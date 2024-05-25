MinMax Levels MT5

MinMax Levels – is an indicator of the maximum, minimum and opening price levels for important trading periods: day, week and month.


Each Forex market participant uses levels in their trading system. They can be either the main signal for making transactions or an additional one, acting as an analytical tool. 

In this indicator, days, weeks and months were selected as important periods, since they are the key trading periods of large market participants. As you know, prices move from level to level and knowledge of the price position relative to important levels gives an advantage in making trading decisions. 

And for convenience, buttons have been added to enable and disable both the levels themselves, and to collapse the buttons to free up space in the working window of the price chart. 


Each Forex market participant uses levels in their trading system. They can be either the main signal for making transactions or an additional one, acting as an analytical tool. 

In this indicator, days, weeks and months were selected as important periods, since they are the key trading periods of large market participants. As you know, prices move from level to level and knowledge of the price position relative to important levels gives an advantage in making trading decisions. 

And for convenience, buttons have been added to enable and disable both the levels themselves, and to collapse the buttons to free up space in the working window of the price chart.


Advantages of this indicator:

  • Convenience
  • Visibility
  • Information content 
  • Latest levels 
  • Customizable levels

The indicator is convenient because you do not need to switch to different timeframes when working. 

Visibility - the most important levels from smaller to medium and large market movements are visible in one chart. 

Information content - visually we get more information about the price chart.

Customizable levels can be disabled directly on the chart, and the buttons themselves can be minimized to free up the chart’s workspace.


Now all trading strategies based on or based on the MinMax Levels indicator will have an additional signal. 

Additionally, the highs, lows, and opening prices of days, weeks, and months can act as support and resistance levels. And in some trading strategies, show liquidity levels.


Explanation of abbreviations:

HD - Daily High
OD - Daily Open
LD - Daily Low

HW - Weekly High
OW - Weekly Open
LW - Weekly Low

HM - Monthly High
OM - Monthly Open
LM - Monthly Low


Use the MinMax Levels indicator as an addition to your trading system

Version for MT4

Try also my other products in the market https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/capitalplus/seller


Wishing you great profits in trading!

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Clone
Ivan Butko
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Clone MT5 is an interactive tool for finding similar situations in chart history. You select any price section with a frame, and Clone finds the most similar historical sections of the same instrument, marks them on the chart and lets you compare them with the current sample. This is not a signal indicator and not an Expert Advisor. It is a market research tool designed to help answer a simple question: “Where has something similar happened before, and what happened next?” Sample — the chart se
SMC Larry Williams Structure PRO MT4
Ivan Butko
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SMC Larry Williams Structure PRO I am pleased to present an advanced market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4, built on Larry Williams' hierarchical swing method. Unlike the standard version, PRO is not limited to a single sequence of local highs and lows. The indicator builds three interconnected levels of market structure , processes inside and outside bars, identifies Breakout, Break of Structure, Change of Character and Reversal events, and provides confirmed data to Expert Advisors throu
Fractals Dynamic
Ivan Butko
5 (1)
Indicators
Fractals Dynamic Fractals Dynamic   – is a modified free fractal indicator by Bill Williams, in which you can manually set the number of bars on the left and right, thereby building unique patterns on the chart. Now all trading strategies based on or based on the Fractals Dynamic indicator will have an additional signal. In addition, fractals can act as support and resistance levels. And in some trading strategies, show liquidity levels. For this purpose, levels were introduced in this version
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Fractals Dynamic MT4
Ivan Butko
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Indicators
Fractals Dynamic Fractals Dynamic   – is a modified free fractal indicator by Bill Williams, in which you can manually set the number of bars on the left and right, thereby building unique patterns on the chart. Now all trading strategies based on or based on the Fractals Dynamic indicator will have an additional signal. In addition, fractals can act as support and resistance levels. And in some trading strategies, show liquidity levels. For this purpose, levels were introduced in this version
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ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
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SMC Larry Williams Structure
Ivan Butko
Indicators
SMC Larry Williams Structure is an indicator for analyzing price chart structures that builds and connects the most important swing points using the method of the famous trader Larry Williams from his bestseller “Long-Term Secrets of Short-Term Trading”, creating a solid foundation for adapting the market structure and analyzing the areas of interest of large participants using the Smart Money concept. The swing construction is based on simple and clear logic — identifying key local extremes whe
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Ivan Butko
5 (1)
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TimeBar TimeBar is a simple information indicator that shows the remaining time until the bar closes, as well as the time elapsed since the bar opened and the current time. For ease of perception, two types of display modes have been added: in the form of a comment in the upper left corner of the graph, or in the form of a graphic object. Advantages Font selection Font size. You can set any one. When commenting it is too small You can move objects. Any time can be selected by double clicking t
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SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The  SMC Venom Model BPR MT5 indicator is a tool for visual analysis of BPR/FVG zones within the Smart Money Concept (SMC). It automatically detects key price imbalance zones on the chart and allows you to analyze them not only on the current timeframe, but also in multi-timeframe mode. FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — a price imbalance zone detected from a three-candle structure, where an unfilled price area forms between the first and third candle. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) — a structure related t
ZigZag WaveSize MT4
Ivan Butko
4.75 (4)
Indicators
ZigZag WaveSize - a modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about the wavelength in points. Features: Optimized online construction logic: labels are not redrawn from scratch on each tick, but work in parallel with the main calculation, drawing only the latest labels when ZigZag draws new lines or updates them. Added another calculation mode in points: the line is drawn if it exceeds the specified number of points in the settings: manual and automatic (according to ATR with a
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Chart Navigator MT5 Base
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Chart Navigator MT5 Base is a mini-map for fast navigation across the price chart and quick jumps to your own marks on it. This indicator adds a compact mini-map of the entire price chart to the chart. The map helps you move quickly through history and return to important places marked with vertical lines. The main benefit of this simple navigator is not just chart scrolling, but a fast jump to the required area without painful manual scrolling. If you place a vertical line on the chart as a mar
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Chart Navigator MT4 Base
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Chart Navigator MT4 Base is a mini-map for fast navigation across the price chart and quick jumps to your own marks on it. This indicator adds a compact mini-map of the entire price chart to the chart. The map helps you move quickly through history and return to important places marked with vertical lines. The main benefit of this simple navigator is not just chart scrolling, but a fast jump to the required area without painful manual scrolling. If you place a vertical line on the chart as a mar
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TimeBar MT4
Ivan Butko
Utilities
TimeBar TimeBar is a simple information indicator that shows the remaining time until the bar closes, as well as the time elapsed since the bar opened and the current time. For ease of perception, two types of display modes have been added: in the form of a comment in the upper left corner of the graph, or in the form of a graphic object. Advantages Font selection Font size. You can set any one. When commenting it is too small You can move objects. Any time can be selected by double clicking t
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Market Noise MT4
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Market Noise Market Noise is an indicator that determines market phases on a price chart, and also distinguishes clear smooth trend movements from noisy flat movements when an accumulation or distribution phase occurs. Each phase is good for its own type of trading: trend for trend-following systems, and flat for aggressive ones. When market noise begins, you can decide to exit trades. In the same way, and vice versa, as soon as the noise ends, you need to turn off aggressive trading systems. S
MinMax Levels
Ivan Butko
Indicators
MinMax Levels – is an indicator of the maximum, minimum and opening price levels for important trading periods: day, week and month. Each Forex market participant uses levels in their trading system. They can be either the main signal for making transactions or an additional one, acting as an analytical tool.  In this indicator, days, weeks and months were selected as important periods, since they are the key trading periods of large market participants. As you know, prices move from level to
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The  SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a tool for visual analysis of BPR/FVG zones within the Smart Money Concept (SMC). It automatically detects key price imbalance zones on the chart and allows you to analyze them not only on the current timeframe, but also in multi-timeframe mode. FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — a price imbalance zone detected from a three-candle structure, where an unfilled price area forms between the first and third candle. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) — a structure related to tw
SMC Larry Williams Structure MT4
Ivan Butko
Indicators
SMC Larry Williams Structure is an indicator for analyzing price chart structures that builds and connects the most important swing points using the method of the famous trader Larry Williams from his bestseller “Long-Term Secrets of Short-Term Trading”, creating a solid foundation for adapting the market structure and analyzing the areas of interest of large participants using the Smart Money concept. The swing construction is based on simple and clear logic — identifying key local extremes whe
Chart Navigator MT4
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Chart Navigator MT4   is an interactive minimap for MetaTrader 4 charts. It helps you see the whole chart, understand where the current visible area is located, and move through long historical periods without endless scrolling. The indicator is designed for traders, analysts and developers who work with long chart history, graphical objects, arrow-based indicators, historical trade markers or manually marked setups. Chart Navigator adds a visual navigation layer to the chart without occupying t
AutoColor PRO MT4
Ivan Butko
Indicators
AutoColor PRO MT4 is a utility indicator for automatically managing the colors of graphical objects in MetaTrader 4. It recognizes the object type and geometry, determines its direction or its position relative to the current price, and applies the appropriate color. For composite analytical tools, AutoColor PRO MT4 colors the visually meaningful parts: lines, channels, levels, rays, and arcs. For example, an ascending trend line can automatically receive a bullish color, a descending line a bea
Clone MT4
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Clone MT4 is an interactive tool for finding similar situations in chart history. You select any price section with a frame, and Clone finds the most similar historical sections of the same instrument, marks them on the chart and lets you compare them with the current sample. This is not a signal indicator and not an Expert Advisor. It is a market research tool designed to help answer a simple question: “Where has something similar happened before, and what happened next?” Version for MetaTrade
Palantir
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The Palantir indicator predicts a price reversal by the number of points specified by the user in the settings. You select the size of the trend you are interested in and the indicator will predict with what probability the price will move in the opposite direction the specified number of points from the nearest extreme. The indicator's operation is based on statistical calculation of historical trends. Palantir analyzes trends in history with the size specified in the settings, collects stati
MultiFractal
Ivan Butko
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MultiFractal is a modified Bill Williams fractal indicator, supplemented by higher order fractals, the difference between which is four in size, similar to changing the time frame. Advantages over the original terminal indicator: Convenience Visibility Information content The indicator is convenient because you do not need to switch to different timeframes when working. Visibility - in one chart you can see the structure of the chart from smaller to medium and large market movements. Information
Market Noise
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Market Noise Market Noise is an indicator that determines market phases on a price chart, and also distinguishes clear smooth trend movements from noisy flat movements when an accumulation or distribution phase occurs. Each phase is good for its own type of trading: trend for trend-following systems, and flat for aggressive ones. When market noise begins, you can decide to exit trades. In the same way, and vice versa, as soon as the noise ends, you need to turn off aggressive trading systems. S
Currency Strength Dynamic
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Currency Strength Dynamic Currency Strength Dynamic is an indicator of currency strength. Currency strength refers to the trend direction of most or all currency pairs that a currency is a part of. The indicator is based on readings of the difference between moving averages, similar to the MACD indicator, on the 28 most popular currency pairs: majors and minors. Advantages Unique oscillatory calculation method Availability of buttons to disable or enable lines of specific currencies Informat
MultiFractal Levels
Ivan Butko
Indicators
MultiFractal Levels MultiFractal Levels is a modified Bill Williams fractal indicator with the addition of levels. Fractals are built from all TFs allowed in the settings. Levels are built only based on the latest fractals that have not yet been tested by price. Advantages over the original terminal indicator: Convenience Visibility Informativeness Latest levels Customizable fractal Customizable levels The indicator is convenient because you do not need to switch to different timeframes when w
Chart Navigator MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Chart Navigator MT5 is an interactive minimap for MetaTrader 5 charts. It helps you see the whole chart, understand where the current visible area is located, and move through long historical periods without endless scrolling. The indicator is designed for traders, analysts and developers who work with long chart history, graphical objects, arrow-based indicators, historical trade markers or manually marked setups. Chart Navigator adds a visual navigation layer to the chart without occupying the
SMC Larry Williams Structure PRO
Ivan Butko
Indicators
SMC Larry Williams Structure PRO I am pleased to present an advanced market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5, built on Larry Williams' hierarchical swing method. Unlike the standard version, PRO is not limited to a single sequence of local highs and lows. The indicator builds three interconnected levels of market structure , processes inside and outside bars, identifies Breakout, Break of Structure, Change of Character and Reversal events, and provides confirmed data for Expert Advisors and
AutoColor PRO
Ivan Butko
Indicators
AutoColor PRO is a utility indicator for automatically managing the colors of graphical objects in MetaTrader 5. It recognizes the object type and geometry, determines its direction or its position relative to the current price, and applies the appropriate color. For composite analytical tools, AutoColor PRO colors the visually meaningful parts: lines, channels, levels, rays, and arcs. For example, an ascending trend line can automatically receive a bullish color, a descending line a bearish col
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