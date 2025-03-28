ZigZag WaveSize MT4
- Indicators
- Ivan Butko
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 25 July 2025
ZigZag WaveSize - a modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about the wavelength in points.
Features:
- Optimized online construction logic: labels are not redrawn from scratch on each tick, but work in parallel with the main calculation, drawing only the latest labels when ZigZag draws new lines or updates them.
- Added another calculation mode in points: the line is drawn if it exceeds the specified number of points in the settings: manual and automatic (according to ATR with a coefficient for fine tuning)
- Added trend lines to highlight any number of ZigZag lines by color and thickness, starting with the most recent
- Added 2 color rendering modes: 1) Standard (upward line - one color, downward line - another); 2) Structural (classic trend with simultaneously rising or falling extremes - one color)
- Added two Alert modes: 1) Appearance of a new ZigZag line; 2) Breakthrough of the last extremum by the current ZigZag line
- Added values of the average line size and their median. Both are optional, you can disable their calculation and drawing. Both labels can be moved along the chart to a convenient place. Font size, color - optional for each.
Use the ZigZag WaveSize indicator as an addition to your trading system
Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing