Multi Macd RD MT5

Overview

MGH-MultiMACD-RD is a multi-timeframe MACD divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 6 timeframes simultaneously on a single chart, detects both regular and hidden divergences, and delivers alerts when a divergence is confirmed.

The indicator was developed to address three common limitations found in standard MACD divergence tools: single-timeframe analysis, signal repainting, and inconsistent divergence line drawing.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The indicator displays MACD data from the current timeframe plus up to 5 higher timeframes on a single chart window. Each timeframe is assigned a distinct color for easy identification. Timeframes can be enabled or disabled from the settings panel or using the on-chart buttons (1–6).

Repaint Control

Signals can be configured to trigger on candle 0 (real-time) or candle 1 (confirmed, closed candle). When set to candle 1, signals will not be redrawn after the fact.

Divergence Detection

The indicator detects regular and hidden divergences across all active timeframes. The "Increase Divergence Range" parameter extends the lookback period to catch divergences between more distant swing points.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence

When divergences from two or more timeframes occur within the same price zone, the indicator highlights this overlap. Traders can use these confluence zones as part of their analysis workflow.

Alert System

Alerts can be configured for the following events:

MACD phase change (zero-line cross)

Histogram or signal line cross

Divergence confirmation

Alerts support sound (including custom .wav files), email, and push notifications.

Interpolation Mode

When enabled, higher-timeframe MACD lines are displayed with smooth curves rather than stepped lines.

Visual Customization

Per-timeframe divergence line colors (matched to the MACD line color)

Divergence lines can be displayed on the price chart, the indicator sub-window, or both

Adjustable line style and width for each timeframe layer

Logo display is toggleable from settings

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart. Enable the desired timeframes using buttons 1–6 or from the Inputs tab. Set alert preferences as needed. Choose candle 0 or candle 1 depending on whether real-time or confirmed signals are preferred.

A useful approach is to use single-timeframe divergences as confirmation for an existing strategy, and pay closer attention when multiple timeframes show divergence in the same price zone.

Settings Reference

Parameter Description Indicator Name Label shown in the chart window Number of Candles Lookback period (0 = full history) MACD Fast / Slow / Signal Standard MACD parameters (default 12/26/9) Interpolate in MTF Mode Smooth higher-TF MACD lines L1–L6 Enable Enable/disable each timeframe layer Divergence Check Enable divergence detection Increase Divergence Range Extend lookback for distant divergences Display Lines Show on chart, indicator window, or both L1–L6 Divergence Color Per-timeframe divergence line color Lines Style / Width Visual styling of divergence lines Alert On Phase Change Alert when MACD crosses zero Alert On Lines Cross Alert on histogram/signal cross Alert On Divergence Alert on divergence detection Signal Candle Shift (0 or 1) 0 = real-time, 1 = confirmed (no repaint) Show Window Display indicator sub-window Sound / Email / Notification Alert delivery method Sound File Name Custom .wav sound file Display Button Show/hide on-chart buttons X / Y Position Button position on chart

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Indicator type: MACD-based divergence, multi-timeframe

Repaint: No (when Signal Candle Shift = 1)

Alerts: Sound, Email, Push Notification

Default MACD settings: 12 / 26 / 9

Timeframes supported: Current TF + up to 5 higher TFs simultaneously

A demo version is available for testing before purchase.



MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179049