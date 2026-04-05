Strategic scalping

The "Strategic scalping" indicator displays possible trend reversal points on the chart. The indicator highlights two different pivot points: high points (pivot points from above) and low points (pivot points from below).
Upper pivot points are indicated by down arrows and appear on the chart when the price reaches a high and starts to fall. Pivot lows are indicated by arrows pointing up and appear on the chart when the price bottoms out and starts to rise.
The indicator can be useful for traders who are looking for entry and exit points in the market. It can help traders identify moments when price reaches extremes and signals a possible trend reversal.
The indicator can be configured for various time intervals and instruments. It can also be supplemented with other indicators and trading strategies for more accurate signals.
In addition, the indicator can be used in combination with other indicators and market analysis to improve trading efficiency. It can help traders see more profit opportunities in the market and avoid potential losses.

Indicator settings:
  • period_signal - indicator period.
  • UpperBorder - the upper border of the market overbought, for sell signals.
  • LowerBorder - the lower border of the market oversold, for buy signals.
  • width - the size of the arrows that the indicator draws on the chart.
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Market Scanner Elite is a new generation of indicators of the Market Scanner series. The Elite version features an improved market analysis algorithm, with a better identification of the entry points and filtering of the false signals. The logic of market analysis and calculation of effective entry points applied in this product are significantly different from those applied in Market Scanner . This indicator cannot be called a big brother, as it is a completely new product with innovative analy
Aggressive Intraday Scalper
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Aggressive intraday scalper is a mechanical system for intraday scalping, which displays trade opening and closing signals as arrows on the chart. When a signal emerges, the indicator sends email and push notifications. So, you don't have to stay by the monitor analyzing the market and waiting for a signal. Aggressive intraday scalper will do it for you. The system has been developed for those traders who do not have their own trading system and who would love to quickly start trading using the
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Quantum
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The Quantum Expert Advisor is designed for trading EURUSD H1 . The trading algorithm lies in placing pending orders at the peaks of currency fluctuations, after a preliminary analysis of the market conditions. Trading is fully automated. Lot size is calculated automatically based on the lot percentage. Parameters MaxRisk - percentage of the deposit, used for the automatic calculation of the lot. LongWave - long wave of price fluctuation. ShortWave - short wave of price fluctuation. Level contro
XL arrow
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
XL Arrow is a signal indicator that displays market entry points. The red arrow and the DOWN signal at the right corner indicate it is time to sell, while the blue arrow and the UP signal indicate it is time to buy. Settings PeriodSlower - indicator slowing period. PeriodFaster - indicator acceleration period. Recommendations trading pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY timeframes: M5 - H4
BoxetFx
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The BoxetFx Expert Advisor analyzes the market using multiple trading strategies. Once the optimal signals for opening trades are obtained, the EA automatically determines the order volume as a percentage pf the deposit. Next, a pending order is placed in the direction of the expected price movement. When the deal reaches an optimal profit or loss level, it is automatically closed. Multiple analytical centers of information processing allow the EA to diversify the possible risks of the trader by
Medok
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
The Medok indicator shows the market entry and exit points on the chart using arrows and resistance lines. The indicator is very easy to use. Buy when a blue arrow appears and sell when a red arrow appears. After an order is opened, it is recommended to close a buy position when the price reaches the lower resistance level or to close a sell position when the price reaches the upper resistance level. Recommended values for EURUSD H1 Periods - 2; Acceleration - 0.02. Recommended values for EURU
TOP Xios
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
TOP Xios is a ready-made trading system, which provides the trader with signals for opening and closing deals. The information panel in the right corner of the screen shows the total number of signals, the number of points in profit or loss and the percentage of valid and false signals. Working with this indicator is very simple. As soon as a blue arrow appears, open a buy deal and wait for a red cross to appear, which indicates the necessity to close the deal. When a red arrow appears, open a s
Buy Market Scanner
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Buy Market Scanner is a ready-made trading system, which shows the moments when it is necessary to open or close deals. Buy arrows appear on the zero bar without delay and redrawing. The same applies to signals for closing orders. They appear on the zero bar and are not redrawn. The number of profit or loss in points for a certain time period is displayed in the top right corner of the indicator. The indicator works best on the EURUSD currency pair with the H1 timeframe. Operation Principles In
DayWay
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
The DayWay indicator shows the current trend direction on the chart as a colored line. The best timeframes for operation are M5 and higher. Works on all currency pairs. Suitable for any scalping strategies. Quite easy to use. Recommendations on usage When a blue line appears, wait for a candle to close and open a buy order. When a red line appears, wait for the current candle to close and open a sell order. Parameters Periods - period of the indicator.
Leo Trend
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Leo Trend is a signal indicator that shows the market entry points, as well as the trend direction and flat on the chart in the form of arrows and lines. Leo Trend will be useful both for beginners creating a trading strategy, and for professionals to integrate into ready-made trading systems. Leo Trend works without redrawing and without significant delays. The operation of the indicator is demonstrated in the video. In addition, you can test this indicator in the strategy tester free of charge
Nizma
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
NIZMA is a ready-made trading system, that is the most efficient on the EURUSD, AUDUSD and GBPUSD currency pairs. The best timeframes are M5 and higher. The system shows the market entry points in the form of arrows, and also displays the information on the strength and direction of the trend. The signals are easy to interpret. It is suitable for both novice and professional traders. With the properly selected settings, it gives the minimum number of false signals. In tests, this number did not
XPointer
Andrey Kozak
5 (3)
Indicators
XPointer is a completely ready trading system. It shows the trader when to open and close a trade. It works on all currency pairs and all time frames. Very easy to use and does not require additional indicators for its operation. Even a beginner trader can start working with XPointer. But it will also be useful for professional traders to confirm the opening of orders. Features of the XPointer indicator It does not redraw its values. It works on all currency pairs and all time frames. It has al
Lobster
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Lobster is a ready-made trading system with a flexible market analysis algorithm. It performs most of the work for a trader. All you have to do is open and close orders following the indicator signals. The indicator will be very useful for both beginners and professionals. It is able to work with other indicators and independently. Features No signal repainting; Any pair; Any timeframe; Flexible market analysis system. How to trade When the blue arrow appears, open a buy order; When the blue c
Gets
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Gets is a smart trading system with complex market analysis mechanism. The operation principle of Gets is based on neural networks and diversified collection of information from various market analyzers. Then the system analyzes the statistical databases to create a general idea of the current market situation and the further price movement. The information is displayed on the screen in a simple and intuitive way - in the form of buy and sell arrows. Also, the information on the current trend st
Scalper Zoom
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalper Zoom is a new trading system designed to facilitate the process of Forex trading both for beginners and professionals. The Scalper Zoom indicator uses an adaptive method of operation and analyzes the market using multiple trading algorithms, while selecting the most efficient one for the given currency pair and timeframe. Working with this indicator is very simple. When a red vertical line appears, open a sell order. Close it when a blue vertical line appears. Follow the opposite steps f
Brabux
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Brabux is a ready-made mechanical trading system. It works on all currency pairs and timeframes automatically adjusting to them. It also selects the most efficient trading parameters for receiving a necessary profit. In the indicator parameters, specify the trading period used for calculations and the least acceptable profit in points. Next, the system automatically selects the necessary trading parameters. Trading data is displayed on the info panel. After setting the indicator on the chart and
CoolLine
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
CoolLine is a signal indicator displaying on a chart points for opening and closing trade positions. The indicator signals are not redrawn. It draws arrows on the zero bar Open[0]. It works on all currency pairs and all time frames. Indicator Advantages Precisely shows the opening and closing points on the chart Does not redraw signals Works on all currency pairs and timeframes Very easy to use; suitable even for beginners Has a very flexible system of settings Can send push and email notificat
Master Figures
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
The Master Figures indicator analyzed the market for the most common chart patterns. The first pattern is called Pin bar . This pattern can rightly be considered one of the most widespread. This pattern looks like a candle with a small body and large tail (wick). Once you see it on the chart, open a position against the wick. It is better to use the resistance lines for closing. Master Figures shows this pattern in the form of circles. A position should be opened when a new candle appears after
Forex Gump Pro
Andrey Kozak
4 (5)
Indicators
Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Pro is
Market Trend
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Market Trend - a comprehensive system for determining the trend direction. Analyzes the market using a formula which considers the values of multiple technical indicators and other trading strategies. IT determines not only the current trend direction, but also its movement strength. The indicator is intuitive and very easy to use. The information on the current trend direction and its movement strength are displayed on the chart. If the indicator shows "UP!" then an uptrend is currently present
Jerus Line Scalper
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Jerus Line Scalper is an indicator for scalping on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD pairs. Recommended pairs: M5, M15, M30 and H1. The trading strategy is as follows: as soon as the arrow appears, open an order in the direction of the arrow and set take profit to +10 points. Set stop loss at the indicator's stop line. Stop line is displayed in red or blue depending on the indicator signal. Also, the Martingale system can be applied in the system. If a trade is closed at a loss, the next
DotaScalping
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
DotaScalping is a semi-automated trading system for scalping. The indicator shows recommended moments for opening Buy/Sell trades as dots on the chart. Signals are generated based on the algorithm for price amplitude smoothing. The indicator tries to accurately calculate the moments of the maximum peak price values ​​and produces signals based on the smoothed correlation. The indicator determines the High and Low price values and generates signals based on the trend direction. The indicator is v
ForexGumpUltra
Andrey Kozak
3.25 (4)
Indicators
ForexGumpUltra is a new and more advanced indicator of the ForexGump series. This indicator easily determines the price direction on any currency pair and any timeframe. The indicator draws its signals on the zero bar and does not redraw them (see the video). In the 34th second of the video it can be seen that this indicator uses new filters to determine the changes in price movement direction without delay, despite the market noise present at the moment (see the video on the 34th second). Once
Forex Gump Scalping
Andrey Kozak
5 (2)
Indicators
Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Scalpin
Bomb Scalper
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Bomb Scalper is a ready-made mechanical trading system that analyzes the market using 12 market signals, as well as candle patterns, providing signals for opening and closing trades. On the screenshot below, you can see how the system draws the blue arrow for buying and the red one for selling. Order close signal is shown as the yellow arrow. Besides, during a closing signal, the indicator calculates potential profit/loss. How the indicator works After launching, Bomb Scalper navigates through
Striker
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
Ready Made Scalping System
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective for EURUSD H1 currency pair. The indicator "Ready Made Scalping System" automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader when to open and close orders. You just need to follow his instructions. When the arrow appears - open the order, when a square appears with a tick - close the warrant. For convenience of the trader, the indicator when signals appear sends a m
Amok
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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