ZigZag WaveSize MT4

ZigZag WaveSize - a modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about the wavelength in points.





Features:

Optimized online construction logic: labels are not redrawn from scratch on each tick, but work in parallel with the main calculation, drawing only the latest labels when ZigZag draws new lines or updates them.

Added another calculation mode in points: the line is drawn if it exceeds the specified number of points in the settings: manual and automatic (according to ATR with a coefficient for fine tuning)

Added trend lines to highlight any number of ZigZag lines by color and thickness, starting with the most recent

Added 2 color rendering modes: 1) Standard (upward line - one color, downward line - another); 2) Structural (classic trend with simultaneously rising or falling extremes - one color)

Added two Alert modes: 1) Appearance of a new ZigZag line; 2) Breakthrough of the last extremum by the current ZigZag line

Added values ​​of the average line size and their median. Both are optional, you can disable their calculation and drawing. Both labels can be moved along the chart to a convenient place. Font size, color - optional for each.





Use the ZigZag WaveSize indicator as an addition to your trading system

Also try my other products in the market https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/capitalplus/seller



✅ If you liked the indicator, please rate it and leave a review, it is very important to me!