Cross Alert Histogram MT4
- Indicators
-
Mostafa Ghanbari✅ Founder of MGH Products
✅ Software Engineer | Custom Indicator & Expert Advisor Developer
✅ Published Author on MQL5.com
- Version: 1.0
Overview
MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs.
The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered.
How It Works
Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines:
- Green — Line 1 is above Line 2
- Red — Line 2 is above Line 1
- Yellow — the two lines are at equal value; a crossover is occurring
Professional Histogram Mode
When this mode is enabled, bars are displayed in two shades. A brighter color indicates that the gap between the lines is widening (momentum building), while a darker shade indicates that the gap is narrowing (momentum fading). This allows traders to observe changes in momentum strength before the actual crossover takes place.
Line Configuration
Both lines are independently configurable. Supported line types include:
- Ichimoku lines: Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Span A, Span B, Chikou Span
- Moving Averages: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted
- Trend Lines
- Raw Price
Each line can reference a different timeframe. For example, an H1 Tenkan-sen can be compared against an H4 Kijun-sen on the same chart. Candle-level shifts are supported on either line for structures such as Tenkan+17. The entire histogram can also be shifted forward or backward for alignment purposes.
Alert System
Alerts can be configured for the following events:
- Alert On Cross — fires when the two lines cross (color changes between green and red)
- Alert On Same Value — fires when the lines reach equal value (yellow bar)
- Candle Number To Check — set to 0 for live candle alerts, or 1 for confirmed closed-candle signals
Delivery options: popup window, sound, email, push notification.
Practical Applications
The indicator can be used in a variety of analysis workflows, including:
- Tenkan vs Kijun histogram to monitor TK cross strength without chart clutter
- Span A vs Span B dominance as a histogram for Kumo cloud direction
- Multi-timeframe MA crossover tracking (for example, H4 SMA 50 vs H1 EMA 9)
- Price vs moving average relationship bar by bar
- Professional mode for detecting fading momentum ahead of a crossover
Setup
- Select Line 1 — type, period, method, timeframe, shift
- Select Line 2 — same options, independently configured
- Configure alert conditions and enable Professional Histogram mode if needed
The indicator works on any symbol and any timeframe.
Technical Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Display: separate sub-window histogram
- Line types: Ichimoku, Moving Average, Trend Line, Price
- Timeframe per line: independently configurable
- Alerts: popup, sound, email, push notification
- Repaint control: candle 0 (live) or candle 1 (confirmed)
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177645
super useful and easy to navigate