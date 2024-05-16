MultiFractal Levels

MultiFractal Levels is a modified Bill Williams fractal indicator with the addition of levels.

Fractals are built from all TFs allowed in the settings.

Levels are built only based on the latest fractals that have not yet been tested by price.

Advantages over the original terminal indicator:

Convenience

Visibility

Informativeness

Latest levels

Customizable fractal

Customizable levels

The indicator is convenient because you do not need to switch to different timeframes when working.

Visibility - in one chart you can see the structure of the chart from smaller to medium and large market movements.

Information content - visually we get more information about the graphics.

The custom fractal can be changed from two sides: the number of bars on the left and right can be specified in the settings.

Customizable levels can be changed: either drawn according to extremes, or as a zone according to the shadow of the signal (central candle). Accordingly, if a fractal from older TFs has a large shadow, then the sign will be large on the current TF.

Now all trading strategies based on or based on the MultiFractal indicator will have an additional signal.

In addition, fractals can act as support and resistance levels. And in some trading strategies, show liquidity levels. For this purpose, levels were introduced.