management. I am not a martingale. I am not a grid system. I am not a gambling robot. I am a trend-following scalper built specifically for traders who understand that protecting capital is more important than chasing every candle. My specialty? Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Support and Resistance ACPG
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicators
Support And Resistance ACPG Indicator  The Support And Resistance ACPG Indicator  (developed by Grok by xAI) is an advanced tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform, designed to identify and visualize support and resistance zones on a price chart. Unlike traditional support and resistance indicators, the ACPG method combines a dynamic approach based on swing points, volatility analysis using the Average True Range (ATR), and an adaptive clustering system to detect high-relevance zones in the
FREE
Pattern Head and Shoulders
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Indicators
Pattern Head and Shoulders is ideal for traders seeking reliable pattern recognition, including both bullish and bearish Head and Shoulders formations, with integrated Fibonacci levels, neckline break detection, and early prediction techniques. A powerful MT5 tool for those who value technical analysis, and precision in identifying chart structures and trend reversals. Dual Detection Methods Method 1 – Classic Pattern Detection Detects standard Head and Shoulders patterns (regular, inverted,
OBVstrengAlertArrow
Long Vu Duc
Indicators
Chỉ báo này sẽ thông báo cho bạn nếu cấu hình xu hướng thành công. Tín hiệu theo xu hướng không nên được tăng theo, nhưng tín hiệu mua ở mức giá thấp theo mô hình giao dịch thông thường của bạn, hoặc tín hiệu bán ở mức giá tốt, là một lựa chọn rất tốt. Hãy thiết lập nó trên khung thời gian lớn hơn và theo dõi các khung thời gian nhỏ hơn, bám sát các xu hướng chính. Tôi thường thiết lập ba khung thời gian gần nhau nhất và không bao giờ đi ngược tín hiệu của INdicator này. INdicator   này không có
Smart Pivot Points
Alexandr Saprykin
Indicators
Smart Pivot Points for MetaTrader 5 — Clear Levels for Smart Trading Smart Pivot Points is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically calculates and displays a full set of key trading levels on the chart. It transforms the chaos of price action into a clear structured map, highlighting support, resistance, price balance, and potential target zones. Designed for traders who value clarity, the tool works in any market: Forex, cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum), stock indices,
Auto Fibonacci Multi Timeframe Toolkit
Pablo Daniel Palomino
Indicators
AUTO FIBONACCI MULTI-TIMEFRAME TOOLKIT Technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci levels for 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly sessions. AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI RETRACEMENTS (7 CLASSIC LEVELS): - 0.0% (Previous session Low - support level) - 23.6% (Fibonacci Golden Ratio - early entry level) - 38.2% (Strong retracement level) - 50.0% (Key pivot level highlighted in YELLOW - market equilibrium) - 61.8% (Main Golden Ratio - critical decision level) - 78.6% (Deep retracement level) - 100.0
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Crossing Over
John Signer
Experts
The MA Crossover EA is an automated trading system for MT5 that executes trades based on moving average crossovers. It is designed to capture medium-term trend shifts on the M12 timeframe with clear entry signals and strict risk management. One important aspect to consider: it was trained and tested on NASDAQ.  Key Features Moving Average Crossover Strategy – Uses a fast and a slow moving average to generate buy and sell signals when crossovers occur, confirming trend direction changes. Customiz
Pivot Price Round
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Pivot Round Price is an indicator based on the classic Pivot Points formulas (Classic Pivots), maintaining exactly the original calculations of support, resistance, and central pivot, without changing any part of the standard mathematics used. The difference and main advantage of this indicator is that the levels are automatically adjusted to rounded prices, making visualization easier on assets with multiple decimal places and making the levels much more relevant on the actual asset chart. With
Fibonacci Trend Pro
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
FIBONACCI TREND Pro Smart Market Structure + Multi-Timeframe SuperTrend Dashboard The   FiboSuper   indicator is an advanced trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that blends three core methodologies of technical analysis:   Trend Following (EMA & SuperTrend) ,   Market Structure (ZigZag & Auto-Fibonacci) , and   Multi-Timeframe Confluence (Live Dashboard) . 1. On-Chart Components SuperTrend Line (Blue / Orange Dots): Blue Dots (Up Trend):   Indicates a   Bullish   market environment. Focus s
Fractal Support Resistance Pro
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicators
Fractal Support & Resistance Automatic Support and Resistance Indicator Based on Fractal Structure Short Description Fractal Support & Resistance is a technical analysis indicator that automatically identifies and displays support and resistance levels using fractal-based price structure detection. Overview Fractal Support & Resistance is an indicator designed to detect support and resistance zones using configurable fractal logic. The indicator automatically scans historical price structure an
Price Action Pure Indi
Quoc Huynh Nguyen
Indicators
SR Zones & Pivot Panel EA - All-in-One Trading Tool SR Zones & Pivot Panel EA   is a powerful hybrid tool that combines automatic   Support/Resistance Zones ,   Daily Pivot Points , and a   Compact Trading Panel   into one interface. It helps traders visualize key price levels on any timeframe while executing trades quickly and efficiently. Designed for precision and speed, this tool keeps your chart clean while providing all the data you need for intraday trading. Key Features 1. Automati
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Indicators
HAS RSI Signal — Professional Trend Indicator with SL/TP Calculation HAS RSI Signal is a powerful trading tool that combines time-tested classics with modern noise-filtering algorithms. The indicator analyzes the market through the prism of Heiken Ashi Smoothed candles and the RSI oscillator, providing clear entry signals at trend reversals or when exiting overbought/oversold zones. Key Advantages: Double Filtration: Using Heiken Ashi Smoothed eliminates market "noise," while RSI confirms the mo
Swing daily
Ely Alsedy
Indicators
A pivot point is   an intraday technical indicator used to identify trends and reversals mainly in equities, commodities, and forex markets . Pivot points are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from bullish to bearish, and vice-versa. the swing daily is an advanced pivot points indicator that grants the user control over many aspects of the trading levels that you'll get familiar with in the controls section  it's used mainly to locate intraday tr
Breaker Blocks with Signals MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
Captain Backtest Model
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL5. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Adaptive Fibonacci Trend Ribbon MQL5
Donaldo Sande Angiela
Indicators
Unleash the Power of Fibonacci with the Adaptive Fibonacci Trend Ribbon ( AFTR )! Are you ready to revolutionize your trading strategy? The AFTR isn’t just another indicator—it’s your ultimate tool for spotting trends, analyzing reversals, and making precise moves with unmatched clarity. Built with the powerful alignment of Fibonacci sequences and a suite of advanced moving averages, this indicator is crafted for traders who demand both precision and flexibility. Key Features That Set AFTR Apar
The Cube Theory Indicator
Alexandro Matos
Indicators
TheCubeTheory - Seu Indicador de Análise de Mercado em Cubos Descrição Completa  O Que é o TheCubeTheory? O   TheCubeTheory   é um indicador exclusivo para MetaTrader 5 que   mapeia os níveis de suporte e resistência   usando uma abordagem inovadora baseada em   cubos de tempo e Fibonacci . Desenvolvido pela   Ethernal , ele combina: Análise de Máximas e Mínimas   em períodos personalizáveis Níveis Automáticos   (8 níveis ajustáveis) Visualização em Tempo Real   com retângulos e linhas col
TS Time Remaining
Aurelio Manuel Peral Garcia
Indicators
TS Time Remaining - Indicador de Cuenta Regresiva para Velas en MetaTrader 5 El TS Time Remaining es un indicador gratuito diseñado para la plataforma MetaTrader 5 que permite a los traders visualizar en tiempo real el tiempo restante de la vela actual. Esta herramienta es especialmente útil para aquellos operadores que trabajan con estrategias basadas en la acción del precio y patrones de velas japonesas, ya que les permite anticiparse al cierre de la vela y tomar decisiones con mayor precisión
FREE
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
FibPiv Zones PRO
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicators
FibPiv Zones Fibonacci Pivot Zone Indicator for MetaTrader Short Description FibPiv Zones is a technical analysis indicator combining Fibonacci-based levels and pivot point calculations to display support and resistance zones directly on the chart. Overview FibPiv Zones is a chart analysis indicator designed to visualize market structure using Fibonacci calculations and pivot point levels. The indicator automatically generates: Fibonacci-based support zones Fibonacci-based resistance zones Pivot
DrawTurningPoint MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
Based on the Dow Theory, the system automatically draws a turning point, which is the starting point for buying or selling. It also automatically tells you whether the market is in a buying or selling condition and recognizes the environment. It is also a good tool to prevent false trades and to make profitable trades. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Basic Pivot Point Indicator for MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
To review our products, please click the link: LINK This Classic Pivot Point Indicator accurately calculates and displays 7 essential pivot levels , including the Pivot Point , 3 Support levels (S1–S3) , and 3 Resistance levels (R1–R3) based on the standard classic pivot formula . Designed for Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto trading , it supports multi-currency and multi-timeframe analysis in a clean, professional dashboard interface . With the built-in interactive dashboard , traders c
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
More from author
SMC Larry Williams Structure
Ivan Butko
Indicators
SMC Larry Williams Structure is an indicator for analyzing price chart structures that builds and connects the most important swing points using the method of the famous trader Larry Williams from his bestseller “Long-Term Secrets of Short-Term Trading”, creating a solid foundation for adapting the market structure and analyzing the areas of interest of large participants using the Smart Money concept. The swing construction is based on simple and clear logic — identifying key local extremes whe
SMC Larry Williams Structure PRO MT4
Ivan Butko
Indicators
SMC Larry Williams Structure PRO I am pleased to present an advanced market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4, built on Larry Williams' hierarchical swing method. Unlike the standard version, PRO is not limited to a single sequence of local highs and lows. The indicator builds three interconnected levels of market structure , processes inside and outside bars, identifies Breakout, Break of Structure, Change of Character and Reversal events, and provides confirmed data to Expert Advisors throu
Fractals Dynamic
Ivan Butko
5 (1)
Indicators
Fractals Dynamic Fractals Dynamic   – is a modified free fractal indicator by Bill Williams, in which you can manually set the number of bars on the left and right, thereby building unique patterns on the chart. Now all trading strategies based on or based on the Fractals Dynamic indicator will have an additional signal. In addition, fractals can act as support and resistance levels. And in some trading strategies, show liquidity levels. For this purpose, levels were introduced in this version
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The  SMC Venom Model BPR MT5 indicator is a tool for visual analysis of BPR/FVG zones within the Smart Money Concept (SMC). It automatically detects key price imbalance zones on the chart and allows you to analyze them not only on the current timeframe, but also in multi-timeframe mode. FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — a price imbalance zone detected from a three-candle structure, where an unfilled price area forms between the first and third candle. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) — a structure related t
Fractals Dynamic MT4
Ivan Butko
5 (2)
Indicators
Fractals Dynamic Fractals Dynamic   – is a modified free fractal indicator by Bill Williams, in which you can manually set the number of bars on the left and right, thereby building unique patterns on the chart. Now all trading strategies based on or based on the Fractals Dynamic indicator will have an additional signal. In addition, fractals can act as support and resistance levels. And in some trading strategies, show liquidity levels. For this purpose, levels were introduced in this version
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize MT4
Ivan Butko
4.75 (4)
Indicators
ZigZag WaveSize - a modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about the wavelength in points. Features: Optimized online construction logic: labels are not redrawn from scratch on each tick, but work in parallel with the main calculation, drawing only the latest labels when ZigZag draws new lines or updates them. Added another calculation mode in points: the line is drawn if it exceeds the specified number of points in the settings: manual and automatic (according to ATR with a
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The  SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a tool for visual analysis of BPR/FVG zones within the Smart Money Concept (SMC). It automatically detects key price imbalance zones on the chart and allows you to analyze them not only on the current timeframe, but also in multi-timeframe mode. FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — a price imbalance zone detected from a three-candle structure, where an unfilled price area forms between the first and third candle. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) — a structure related to tw
Chart Navigator MT5 Base
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Chart Navigator MT5 Base is a mini-map for fast navigation across the price chart and quick jumps to your own marks on it. This indicator adds a compact mini-map of the entire price chart to the chart. The map helps you move quickly through history and return to important places marked with vertical lines. The main benefit of this simple navigator is not just chart scrolling, but a fast jump to the required area without painful manual scrolling. If you place a vertical line on the chart as a mar
FREE
TimeBar
Ivan Butko
5 (1)
Utilities
TimeBar TimeBar is a simple information indicator that shows the remaining time until the bar closes, as well as the time elapsed since the bar opened and the current time. For ease of perception, two types of display modes have been added: in the form of a comment in the upper left corner of the graph, or in the form of a graphic object. Advantages Font selection Font size. You can set any one. When commenting it is too small You can move objects. Any time can be selected by double clicking t
FREE
TimeBar MT4
Ivan Butko
Utilities
TimeBar TimeBar is a simple information indicator that shows the remaining time until the bar closes, as well as the time elapsed since the bar opened and the current time. For ease of perception, two types of display modes have been added: in the form of a comment in the upper left corner of the graph, or in the form of a graphic object. Advantages Font selection Font size. You can set any one. When commenting it is too small You can move objects. Any time can be selected by double clicking t
FREE
Chart Navigator MT4 Base
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Chart Navigator MT4 Base is a mini-map for fast navigation across the price chart and quick jumps to your own marks on it. This indicator adds a compact mini-map of the entire price chart to the chart. The map helps you move quickly through history and return to important places marked with vertical lines. The main benefit of this simple navigator is not just chart scrolling, but a fast jump to the required area without painful manual scrolling. If you place a vertical line on the chart as a mar
FREE
Market Noise MT4
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Market Noise Market Noise is an indicator that determines market phases on a price chart, and also distinguishes clear smooth trend movements from noisy flat movements when an accumulation or distribution phase occurs. Each phase is good for its own type of trading: trend for trend-following systems, and flat for aggressive ones. When market noise begins, you can decide to exit trades. In the same way, and vice versa, as soon as the noise ends, you need to turn off aggressive trading systems. S
MinMax Levels
Ivan Butko
Indicators
MinMax Levels – is an indicator of the maximum, minimum and opening price levels for important trading periods: day, week and month. Each Forex market participant uses levels in their trading system. They can be either the main signal for making transactions or an additional one, acting as an analytical tool.  In this indicator, days, weeks and months were selected as important periods, since they are the key trading periods of large market participants. As you know, prices move from level to
SMC Larry Williams Structure MT4
Ivan Butko
Indicators
SMC Larry Williams Structure is an indicator for analyzing price chart structures that builds and connects the most important swing points using the method of the famous trader Larry Williams from his bestseller “Long-Term Secrets of Short-Term Trading”, creating a solid foundation for adapting the market structure and analyzing the areas of interest of large participants using the Smart Money concept. The swing construction is based on simple and clear logic — identifying key local extremes whe
Chart Navigator MT4
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Chart Navigator MT4   is an interactive minimap for MetaTrader 4 charts. It helps you see the whole chart, understand where the current visible area is located, and move through long historical periods without endless scrolling. The indicator is designed for traders, analysts and developers who work with long chart history, graphical objects, arrow-based indicators, historical trade markers or manually marked setups. Chart Navigator adds a visual navigation layer to the chart without occupying t
AutoColor PRO MT4
Ivan Butko
Indicators
AutoColor PRO MT4 is a utility indicator for automatically managing the colors of graphical objects in MetaTrader 4. It recognizes the object type and geometry, determines its direction or its position relative to the current price, and applies the appropriate color. For composite analytical tools, AutoColor PRO MT4 colors the visually meaningful parts: lines, channels, levels, rays, and arcs. For example, an ascending trend line can automatically receive a bullish color, a descending line a bea
Palantir
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The Palantir indicator predicts a price reversal by the number of points specified by the user in the settings. You select the size of the trend you are interested in and the indicator will predict with what probability the price will move in the opposite direction the specified number of points from the nearest extreme. The indicator's operation is based on statistical calculation of historical trends. Palantir analyzes trends in history with the size specified in the settings, collects stati
MultiFractal
Ivan Butko
Indicators
MultiFractal is a modified Bill Williams fractal indicator, supplemented by higher order fractals, the difference between which is four in size, similar to changing the time frame. Advantages over the original terminal indicator: Convenience Visibility Information content The indicator is convenient because you do not need to switch to different timeframes when working. Visibility - in one chart you can see the structure of the chart from smaller to medium and large market movements. Information
Market Noise
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Market Noise Market Noise is an indicator that determines market phases on a price chart, and also distinguishes clear smooth trend movements from noisy flat movements when an accumulation or distribution phase occurs. Each phase is good for its own type of trading: trend for trend-following systems, and flat for aggressive ones. When market noise begins, you can decide to exit trades. In the same way, and vice versa, as soon as the noise ends, you need to turn off aggressive trading systems. S
Currency Strength Dynamic
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Currency Strength Dynamic Currency Strength Dynamic is an indicator of currency strength. Currency strength refers to the trend direction of most or all currency pairs that a currency is a part of. The indicator is based on readings of the difference between moving averages, similar to the MACD indicator, on the 28 most popular currency pairs: majors and minors. Advantages Unique oscillatory calculation method Availability of buttons to disable or enable lines of specific currencies Informat
MultiFractal Levels
Ivan Butko
Indicators
MultiFractal Levels MultiFractal Levels is a modified Bill Williams fractal indicator with the addition of levels. Fractals are built from all TFs allowed in the settings. Levels are built only based on the latest fractals that have not yet been tested by price. Advantages over the original terminal indicator: Convenience Visibility Informativeness Latest levels Customizable fractal Customizable levels The indicator is convenient because you do not need to switch to different timeframes when w
MinMax Levels MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
MinMax Levels – is an indicator of the maximum, minimum and opening price levels for important trading periods: day, week and month. Each Forex market participant uses levels in their trading system. They can be either the main signal for making transactions or an additional one, acting as an analytical tool.  In this indicator, days, weeks and months were selected as important periods, since they are the key trading periods of large market participants. As you know, prices move from level to l
Chart Navigator MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Chart Navigator MT5 is an interactive minimap for MetaTrader 5 charts. It helps you see the whole chart, understand where the current visible area is located, and move through long historical periods without endless scrolling. The indicator is designed for traders, analysts and developers who work with long chart history, graphical objects, arrow-based indicators, historical trade markers or manually marked setups. Chart Navigator adds a visual navigation layer to the chart without occupying the
AutoColor PRO
Ivan Butko
Indicators
AutoColor PRO is a utility indicator for automatically managing the colors of graphical objects in MetaTrader 5. It recognizes the object type and geometry, determines its direction or its position relative to the current price, and applies the appropriate color. For composite analytical tools, AutoColor PRO colors the visually meaningful parts: lines, channels, levels, rays, and arcs. For example, an ascending trend line can automatically receive a bullish color, a descending line a bearish col
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review