MagicLines MT4

5

MGH-MagicLine — Trend & Multi-Timeframe Divergence in One Tool

MagicLine combines trend detection and divergence analysis into a single indicator — a refined alternative to running MultiStoch and MultiMACD separately, with cleaner output and less lag.

It is a confirmation and analysis tool. It does not give entry points, Take Profit or Stop Loss. Instead, it adds a strong, flexible confirmation layer that fits almost any trend-based strategy and helps you read the market with more clarity.

Three Line Modes — One Indicator

Choose the Line Type in settings; the active mode is shown directly in the indicator window name, so you always know what you are looking at:

  • Slow — lowest noise, built to read the long-term trend direction. Lines reaching the ±0.2 zone confirm the dominant trend.
  • Long — clean trend detection with more responsiveness. A balanced, everyday choice.
  • Fast — quickest reaction, suited to scalping and intraday momentum.

One indicator, three distinct behaviors — adapt it to your timeframe and your style.

Multi-Timeframe Lines

  • Plots up to 6 independent lines, each tied to a higher timeframe.
  • Hover any line to see its timeframe instantly.
  • Toggle each line ON/OFF with the on-chart buttons (1–6).

See the higher-timeframe picture and your entry timeframe together, in one window.

Regular & Hidden Divergence

Set Divergence Type to Regular or Hidden; the mode (RD / HD) is added to the indicator name so multiple instances stay easy to identify on the same chart.

  • Regular (RD) — highlights potential reversals.
  • Hidden (HD) — highlights trend continuation.

Each divergence is drawn both in the indicator window and directly on the price chart, color-coded per timeframe — no need to match peaks and troughs by eye. The Increase Divergence Range input extends detection to farther peaks and valleys for setups that are easy to miss otherwise.

Two Practical Approaches

1. Divergence stacking — multiple RD (or multiple HD) signals from different timeframes converging on the same candle, for a higher-conviction setup. The more lines that align, the stronger the picture.

2. RD + HD confluence — Hidden divergence from a higher timeframe (Daily/Weekly) for direction, combined with Regular divergence from a lower timeframe (H1/H4) for timing.

Built-In Alerts

Three independent alerts — Overbought/Oversold break, Center line break, and Divergence — delivered via popup, sound, email, or push notification, so you never have to watch the screen all day.

Input Parameters

Lines

  • Indicator Name — custom label for the indicator window.
  • Line Type — Long / Fast / Slow engine selection.
  • Long / Fast / Slow Line Period — independent period for each engine.
  • Interpolate in MTF mode — smooths lines in multi-timeframe mode.
  • L1–L6 Enable — turn each of the 6 timeframe lines on or off.

Divergence

  • Divergence Type — Regular / Hidden / OFF.
  • Number Of Candles — history depth scanned for divergence.
  • Increase Divergence Range — widens detection to farther peaks/troughs.
  • Display Lines — show divergence in the window, on the chart, or both.
  • L1–L6 Divergence Color — color per timeframe.
  • Lines Style / Lines Width — divergence line appearance.

Alerts

  • Alert on Overbought/Oversold Break, Center Break, Divergence — enable each independently.
  • Signal Candle Shift (0 or 1) — signal on the closed or current candle.
  • Sound / Email / Notification — choose delivery method.
  • Sound File Name — custom alert sound.

Graphic

  • Overbought / Center / Oversold — adjustable zone levels.
  • Section & Center Line Colors — visual customization.
  • Show Window, Display Button, X/Y Position — layout controls.

Important

MagicLine is a confirmation tool, not an automated strategy. It works best when combined with your own analysis and risk management. Past behavior of any indicator does not guarantee future results.

Download the demo and test MagicLine on your own charts and strategy — see how it fits before you decide.

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185086


If you're looking for a more automated, multi-timeframe approach built on this same divergence-detection logic, check out MGH-MagicTrigger. It scans a chain of timeframes automatically, confirms higher-timeframe divergence with matching divergence on the lower timeframes, and draws an entry trigger, stop loss, and two targets for every confirmed signal.

MagicTrigger link:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186243

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186226


Reviews 26
Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:07 
 

Very good

mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:54 
 

very good

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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
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Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.08.02 15:14 
 

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Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 18:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:07 
 

Very good

mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:54 
 

very good

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:30
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.23 00:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:30
Really appreciate these kind words! Glad the quality is coming through and meeting your expectations 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.22 21:00 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:29
Glad to hear that! 🙏
1006053015
85
1006053015 2026.07.22 19:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:29
Great to hear! Glad the trend modes, MTF lines, and regular/hidden divergence combo are simplifying your analysis without needing to stack multiple indicators 🙏
Mohammad Azadjami
159
Mohammad Azadjami 2026.07.21 15:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:28
Appreciate the balanced feedback! Glad the entries are coming through clear, and great point about tightening money management and stops on lower timeframes 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.21 04:25 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:28
Thank you so much! Glad the magic lines are proving helpful in your trading decisions 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.20 21:14 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 00:52
Really appreciate that! Glad it's proving valuable in your trading toolkit 🙏
محمدجواد حیدرزاده
29
محمدجواد حیدرزاده 2026.07.20 18:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 00:56
Appreciate that! Glad you're finding it useful 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 20:49 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.19 23:58
Thank you very much! 🙏
mehdi emrahpour
99
mehdi emrahpour 2026.07.19 20:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.19 23:58
Thank you for the kind words! Glad it's helping your trading 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 00:54
Really glad you're enjoying it! 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.19 16:38 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.19 23:56
Thank you so much for this wonderful review! It truly means a lot to hear that both the indicator and the support experience have met your expectations. Providing responsive and professional support is something we take seriously, and feedback like yours motivates us to keep improving the product further. We're glad the indicator is performing exactly as described and adding real value to your trading. Thanks again for taking the time to share such detailed and encouraging feedback — it's genuinely appreciated 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.19 23:54
Thank you so much! 🙏
alifakhroddin
95
alifakhroddin 2026.07.19 14:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.19 23:53
Thank you! Glad it's working well for spotting divergences 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 13:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.19 23:53
Thank you very much! Really glad it's performing as expected and adding value to your trading. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 11:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.19 23:52
Thank you for the great feedback! That's exactly the goal — bringing more structure to the trading process so decisions become faster and more consistent. Glad it's improving your trade management 🙏
mohammadparsa1365
55
mohammadparsa1365 2026.07.19 10:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.19 23:51
Thank you very much for the thoughtful review! Really glad the indicator is helping you spot key price levels while keeping your chart clean and organized. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
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