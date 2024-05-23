Fractals Dynamic

5

Fractals Dynamic

Fractals Dynamic – is a modified free fractal indicator by Bill Williams, in which you can manually set the number of bars on the left and right, thereby building unique patterns on the chart.

Now all trading strategies based on or based on the Fractals Dynamic indicator will have an additional signal.
In addition, fractals can act as support and resistance levels. And in some trading strategies, show liquidity levels. For this purpose, levels were introduced in this version of the multifractal and multitime frame indicator MultiFractal Levels.

Use the Fractals Dynamic indicator as an addition to your trading system

Try also my other products in the market https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/capitalplus/seller


✅ If you liked the indicator, please rate it and leave a review, it is very important to me!

Big profits in trading!

Reviews 3
65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.12 03:09 
 

lo estoy provando, se ve prometedor muchas gracias

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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Vitalii Bogdanov
207
Vitalii Bogdanov 2025.10.02 16:03 
 

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Ivan Butko
20611
Reply from developer Ivan Butko 2025.10.02 16:03
Благодарю Вас за отзыв!
James.Bill
84
James.Bill 2024.07.07 23:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ivan Butko
20611
Reply from developer Ivan Butko 2024.07.08 05:26
Absolutely agree with you))
Thank you for your feedback
65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.12 03:09 
 

lo estoy provando, se ve prometedor muchas gracias

Ivan Butko
20611
Reply from developer Ivan Butko 2024.06.12 04:32
Espero que el indicador sea útil. Gracias.
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