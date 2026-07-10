MagicLines MT5

5

MGH-MagicLine — Trend & Multi-Timeframe Divergence in One Tool

MagicLine combines trend detection and divergence analysis into a single indicator — a refined alternative to running MultiStoch and MultiMACD separately, with cleaner output and less lag.

It is a confirmation and analysis tool. It does not give entry points, Take Profit or Stop Loss. Instead, it adds a strong, flexible confirmation layer that fits almost any trend-based strategy and helps you read the market with more clarity.

Three Line Modes — One Indicator

Choose the Line Type in settings; the active mode is shown directly in the indicator window name, so you always know what you are looking at:

  • Slow — lowest noise, built to read the long-term trend direction. Lines reaching the ±0.2 zone confirm the dominant trend.
  • Long — clean trend detection with more responsiveness. A balanced, everyday choice.
  • Fast — quickest reaction, suited to scalping and intraday momentum.

One indicator, three distinct behaviors — adapt it to your timeframe and your style.

Multi-Timeframe Lines — Now With Full Timeframe Control (MT5)

Because MetaTrader 5 supports a wider range of timeframes than MT4, this version adds per-line timeframe selection — giving you complete control over which timeframe each line represents.

Set TimeFrame Type to choose how timeframes are assigned:

  • Auto — the indicator applies a smart neighboring-timeframe rule: each successive line is assigned a timeframe at least 3× larger than the previous one, adapting automatically to whatever chart period you are on. No manual configuration needed.
  • From Inputs — set each line's timeframe independently (L1 through L6) from a full list of MetaTrader 5 periods, from M1 all the way to Monthly.

The result: up to 6 lines, each on its own timeframe, covering exactly the multi-timeframe spread that matches your strategy — automatically or manually, your choice.

  • Hover any line to confirm its timeframe instantly.
  • Toggle each line ON/OFF with the on-chart buttons (1–6).

See the higher-timeframe picture and your entry timeframe together, in one window.

Regular & Hidden Divergence

Set Divergence Type to Regular or Hidden; the mode (RD / HD) is added to the indicator name so multiple instances stay easy to identify on the same chart.

  • Regular (RD) — highlights potential reversals.
  • Hidden (HD) — highlights trend continuation.

Each divergence is drawn both in the indicator window and directly on the price chart, color-coded per timeframe — no need to match peaks and troughs by eye. The Increase Divergence Range input extends detection to farther peaks and valleys for setups that are easy to miss otherwise.

Two Practical Approaches

1. Divergence stacking — multiple RD (or multiple HD) signals from different timeframes converging on the same candle, for a higher-conviction setup. The more lines that align, the stronger the picture.

2. RD + HD confluence — Hidden divergence from a higher timeframe (Daily/Weekly) for direction, combined with Regular divergence from a lower timeframe (H1/H4) for timing.

Built-In Alerts

Three independent alerts — Overbought/Oversold break, Center line break, and Divergence — delivered via popup, sound, email, or push notification, so you never have to watch the screen all day.

Input Parameters

Lines

  • Indicator Name — custom label for the indicator window.
  • Line Type — Long / Fast / Slow engine selection.
  • Long / Fast / Slow Line Period — independent period for each engine.
  • Interpolate in MTF mode — smooths lines in multi-timeframe mode.
  • L1–L6 Enable — turn each of the 6 timeframe lines on or off (color shown in brackets).

Line TimeFrame (MT5 exclusive)

  • TimeFrame Type — Auto or From Inputs.
    • Auto: the indicator automatically selects neighboring timeframes following the rule that each successive timeframe is at least 3× larger than the previous one, based on your current chart period.
    • From Inputs: assign each line's timeframe manually from the full MT5 period list.
  • L1–L6 TimeFrame — active only when TimeFrame Type is set to From Inputs.

Divergence

  • Divergence Type — Regular / Hidden / OFF.
  • Number Of Candles — history depth scanned for divergence.
  • Increase Divergence Range — widens detection to farther peaks/troughs.
  • Display Lines — show divergence in the window, on the chart, or both.
  • L1–L6 Divergence Color — color per timeframe.
  • Lines Style / Lines Width — divergence line appearance.

Alerts

  • Alert on Overbought/Oversold Break, Center Break, Divergence — enable each independently.
  • Signal Candle Shift (0 or 1) — signal on the closed or current candle.
  • Sound / Email / Notification — choose delivery method.
  • Sound File Name — custom alert sound.

Graphic

  • Overbought / Center / Oversold — adjustable zone levels.
  • Section & Center Line Colors — visual customization.
  • Show Window, Display Button, X/Y Position — layout controls.

Important

MagicLine is a confirmation tool, not an automated strategy. It works best when combined with your own analysis and risk management. Past behavior of any indicator does not guarantee future results.

Download the demo and test MagicLine on your own charts and strategy — see how it fits before you decide.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182884


If you're looking for a more automated, multi-timeframe approach built on this same divergence-detection logic, check out MGH-MagicTrigger. It scans a chain of timeframes automatically, confirms higher-timeframe divergence with matching divergence on the lower timeframes, and draws an entry trigger, stop loss, and two targets for every confirmed signal.

MagicTrigger link:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186243

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186226

Reviews 29
zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:14 
 

perfect

aretrader
15
aretrader 2026.07.24 01:03 
 

Very excellent and profitable useful multi-timeframe indicator

mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:34 
 

Very excellent and profitable indicator

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Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
The regular price of this product is $249. For a limited time, it is available at a special price of $149. This discount will not be repeated. MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the l
MagicLines MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
MGH-MagicLine — Trend & Multi-Timeframe Divergence in One Tool MagicLine combines trend detection and divergence analysis into a single indicator — a refined alternative to running MultiStoch and MultiMACD separately, with cleaner output and less lag. It is a confirmation and analysis tool . It does not give entry points, Take Profit or Stop Loss. Instead, it adds a strong, flexible confirmation layer that fits almost any trend-based strategy and helps you read the market with more clarity. Thre
FREE
Multi Macd RD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (4)
Indicators
Overview MGH-MultiMACD-RD is a multi-timeframe MACD divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 6 timeframes simultaneously on a single chart, detects both regular and hidden divergences, and delivers alerts when a divergence is confirmed. The indicator was developed to address three common limitations found in standard MACD divergence tools: single-timeframe analysis, signal repainting, and inconsistent divergence line drawing. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis The indicator di
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (5)
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe MACD Hidden Divergence Detector The trend continuation signal most traders never see — now detected automatically across 6 timeframes. Overview Regular divergence tells you when a trend may be reversing.   Hidden divergence tells you when it is about to continue   — and it is the signal that professional trend-following traders rely on most. The problem is that hidden divergence is significantly harder to spot than regular divergence, and virtually no indicator on MQL5 Market det
FREE
Multi Stoch MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Indicators
MGH-MultiStoch — Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection and Wave Analysis (MT5) MGH-MultiStoch is a multi-timeframe trend indicator that displays up to 6 timeframes simultaneously in one window. It helps traders confirm trend direction across timeframes, count market waves visually, and build forward-looking wave scenarios based on higher-timeframe crosses. This is the MetaTrader 5 version. Because MT5 supports a wider range of timeframes, this version adds full per-line timeframe selection, so you ca
FREE
Multi Macd RD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Overview MGH-MultiMACD-RD is a multi-timeframe MACD divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4. It monitors up to 6 timeframes simultaneously on a single chart, detects both regular and hidden divergences, and delivers alerts when a divergence is confirmed. The indicator was developed to address three common limitations found in standard MACD divergence tools: single-timeframe analysis, signal repainting, and inconsistent divergence line drawing. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis The indicator di
FREE
RoundLevel Pro Institutional Support Resistance
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Elevate your trading with the precision of "Big Figures." Financial markets are not driven by random numbers; they are driven by institutional liquidity. Central banks, hedge funds, and major commercial traders consolidate their orders at whole integer levels (e.g., 1.1000, 2000.00, 150.00). These are the "Psychological Magnets" where the real price action happens. RoundLevel Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a high-performance tool designed to visualize this invisible grid of institutional interest with
FREE
Multi Stoch MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MGH-MultiStoch — Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection and Wave Analysis MGH-MultiStoch is a multi-timeframe trend indicator that displays up to 6 timeframes simultaneously in one window. It helps traders confirm trend direction across timeframes, count market waves visually, and build forward-looking wave scenarios based on higher-timeframe crosses. The indicator uses a custom multi-timeframe calculation method developed specifically for this product. It is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTra
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe MACD Hidden Divergence Detector The trend continuation signal most traders never see — now detected automatically across 6 timeframes. Overview Regular divergence tells you when a trend may be reversing. Hidden divergence tells you when it is about to continue — and it is the signal that professional trend-following traders rely on most. The problem is that hidden divergence is significantly harder to spot than regular divergence, and virtually no indicator on MQL5 Market detect
FREE
Round Levels Psychological Zones
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel . Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks. Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering
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Cross Alert MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
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Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT5 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "Secret Sauce
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT4 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings.   Persian Ichimoku Pro   breaks these limits by integrating   Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics   and the exclusive   Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "S
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Indicators
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Cross Alert MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Indicators
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
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MagicTrigger MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
The regular price of this product is $299. For a limited time, it is available at a special price of $199. This discount will not be repeated. MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator (MT5 Edition) MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing struct
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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:14 
 

perfect

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 18:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

aretrader
15
aretrader 2026.07.24 01:03 
 

Very excellent and profitable useful multi-timeframe indicator

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:23
Great to hear! Glad the multi-timeframe approach is proving both useful and profitable for you 🙏
mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:34 
 

Very excellent and profitable indicator

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:22
Really glad to hear that! Appreciate you finding it profitable in your trading 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.23 06:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:22
Thank you so much! Glad the crossover signals from the magic lines are working well for your trades 🙏
Mehdi Saberi
88
Mehdi Saberi 2026.07.22 13:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:21
Great to hear! Glad the trend and divergence analysis is coming through clear without crowding the chart, and that the Fast/Long/Slow modes plus alerts are working well as confirmation for your trend strategies 🙏
Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.22 11:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:21
Really appreciate that! Glad the effort is coming through as useful for you 🙏
mehdi emrahpour
99
mehdi emrahpour 2026.07.21 16:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:20
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 13:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:19
Really glad to hear that! Appreciate you finding it valuable across the board 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.20 18:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:59
Really appreciate that! Glad it's running smoothly and delivering exactly the functionality you needed 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 21:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:42
Thank you so much! Really glad it's delivering exactly what you needed. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 18:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:41
Thank you so much for the kind words! Glad the creativity behind it stood out to you 🙏
mahagh59
15
mahagh59 2026.07.19 18:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:40
Thank you so much for these heartfelt words! Really appreciate your kindness and support. Wishing you all the best in your trading journey 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:40
Thank you! 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 16:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:39
Thank you for the thoughtful and balanced feedback! Glad it's simplifying your market analysis and helping you stay focused on decisions. Completely agree — it's meant to complement a solid strategy, not replace it. Appreciate you seeing it as a useful addition to your toolkit 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.19 14:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:39
Thank you so much for this fantastic review! It's incredibly rewarding to hear that the setup was quick and the charts stayed clean while the signals proved reliable right from the start. Catching a clean win on BTCUSD M15 so early on is a great sign, and it's exactly the kind of consistency we aim for with MagicLine. Boosting trading confidence is really the core goal behind this tool, so knowing it's already making a difference for you means a lot. Wishing you continued success and many more solid trades ahead 🙏
alifakhroddin
95
alifakhroddin 2026.07.19 14:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:36
Thank you so much! 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 09:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:35
Thank you so much, glad it was helpful 🙏
Shayan Navidi
88
Shayan Navidi 2026.07.19 07:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:34
Thank you so much for the thoughtful review! Really glad the multi-timeframe trend and divergence analysis is coming through clean and clutter-free on your charts 🙏
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