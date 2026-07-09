MagicLines MT4

MGH-MagicLine — Trend & Multi-Timeframe Divergence in One Tool

MagicLine combines trend detection and divergence analysis into a single indicator — a refined alternative to running MultiStoch and MultiMACD separately, with cleaner output and less lag.

It is a confirmation and analysis tool. It does not give entry points, Take Profit or Stop Loss. Instead, it adds a strong, flexible confirmation layer that fits almost any trend-based strategy and helps you read the market with more clarity.

Three Line Modes — One Indicator

Choose the Line Type in settings; the active mode is shown directly in the indicator window name, so you always know what you are looking at:

Slow — lowest noise, built to read the long-term trend direction. Lines reaching the ±0.2 zone confirm the dominant trend.

— lowest noise, built to read the long-term trend direction. Lines reaching the ±0.2 zone confirm the dominant trend. Long — clean trend detection with more responsiveness. A balanced, everyday choice.

— clean trend detection with more responsiveness. A balanced, everyday choice. Fast — quickest reaction, suited to scalping and intraday momentum.

One indicator, three distinct behaviors — adapt it to your timeframe and your style.

Multi-Timeframe Lines

Plots up to 6 independent lines , each tied to a higher timeframe.

, each tied to a higher timeframe. Hover any line to see its timeframe instantly.

Toggle each line ON/OFF with the on-chart buttons (1–6).

See the higher-timeframe picture and your entry timeframe together, in one window.

Regular & Hidden Divergence

Set Divergence Type to Regular or Hidden; the mode (RD / HD) is added to the indicator name so multiple instances stay easy to identify on the same chart.

Regular (RD) — highlights potential reversals.

— highlights potential reversals. Hidden (HD) — highlights trend continuation.

Each divergence is drawn both in the indicator window and directly on the price chart, color-coded per timeframe — no need to match peaks and troughs by eye. The Increase Divergence Range input extends detection to farther peaks and valleys for setups that are easy to miss otherwise.

Two Practical Approaches

1. Divergence stacking — multiple RD (or multiple HD) signals from different timeframes converging on the same candle, for a higher-conviction setup. The more lines that align, the stronger the picture.

2. RD + HD confluence — Hidden divergence from a higher timeframe (Daily/Weekly) for direction, combined with Regular divergence from a lower timeframe (H1/H4) for timing.

Built-In Alerts

Three independent alerts — Overbought/Oversold break, Center line break, and Divergence — delivered via popup, sound, email, or push notification, so you never have to watch the screen all day.

Input Parameters

Lines

Indicator Name — custom label for the indicator window.

Line Type — Long / Fast / Slow engine selection.

Long / Fast / Slow Line Period — independent period for each engine.

Interpolate in MTF mode — smooths lines in multi-timeframe mode.

L1–L6 Enable — turn each of the 6 timeframe lines on or off.

Divergence

Divergence Type — Regular / Hidden / OFF.

Number Of Candles — history depth scanned for divergence.

Increase Divergence Range — widens detection to farther peaks/troughs.

Display Lines — show divergence in the window, on the chart, or both.

L1–L6 Divergence Color — color per timeframe.

Lines Style / Lines Width — divergence line appearance.

Alerts

Alert on Overbought/Oversold Break, Center Break, Divergence — enable each independently.

Signal Candle Shift (0 or 1) — signal on the closed or current candle.

Sound / Email / Notification — choose delivery method.

Sound File Name — custom alert sound.

Graphic

Overbought / Center / Oversold — adjustable zone levels.

Section & Center Line Colors — visual customization.

Show Window, Display Button, X/Y Position — layout controls.

Important

MagicLine is a confirmation tool, not an automated strategy. It works best when combined with your own analysis and risk management. Past behavior of any indicator does not guarantee future results.

Download the demo and test MagicLine on your own charts and strategy — see how it fits before you decide.



MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185086





If you're looking for a more automated, multi-timeframe approach built on this same divergence-detection logic, check out MGH-MagicTrigger. It scans a chain of timeframes automatically, confirms higher-timeframe divergence with matching divergence on the lower timeframes, and draws an entry trigger, stop loss, and two targets for every confirmed signal.

MagicTrigger link:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186243

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186226