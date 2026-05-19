Gold Wolf EA

Gold Wolf EA — Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MT4 / MT5

Gold Wolf EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD based on trend-following logic, market condition filtering, and controlled risk management.

The EA is not designed for aggressive high-frequency trading. Its main objective is to identify suitable market conditions, avoid unnecessary entries, and trade only when the internal strategy conditions are met.

Gold Wolf EA combines trend-based trading logic, spread control, news filtering, time-based trading restrictions, fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit protection, and additional risk control functions for prop firm accounts.

XAUUSD: Timeframe: 5 M - 15M

5 licenses are available at this price. After these 5 licenses are sold, the price will increase by 25%

InpShowChartVisualization = false — disables chart visualization to speed up testing and optimization.

InpShowChartVisualization = true — enables chart visualization: SuperTrend, trades, Stop Loss / Take Profit lines, and the information panel.

User Guide: https://c.mql5.com/6/1005/Gold_Wolf_EA_User_Guide_EN__1.txt

Main Concept

Gold Wolf EA analyzes market behavior and determines trading opportunities based on its built-in trend logic.

The EA does not open trades randomly and does not attempt to trade every market movement. Instead, it evaluates current price conditions and enters the market only when a valid setup is detected.

The core principle of the system is discipline, risk control, and participation only when market conditions are suitable.

Focus on Quality, Not Trade Frequency

Markets move every day, but not every day provides good trading conditions.

Gold Wolf EA prioritizes the quality of the trading setup over the number of trades. During uncertain periods, high-impact news, wide spreads, low liquidity, or unsuitable volatility, the EA may remain inactive.

This approach helps reduce weak entries and avoid trading when risk conditions are not favorable.

Risk Management

Gold Wolf EA includes flexible position sizing options.

Available lot modes:

LOT_CONSERVATIVE — lower-risk mode for cautious trading.

LOT_STANDARD — balanced mode for normal trading conditions.

LOT_AGGRESSIVE — more active mode with higher risk exposure.

LOT_FIXED — fixed lot size manually defined by the user.

The EA also supports fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, which can be used as protective limits for each trade.

Market Condition Filters

Gold Wolf EA includes several filters designed to reduce trading during unfavorable market conditions.

News Filter

The EA can block new trades before and after important economic news events.

This is especially important for XAUUSD, as gold can react sharply to macroeconomic data, interest rate decisions, inflation reports, employment data, and USD-related news.

The filter can work with different news impact levels:

High Impact

Medium Impact

Low Impact

Users can enable or disable each impact level according to their risk preferences.

Spread Filter

Gold Wolf EA can block new entries when the current spread exceeds the allowed limit.

This helps avoid trading during periods of poor liquidity, rollover, abnormal spread expansion, or unstable execution conditions.

Night Filter

The EA allows users to disable trading during a selected night-time window.

This function is useful for avoiding low-liquidity periods, wider spreads, and unstable market behavior during specific trading hours.

Prop Firm Protection

Gold Wolf EA includes additional protective settings for prop firm accounts.

The EA can apply limits related to:

risk per trade;

daily loss;

maximum drawdown;

cooldown period after reaching limits;

trade blocking after defined risk conditions are triggered.

These functions are designed to help users maintain stricter risk control and follow account protection rules.

No Dangerous Trading Methods

Gold Wolf EA is not based on high-risk volume escalation methods.

The EA does not use:

martingale;

aggressive grid trading;

uncontrolled averaging of losing positions;

random lot increase;

trading without risk limits.

Each trade is treated as an independent trading decision and is executed within predefined risk parameters.

Recommended Trading Conditions

For more stable operation, it is recommended to use:

XAUUSD: Timeframe: 5 M - 15M

an ECN / RAW-spread broker;

low spreads and fast execution;

a stable VPS;

risk settings suitable for the account size;

demo testing before live trading.

Trading results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, execution speed, quote quality, and VPS stability.

Supported Platforms

Gold Wolf EA supports:

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 5

Both versions are based on the same trading concept and are designed for automated gold trading.

Backtesting and Live Trading

Gold Wolf EA includes filters that depend on current market conditions, including the news filter and WebRequest-based functions.

Some real-time functions may not be fully reproduced in the Strategy Tester. Because of this, backtest results may differ from live trading behavior.

For a more realistic evaluation, forward testing and demo account testing are recommended under conditions close to real market execution.

Who Gold Wolf EA Is Designed For

Gold Wolf EA is suitable for traders who:

trade XAUUSD;

prefer automated trading with clear logic;

prioritize risk control over trade frequency;

want to use news, spread, and time filters;

understand the importance of broker quality, VPS stability, and execution conditions;

do not want martingale, dangerous averaging, or aggressive grid systems.

Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves risk.

No automated trading system can guarantee profit. Past performance, backtests, or demo results do not guarantee future results.

Before using Gold Wolf EA on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test it on a demo account, study all settings, and make sure that the selected risk level is appropriate for your capital and trading style.

Conclusion

Gold Wolf EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MT4 / MT5, created for gold trading with a focus on trend logic, market condition filtering, and risk control.

The EA is designed for users who value discipline, capital protection, transparent trading rules, and a controlled approach to automated trading.


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