Vertical time lines
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
Vertical time lines.
A simple indicator that draws on the graph vertical lines of time.
1,3,5,10,12,15,20,30,60 minutes.
You can change the line color, line style, select a time period from 1 to 60 minutes.
Applies to any chart, timeframe.
Incoming parameters:
Minute_Num = 20; // step 3,5,12,10,20,15,30,60 minutes
color Line_Color = clrYellow; // color line
Line_Dash = 2; //0,1,2,3,4... solid, dash, dot, dash dot,dash dot dot
This is a useful indicator. Thanks for sharing.