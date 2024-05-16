MultiFractal Levels

MultiFractal Levels

MultiFractal Levels is a modified Bill Williams fractal indicator with the addition of levels.

Fractals are built from all TFs allowed in the settings.

Levels are built only based on the latest fractals that have not yet been tested by price.

Advantages over the original terminal indicator:

  • Convenience
  • Visibility
  • Informativeness
  • Latest levels
  • Customizable fractal
  • Customizable levels

The indicator is convenient because you do not need to switch to different timeframes when working.

Visibility - in one chart you can see the structure of the chart from smaller to medium and large market movements.

Information content - visually we get more information about the graphics.

The custom fractal can be changed from two sides: the number of bars on the left and right can be specified in the settings.

Customizable levels can be changed: either drawn according to extremes, or as a zone according to the shadow of the signal (central candle). Accordingly, if a fractal from older TFs has a large shadow, then the sign will be large on the current TF.

Now all trading strategies based on or based on the MultiFractal indicator will have an additional signal.
In addition, fractals can act as support and resistance levels. And in some trading strategies, show liquidity levels. For this purpose, levels were introduced.


Use the MultiFractal Levels indicator as an addition to your trading system


Try also my other products in the market https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/capitalplus/seller


Wishing you great profits in trading!

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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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