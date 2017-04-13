Improved Fractals

4.5

This is a modified Fractals indicator. It works similar the original Bill Williams' indicator, and is additionally enhanced with the possibility to change the top radius, in contrast to the standard radius of 2 bar. Simply put, the indicator checks the top and if it is the minimum/maximum in this radius, such a top is marked by an arrow.

Advantages

  • Adjustable radius.
  • Use for drawing support and resistance levels.
  • Use for drawing trend channels.
  • Use within the classical Bill Williams' strategy or in its modifications.

Input parameters

  • Radius — the radius of the fractal.

Extra

  • I regularly publish modified versions of standard indicators. You can find these indicators and my other applications here.
  • If you have ideas or need a modification of any indicator, please contact me—I will consider your suggestion and may publish it.
Reviews 5
Thomson Sivongxay
39
Thomson Sivongxay 2019.03.06 04:57 
 

Depends on how you use it. For me i track it a shorter radius. Nothing is concrete in technical trading. You always got to monitor your trades. Thank you Denis.

Nam Phueng
205
Nam Phueng 2019.04.21 10:42 
 

Interesting adaptation. Thanks for sharing.

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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The range indicator means the average daily price movement. For convenience, it is visually displayed on the charts, but with the H4 timeframe and below. The indicator is redrawn daily and the gaps are included in the calculation. An additional dotted line means 80% of the daily movement passed. An important tool in the arsenal of a professional trader or someone who wants to become one. PrimeTools is a series of products designed for correct and professional trading. [ PrimeTools Levels | Prim
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The EasyTrend is a seemingly simple but quite powerful trend indicator. Everyone has probably come across indicators or Expert Advisors that contain numerous input parameters that are difficult to understand. Here you will not see dozens of input parameters, the purpose of which is only clear to the developer. Instead, an artificial neural network handles the configuration of the parameters. Input Parameters The indicator is as simple as possible, so there are only 2 input parameters: Alert - i
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Expert Advisor based on the statistical analysis of price data. Why Helios? No risky trading strategies. Works with 4 and 5-digit quotes. Multiple risk management profiles. No sudden deposit loss. Option to trade a fixed lot. Artificial intelligence processes the statistical analysis data. Few input parameters. No need to configure and optimize - the genetic algorithm has already done it for you. How to use? Attach Helios to 6 charts with the M15 timeframe set: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD,
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EasyTrend Pro is the powerful trend indicator provided with all necessary for trade and it is very easy to use. Everyone has probably come across indicators or Expert Advisors that contain numerous input parameters that are difficult to understand. But here, input parameters are simple and it is no need to configure anything — neural network will do all for you. Difference from a classic version The real-time multi time frame panel is added, so you can check a trend for other timeframes without
Easy Channel
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Channel indicator based on the principles of mathematical statistics. It uses neural networks to simplify a lot of complex calculations, which makes the indicator fast, even for weak computers. How it works The indicator is based on the moving average, the period of which you can set. The indicator analyzes price deviations from the moving average line for the last 1440 or 2880 bars, and each line indicates a certain probability of a price reverse depending on the selected settings: Standard,
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Levels indicator. It works on a neural network and is formalized according to professional rules for building horizontal levels. The indicator redraws the levels every day and notifies you when the price approaches or cross the levels. The indicator is suitable for both professionals and beginners who have only recently begun to learn how to trade in the market. PrimeTools is a series of products designed for correct and professional trading. [PrimeTools Levels | PrimeTools Range ] Panel Shows
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Powerful trend indicator provided with all necessary for trade and it is very easy to use. Everyone has probably come across indicators or Expert Advisors that contain numerous input parameters that are difficult to understand. But here, input parameters are simple and it is no need to configure anything — neural network will do all for you. Difference from a classic version The real-time multi time frame panel is added, so you can check a trend for other timeframes without switching the schedu
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Tim Marco Talarowski
651
Tim Marco Talarowski 2025.09.16 12:20 
 

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KERE Mohamed
31
KERE Mohamed 2023.02.11 14:12 
 

Hello Mr. Glaz. Once again I express my gratitude to you for agreeing to allow me to download this indicator after deleting it from the list of marketed indicators. May the Almighty give it back to you a hundredfold. I use it mainly when it appears for the third time on my trend line before selling or buying depending on the market context. And that works wonderfully for me. Thank you once again because you have just made a person on earth financially profitable. Have a nice weekend in divine grace.

Nam Phueng
205
Nam Phueng 2019.04.21 10:42 
 

Interesting adaptation. Thanks for sharing.

Thomson Sivongxay
39
Thomson Sivongxay 2019.03.06 04:57 
 

Depends on how you use it. For me i track it a shorter radius. Nothing is concrete in technical trading. You always got to monitor your trades. Thank you Denis.

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 14:09 
 

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