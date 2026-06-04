Multi Macd RD MT5

5

Overview

MGH-MultiMACD-RD is a multi-timeframe MACD divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 6 timeframes simultaneously on a single chart, detects both regular and hidden divergences, and delivers alerts when a divergence is confirmed.

The indicator was developed to address three common limitations found in standard MACD divergence tools: single-timeframe analysis, signal repainting, and inconsistent divergence line drawing.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The indicator displays MACD data from the current timeframe plus up to 5 higher timeframes on a single chart window. Each timeframe is assigned a distinct color for easy identification. Timeframes can be enabled or disabled from the settings panel or using the on-chart buttons (1–6).

Repaint Control

Signals can be configured to trigger on candle 0 (real-time) or candle 1 (confirmed, closed candle). When set to candle 1, signals will not be redrawn after the fact.

Divergence Detection

The indicator detects regular and hidden divergences across all active timeframes. The "Increase Divergence Range" parameter extends the lookback period to catch divergences between more distant swing points.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence

When divergences from two or more timeframes occur within the same price zone, the indicator highlights this overlap. Traders can use these confluence zones as part of their analysis workflow.

Alert System

Alerts can be configured for the following events:

  • MACD phase change (zero-line cross)
  • Histogram or signal line cross
  • Divergence confirmation

Alerts support sound (including custom .wav files), email, and push notifications.

Interpolation Mode

When enabled, higher-timeframe MACD lines are displayed with smooth curves rather than stepped lines.

Visual Customization

  • Per-timeframe divergence line colors (matched to the MACD line color)
  • Divergence lines can be displayed on the price chart, the indicator sub-window, or both
  • Adjustable line style and width for each timeframe layer
  • Logo display is toggleable from settings

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart.
  2. Enable the desired timeframes using buttons 1–6 or from the Inputs tab.
  3. Set alert preferences as needed.
  4. Choose candle 0 or candle 1 depending on whether real-time or confirmed signals are preferred.

A useful approach is to use single-timeframe divergences as confirmation for an existing strategy, and pay closer attention when multiple timeframes show divergence in the same price zone.

Settings Reference

Parameter Description
Indicator Name Label shown in the chart window
Number of Candles Lookback period (0 = full history)
MACD Fast / Slow / Signal Standard MACD parameters (default 12/26/9)
Interpolate in MTF Mode Smooth higher-TF MACD lines
L1–L6 Enable Enable/disable each timeframe layer
Divergence Check Enable divergence detection
Increase Divergence Range Extend lookback for distant divergences
Display Lines Show on chart, indicator window, or both
L1–L6 Divergence Color Per-timeframe divergence line color
Lines Style / Width Visual styling of divergence lines
Alert On Phase Change Alert when MACD crosses zero
Alert On Lines Cross Alert on histogram/signal cross
Alert On Divergence Alert on divergence detection
Signal Candle Shift (0 or 1) 0 = real-time, 1 = confirmed (no repaint)
Show Window Display indicator sub-window
Sound / Email / Notification Alert delivery method
Sound File Name Custom .wav sound file
Display Button Show/hide on-chart buttons
X / Y Position Button position on chart

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Indicator type: MACD-based divergence, multi-timeframe
  • Repaint: No (when Signal Candle Shift = 1)
  • Alerts: Sound, Email, Push Notification
  • Default MACD settings: 12 / 26 / 9
  • Timeframes supported: Current TF + up to 5 higher TFs simultaneously

A demo version is available for testing before purchase.

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179049

Reviews 26
zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:19 
 

profitable indicator

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 18:21 
 

one of the best version of macd's

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:09 
 

It detects divergences incredibly well

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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:19 
 

profitable indicator

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 18:21 
 

one of the best version of macd's

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:09 
 

It detects divergences incredibly well

mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:37
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.23 06:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:37
Thank you so much! Glad the divergence detection is coming through clearly for you 🙏
Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.22 22:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:37
"Really appreciate that! Glad they've earned a permanent place in your strategy 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.22 21:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:36
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Mehdi Saberi
88
Mehdi Saberi 2026.07.22 19:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:36
Great to hear! Glad the multi-timeframe confirmation is proving useful, and appreciate you noting the closed-candle option and color separation between timeframes as standout details 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 13:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:36
Really glad to hear that! Appreciate the strong recommendation 🙏
reza mond
58
reza mond 2026.07.21 10:19 
 

Hi, First of all, thank you for creating this indicator. It has a clean design and is easy to use. I've been testing it, and overall I'm satisfied with its performance. Overall, it's a well-designed indicator with a lot of potential. Thanks again for your hard work, and I look forward to future updates!

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:35
Thanks so much for the feedback! Glad the clean design and ease of use are coming through in your testing, and appreciate you seeing the potential — more updates ahead 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.20 18:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 00:49
Thank you so much! Really glad it's proven stable and practical, and has become an important part of your setup 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 21:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 05:58
Thank you so much! Really glad you're finding it accurate and easy to use. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 20:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 05:58
Thank you so much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 05:58
Thank you so much! 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 16:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 05:57
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! Glad the focused approach is resonating and it's integrated smoothly into your workflow as a practical addition to your chart analysis 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 05:57
Thank you so much! 🙏
Shayan Navidi
88
Shayan Navidi 2026.07.19 07:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 05:56
Thank you so much for the kind words! Really glad the multi-timeframe MACD divergence detection is proving accurate and helpful for spotting quality setups 🙏
hadiphoenix
154
hadiphoenix 2026.07.18 17:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 23:10
Thank you for your perfect review, I'm absolutely thrilled that MultiMACD RD MT5 has lived up to your expectations.
When I set out to develop this indicator, my aim was nothing less than perfection. I wanted to create a tool that would be a game-changer for detecting and analyzing regular divergences across multiple timeframes. I spent countless hours refining the algorithms, optimizing the code, and polishing the user interface to make it as powerful and intuitive as possible. To hear that it has hit that mark for you is the highest praise I could receive.
Of course, I know that "perfect" is always a moving target. I'm committed to continuing to improve and evolve MultiMACD RD based on the experiences and insights of traders like yourself. So if you ever have any suggestions for how it could be even better, or if you encounter any issues while using it, please don't hesitate to let me know. Your feedback is incredibly valuable to me.
Thanks again for your wonderful review and for taking the time to share your thoughts. It means the world to me. Happy trading with MultiMACD RD MT5! 🙏
Ashkan Emadi
169
Ashkan Emadi 2026.07.18 17:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 23:09
thank you so much for your kind words of appreciation! It truly means the world to me.
Developing indicators like MultiMACD RD is a labor of love for me. I pour my heart and soul into creating tools that I hope will make a real difference for traders like yourself. Knowing that my efforts are appreciated and that the indicator is proving useful in your trading is the greatest reward I could ask for.
I'm deeply committed to continuing this work and to making my indicators as powerful and user-friendly as they can possibly be. Your support and feedback are what fuel that commitment. So please, if you ever have any ideas or suggestions for how MultiMACD RD or any of my other tools could be even better, don't hesitate to reach out. Your insights are invaluable.
Thank you again for your wonderful message. It's an honor to have you as a user of MultiMACD RD MT5. Wishing you every success in your trading journey! 🙏
amirght69
154
amirght69 2026.07.18 16:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 23:09
Thank you so much for your kind review, It means a great deal to me to hear that MultiMACD RD MT5 has been very useful in your trading.
When I set out to develop this indicator, my goal was to provide a robust tool for detecting and analyzing regular divergences across multiple timeframes. I believe that these divergences often provide crucial early warning signs of potential trend changes, and I wanted to make them as easy to identify and act on as possible. Your feedback tells me that MultiMACD RD is delivering real value on that front, which is incredibly gratifying.
Of course, I'm always striving to make my indicators even more effective and user-friendly. So if you ever have any suggestions for how MultiMACD RD could be improved, or if you encounter any questions while using it, please don't hesitate to reach out to me. Your insights and experiences are invaluable in helping me refine these tools.
Thanks again for your wonderful words and for taking the time to share your thoughts. It truly means a lot to me. Wishing you continued success and profitable trades with MultiMACD RD MT5! 🙏
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