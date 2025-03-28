ZigZag WaveSize MT4

4.75
ZigZag WaveSize - a modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about the wavelength in points.

Features:

  • Optimized online construction logic: labels are not redrawn from scratch on each tick, but work in parallel with the main calculation, drawing only the latest labels when ZigZag draws new lines or updates them.
  • Added another calculation mode in points: the line is drawn if it exceeds the specified number of points in the settings: manual and automatic (according to ATR with a coefficient for fine tuning)
  • Added trend lines to highlight any number of ZigZag lines by color and thickness, starting with the most recent
  • Added 2 color rendering modes: 1) Standard (upward line - one color, downward line - another); 2) Structural (classic trend with simultaneously rising or falling extremes - one color)
  • Added two Alert modes: 1) Appearance of a new ZigZag line; 2) Breakthrough of the last extremum by the current ZigZag line
  • Added values ​​of the average line size and their median. Both are optional, you can disable their calculation and drawing. Both labels can be moved along the chart to a convenient place. Font size, color - optional for each.

Use the ZigZag WaveSize indicator as an addition to your trading system
Also try my other products in the market https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/capitalplus/seller


✅ If you liked the indicator, please rate it and leave a review, it is very important to me!

Big profits to you in trading!

Reviews 4
Rich8989
698
Rich8989 2025.11.11 11:20 
 

Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

krampe87
56
krampe87 2025.08.07 16:38 
 

Очень хороший инструмент, особенно для начинающих трейдеров. Хорошо дополнит любую стратегию, повысив точность и прибыльность.

Evgeniy Chumakov
7910
Evgeniy Chumakov 2025.07.31 08:05 
 

Отличный вариант ЗигЗага.

