Cross Alert Histogram MT4

5

Overview

MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs.

The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered.

How It Works

Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines:

  • Green — Line 1 is above Line 2
  • Red — Line 2 is above Line 1
  • Yellow — the two lines are at equal value; a crossover is occurring

Professional Histogram Mode

When this mode is enabled, bars are displayed in two shades. A brighter color indicates that the gap between the lines is widening (momentum building), while a darker shade indicates that the gap is narrowing (momentum fading). This allows traders to observe changes in momentum strength before the actual crossover takes place.

Line Configuration

Both lines are independently configurable. Supported line types include:

  • Ichimoku lines: Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Span A, Span B, Chikou Span
  • Moving Averages: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted
  • Trend Lines
  • Raw Price

Each line can reference a different timeframe. For example, an H1 Tenkan-sen can be compared against an H4 Kijun-sen on the same chart. Candle-level shifts are supported on either line for structures such as Tenkan+17. The entire histogram can also be shifted forward or backward for alignment purposes.

Alert System

Alerts can be configured for the following events:

  • Alert On Cross — fires when the two lines cross (color changes between green and red)
  • Alert On Same Value — fires when the lines reach equal value (yellow bar)
  • Candle Number To Check — set to 0 for live candle alerts, or 1 for confirmed closed-candle signals

Delivery options: popup window, sound, email, push notification.

Practical Applications

The indicator can be used in a variety of analysis workflows, including:

  • Tenkan vs Kijun histogram to monitor TK cross strength without chart clutter
  • Span A vs Span B dominance as a histogram for Kumo cloud direction
  • Multi-timeframe MA crossover tracking (for example, H4 SMA 50 vs H1 EMA 9)
  • Price vs moving average relationship bar by bar
  • Professional mode for detecting fading momentum ahead of a crossover

Setup

  1. Select Line 1 — type, period, method, timeframe, shift
  2. Select Line 2 — same options, independently configured
  3. Configure alert conditions and enable Professional Histogram mode if needed

The indicator works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Display: separate sub-window histogram
  • Line types: Ichimoku, Moving Average, Trend Line, Price
  • Timeframe per line: independently configurable
  • Alerts: popup, sound, email, push notification
  • Repaint control: candle 0 (live) or candle 1 (confirmed)


MT5 Versionhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177645

Reviews 23
Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:45 
 

super useful and easy to navigate

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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MagicLines MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
MGH-MagicLine — Trend & Multi-Timeframe Divergence in One Tool MagicLine combines trend detection and divergence analysis into a single indicator — a refined alternative to running MultiStoch and MultiMACD separately, with cleaner output and less lag. It is a confirmation and analysis tool . It does not give entry points, Take Profit or Stop Loss. Instead, it adds a strong, flexible confirmation layer that fits almost any trend-based strategy and helps you read the market with more clarity. Thr
FREE
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
The regular price of this product is $249. For a limited time, it is available at a special price of $149. This discount will not be repeated. MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the l
MagicLines MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
MGH-MagicLine — Trend & Multi-Timeframe Divergence in One Tool MagicLine combines trend detection and divergence analysis into a single indicator — a refined alternative to running MultiStoch and MultiMACD separately, with cleaner output and less lag. It is a confirmation and analysis tool . It does not give entry points, Take Profit or Stop Loss. Instead, it adds a strong, flexible confirmation layer that fits almost any trend-based strategy and helps you read the market with more clarity. Thre
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Multi Macd RD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (4)
Indicators
Overview MGH-MultiMACD-RD is a multi-timeframe MACD divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 6 timeframes simultaneously on a single chart, detects both regular and hidden divergences, and delivers alerts when a divergence is confirmed. The indicator was developed to address three common limitations found in standard MACD divergence tools: single-timeframe analysis, signal repainting, and inconsistent divergence line drawing. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis The indicator di
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Multi Stoch MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Indicators
MGH-MultiStoch — Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection and Wave Analysis (MT5) MGH-MultiStoch is a multi-timeframe trend indicator that displays up to 6 timeframes simultaneously in one window. It helps traders confirm trend direction across timeframes, count market waves visually, and build forward-looking wave scenarios based on higher-timeframe crosses. This is the MetaTrader 5 version. Because MT5 supports a wider range of timeframes, this version adds full per-line timeframe selection, so you ca
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (5)
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe MACD Hidden Divergence Detector The trend continuation signal most traders never see — now detected automatically across 6 timeframes. Overview Regular divergence tells you when a trend may be reversing.   Hidden divergence tells you when it is about to continue   — and it is the signal that professional trend-following traders rely on most. The problem is that hidden divergence is significantly harder to spot than regular divergence, and virtually no indicator on MQL5 Market det
FREE
Multi Macd RD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Overview MGH-MultiMACD-RD is a multi-timeframe MACD divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4. It monitors up to 6 timeframes simultaneously on a single chart, detects both regular and hidden divergences, and delivers alerts when a divergence is confirmed. The indicator was developed to address three common limitations found in standard MACD divergence tools: single-timeframe analysis, signal repainting, and inconsistent divergence line drawing. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis The indicator di
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RoundLevel Pro Institutional Support Resistance
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Elevate your trading with the precision of "Big Figures." Financial markets are not driven by random numbers; they are driven by institutional liquidity. Central banks, hedge funds, and major commercial traders consolidate their orders at whole integer levels (e.g., 1.1000, 2000.00, 150.00). These are the "Psychological Magnets" where the real price action happens. RoundLevel Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a high-performance tool designed to visualize this invisible grid of institutional interest with
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Multi Macd HD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe MACD Hidden Divergence Detector The trend continuation signal most traders never see — now detected automatically across 6 timeframes. Overview Regular divergence tells you when a trend may be reversing. Hidden divergence tells you when it is about to continue — and it is the signal that professional trend-following traders rely on most. The problem is that hidden divergence is significantly harder to spot than regular divergence, and virtually no indicator on MQL5 Market detect
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Round Levels Psychological Zones
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel . Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks. Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering
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Cross Alert MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
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Multi Stoch MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MGH-MultiStoch — Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection and Wave Analysis MGH-MultiStoch is a multi-timeframe trend indicator that displays up to 6 timeframes simultaneously in one window. It helps traders confirm trend direction across timeframes, count market waves visually, and build forward-looking wave scenarios based on higher-timeframe crosses. The indicator uses a custom multi-timeframe calculation method developed specifically for this product. It is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTra
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Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT5 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "Secret Sauce
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Cross Alert Histogram MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
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Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT4 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings.   Persian Ichimoku Pro   breaks these limits by integrating   Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics   and the exclusive   Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "S
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Cross Alert MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Indicators
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
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MagicTrigger MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
The regular price of this product is $299. For a limited time, it is available at a special price of $199. This discount will not be repeated. MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator (MT5 Edition) MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing struct
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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.08.02 15:10 
 

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Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:45 
 

super useful and easy to navigate

Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.23 00:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:02
Really appreciate that! Glad the dedication is showing up in tools you find valuable 🙏
1006053015
85
1006053015 2026.07.22 19:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:03
Appreciate the thorough feedback! Glad the histogram is making dominance and momentum shifts easy to read, especially in Professional mode. Fair point on the initial setup — good to hear it becomes clear and efficient once configured 🙏
Mohammad Azadjami
159
Mohammad Azadjami 2026.07.21 15:45 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:02
Great to hear! Glad the filtering is helping cut down false signals and the reduced lag is standing out as a strength 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 14:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:01
Really appreciate that! Glad you're recommending it to fellow traders 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.21 04:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:01
Thank you so much! Glad the crossover signals are giving you good entries and results 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.20 12:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:48
Really glad to hear this! Setup coming through clean and your multi-timeframe backtesting showing consistently accurate signals with precise entries and exits is great to hear. Excited to see how it performs for you live going forward 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 21:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:47
Glad it's simple and useful for you! 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.19 19:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:47
You're very welcome, glad you found it valuable! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:46
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.19 16:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:46
Really appreciate that! Glad it stood out among the others for its reliability and efficiency 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:45
Glad to hear that! 🙏
alifakhroddin
95
alifakhroddin 2026.07.19 14:50 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:45
Appreciate that! Glad you're finding it useful 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 13:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:31
Wonderful to hear! Glad it exceeded expectations. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 11:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:30
Appreciate the thoughtful feedback! Glad it's supporting a more systematic approach and improving your chart analysis workflow 🙏
mohammadparsa1365
55
mohammadparsa1365 2026.07.19 11:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:29
Great to hear! Glad the alerts are coming through timely and reliable, and helping you stay on top of important opportunities without the hassle 🙏
amirght69
154
amirght69 2026.07.19 09:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:29
Glad it's working well for you! 🙏
Kambiz Emami
91
Kambiz Emami 2026.07.19 09:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:28
So glad to hear that! 🙏
hadiphoenix
154
hadiphoenix 2026.07.18 18:59 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 21:46
Thanks for your review, ! I'm thrilled that CrossAlert Histogram is working perfectly for you. Don't hesitate to let me know if you ever have any questions. Wishing you great success in your trading! 🙏
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