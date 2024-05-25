Fractals Dynamic MT4

5

Fractals Dynamic

Fractals Dynamic – is a modified free fractal indicator by Bill Williams, in which you can manually set the number of bars on the left and right, thereby building unique patterns on the chart.

Now all trading strategies based on or based on the Fractals Dynamic indicator will have an additional signal.
In addition, fractals can act as support and resistance levels. And in some trading strategies, show liquidity levels. For this purpose, levels were introduced in this version of the multifractal and multitime frame indicator MultiFractal Levels.

Use the Fractals Dynamic indicator as an addition to your trading system

Try also my other products in the market https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/capitalplus/seller


✅ If you liked the indicator, please rate it and leave a review, it is very important to me!

Big profits in trading!

Reviews 3
krampe87
56
krampe87 2025.08.02 17:25 
 

Отличная работа, спаисбо автору.

Evgeniy Chumakov
8481
Evgeniy Chumakov 2025.07.31 08:00 
 

Хороший индикатор.

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Roman Podpora
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ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Ivan Butko
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AutoColor PRO
Ivan Butko
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AutoColor PRO is a utility indicator for automatically managing the colors of graphical objects in MetaTrader 5. It recognizes the object type and geometry, determines its direction or its position relative to the current price, and applies the appropriate color. For composite analytical tools, AutoColor PRO colors the visually meaningful parts: lines, channels, levels, rays, and arcs. For example, an ascending trend line can automatically receive a bullish color, a descending line a bearish col
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krampe87
56
krampe87 2025.08.02 17:25 
 

Отличная работа, спаисбо автору.

Ivan Butko
20611
Reply from developer Ivan Butko 2025.08.02 17:29
Вам спасибо за отзыв
Evgeniy Chumakov
8481
Evgeniy Chumakov 2025.07.31 08:00 
 

Хороший индикатор.

Ivan Butko
20611
Reply from developer Ivan Butko 2025.07.31 10:39
Благодарю. Рад, что полезен
Tony Gregg
815
Tony Gregg 2025.03.18 16:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ivan Butko
20611
Reply from developer Ivan Butko 2025.03.18 16:30
Thank you for your feedback. I am glad that this indicator was useful for you.
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