Multi Stoch MT5

5

MGH-MultiStoch — Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection and Wave Analysis (MT5)

MGH-MultiStoch is a multi-timeframe trend indicator that displays up to 6 timeframes simultaneously in one window. It helps traders confirm trend direction across timeframes, count market waves visually, and build forward-looking wave scenarios based on higher-timeframe crosses.

This is the MetaTrader 5 version. Because MT5 supports a wider range of timeframes, this version adds full per-line timeframe selection, so you can assign an independent timeframe to each of the six lines.

The Problem It Addresses

A common difficulty in trading is receiving a signal on the current chart that lacks confirmation from higher timeframes. Experience in designing automated trading systems shows that correct multi-timeframe alignment is an important factor in the final results of a trading system.

MGH-MultiStoch displays the trend state of up to 6 timeframes in a single window. This allows you to quickly check whether a signal on your working timeframe agrees with the larger market structure.

Timeframe Selection: Auto or From Inputs

This MT5 version gives you two ways to set the timeframes for the six lines, controlled by the TimeFrame Type setting.

When TimeFrame Type is set to Auto, the indicator selects the timeframes automatically, following the principle of adjacent timeframes with a ratio of about 4 to 6 times. You do not need to set anything manually.

When TimeFrame Type is set to From Inputs, the indicator reads the timeframe of each line directly from the input settings. You assign a timeframe to each line independently, for example L1 current, L2 M15, L3 M30, L4 H1, L5 H4, L6 D1. This gives you full control over the exact series you want to analyse.

Use as a Confirmation Filter

The indicator can serve as a confirmation tool for trend-following and reversal strategies.

For trend strategies, you can require that one or two higher timeframes agree with your signal direction before entering. This filter can improve the quality of signals in many trading systems.

For reversal strategies, you can observe the moment a new cross appears on a higher timeframe, which is an early structural sign of a possible change in direction.

For wave analysis, the line crosses divide the market into segments, which makes Elliott wave counting simpler and more visual.

Wave Projection Method

The indicator supports a structured method for building forward wave scenarios.

Use adjacent timeframes with a ratio of about 4 to 6 times. For example, M15, H1, H4 and H12 or D1 form a suitable series for wave analysis.

When working on M15, a motive wave on H1 is typically built from an a-b-c-d-e sequence on M15. These swings need to form before the H1 motive wave completes, with a minimum of a-b-c. A corrective wave on H1 is typically built from an a-b-c sequence on M15, with a minimum of a single a-wave.

The method is most applicable right after a new cross on a higher timeframe such as H4 or D1. At that moment, depending on whether the developing H1 wave is motive or corrective, you can outline the expected wave structure on both M15 and H1 in advance.

Example from the GBPNZD M15 screenshot: the red line is H1, blue is H4, yellow is Daily and green is Weekly. A new cross has formed on the Daily and Weekly lines. Since an a-b-c-d-e motive wave has completed on H1, a corrective phase on H4 can be expected, meaning a three-wave a-b-c sequence may form on H1 before the upward movement continues. The projected path in the screenshot was drawn manually to illustrate this scenario.

Note: the wave lines and labels visible in the screenshots were drawn manually to demonstrate how the indicator crosses align with wave structure and how a forward scenario can be constructed. They are not drawn automatically by the indicator.

Alerts

The alert system goes beyond a simple cross alert and can be configured in detail.

The alert fires on the current-timeframe cross and is filtered by the state of the other timeframes. For each line independently you can choose Same Direction, Opposite Direction or OFF. For example, you can receive an alert only when the current timeframe crosses upward while the green and red lines are rising and the gold line is falling.

You can select the signal candle: 0 or 1. Candle 0 gives a faster signal, while candle 1 reduces the probability of repainting. This lets you choose your own balance between speed and reliability.

Available alert types: pop-up window, sound with a selectable sound file, email and push notification.

Features

Display and timeframes:

  • Up to 6 timeframes shown in one window
  • TimeFrame Type: Auto for automatic adjacent-timeframe selection, or From Inputs for manual control
  • Independent timeframe assignment for each of the six lines (From Inputs mode)
  • Each line can be enabled or disabled with on-chart buttons or from the inputs
  • The buttons can be repositioned or hidden
  • Holding the cursor on a line shows its timeframe
  • Interpolation option for smooth lines in multi-timeframe mode
  • Adjustable number of calculated candles

Alerts:

  • Direction condition per line: Same Direction, Opposite Direction or OFF
  • Signal candle selection: 0 or 1
  • Pop-up window, sound, email and push notification
  • Selectable sound file

Other:

  • Optional buy and sell arrows with configurable arrow codes
  • Built for MetaTrader 5; an MetaTrader 4 version is also available

Who It Is For

  • Trend traders who want higher-timeframe confirmation before entering
  • Wave analysts who want a more objective way to count waves
  • Reversal traders looking for early structural switch points
  • System builders who need a configurable confirmation filter

Getting Started

  1. Attach the indicator to your working timeframe, for example M15.
  2. Choose the TimeFrame Type: Auto for automatic selection, or From Inputs to set each line yourself.
  3. In From Inputs mode, assign a 4 to 6 times series, for example M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1.
  4. Watch for a new cross on the highest active timeframe.
  5. Outline the expected wave sequence on the lower timeframes.
  6. Set a conditional alert that matches your scenario.

If you have questions or need help with setup, please use the Comments section of this product page.

Risk note: trading involves substantial risk. This indicator is an analysis tool and does not guarantee any trading results. Test it on a demo account first.

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181181
Reviews 21
mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:36 
 

very good and usefull indicator in my trading thank u

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 18:19 
 

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Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:09 
 

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mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:36 
 

very good and usefull indicator in my trading thank u

Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:34
Glad to hear that! Appreciate you finding it useful in your trading 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.23 06:18 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:34
Thank you so much! Glad it's proving practical and effective for you 🙏
Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.22 21:57 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:33
Really appreciate these kind words! Glad the effort is showing up in the results for you 🙏
Mehdi Saberi
88
Mehdi Saberi 2026.07.22 13:55 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:33
Appreciate the balanced feedback! Glad the trend alignment view and configurable alerts are proving helpful, and good to know it clicks with a bit of practice despite the initial settings curve 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 13:54 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:32
Really glad to hear that! Appreciate you finding it valuable across the board 🙏
reza mond
58
reza mond 2026.07.21 10:14 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:32
Thank you for taking the time to write such a detailed review. Hearing that the concept, visual presentation, and usability stood out after extended use is genuinely encouraging. I'm continuing to work on refinements and future updates, and I appreciate your ongoing support and interest 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.20 18:24 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 03:00
Glad to hear that! Simple installation and reliable performance making your chart analysis easier is exactly the goal 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 21:15 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 05:33
Thank you so much! Really glad it exceeded your expectations. Appreciate you recommending it to other traders 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 20:52 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 05:33
Thank you 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.19 18:48 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 05:32
Thank you so much for the kind words! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:56 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 05:32
Thank you very much! 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 16:46 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 05:31
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! Glad it's keeping your charting clean and structured without unnecessary complexity, and supporting clearer, more decisive market analysis 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.19 15:09 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 05:31
Thank you so much for the detailed feedback! Really glad it delivered 3 out of 3 wins on BTCUSD, and great insight about it performing best during the London and US sessions. Appreciate you sharing that nuance about lower volatility periods too — very helpful for other traders. Wishing you continued success 🙏
Shayan Navidi
88
Shayan Navidi 2026.07.19 07:44 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 05:30
Thank you so much for the thoughtful review! Really glad the multi-timeframe trend alignment and wave analysis across six timeframes is coming through clear and easy to monitor 🙏
hadiphoenix
154
hadiphoenix 2026.07.18 17:58 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 23:05
Thank you for your review and kind words, I'm so pleased to hear that you approve of the work done on MultiStoch MT5.
As a developer, my constant goal is to create tools that are not just technically sound, but also truly helpful and user-friendly for the traders who rely on them. Your feedback suggests that MultiStoch is hitting that mark, which is incredibly gratifying.
Of course, the work is never done. I'm always looking for ways to make my indicators even better and more finely tuned to the needs of individual traders. So if you ever have any suggestions for improvements or new features that could make MultiStoch even more useful for your trading style, please don't hesitate to let me know. Your insights are invaluable.
Thanks again for taking the time to share your thoughts. It means a great deal to me. Wishing you all the best in your trading journey with MultiStoch MT5! 🙏
Ashkan Emadi
169
Ashkan Emadi 2026.07.18 17:30 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 23:04
Thank you, Your enthusiastic feedback about MultiStoch MT5 really made my day.
When I set out to develop this indicator, my aim was to provide a powerful yet user-friendly tool for multi-timeframe Stochastic analysis. I believe that having a clear view of momentum across different time scales is a key edge in trading, and I wanted to make that perspective as accessible and actionable as possible. To hear that you find it to be a very good indicator is the best confirmation I could ask for.
I'm constantly working to refine and enhance my indicators based on the experiences and insights of traders like yourself. So if you ever have any ideas for how MultiStoch could be even more useful, or if you run into any snags while using it, please don't hesitate to let me know. Your input is extremely valuable to me.
Thanks again for your kind words and for taking a moment to share your thoughts. It's greatly appreciated. Happy trading with MultiStoch MT5! 🙏
amirght69
154
amirght69 2026.07.18 16:55 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 23:03
Thank you so much for your kind review, I'm thrilled to hear that MultiStoch MT5 has been very useful in your trading.
Developing indicators that provide real, practical value to traders like yourself is always my top priority. With MultiStoch, my goal was to create a tool that harnesses the power of the Stochastic oscillator across multiple timeframes, providing a clear picture of momentum and potential turning points. It's incredibly rewarding to know that it's delivering on that aim and helping you in your trading decisions.
Of course, I'm always striving to make my indicators even better and more finely tuned to the needs of the traders who use them every day. So if you ever have any suggestions for how MultiStoch could be improved, or if you encounter any questions while using it, please don't hesitate to reach out to me. Your feedback is invaluable.
Thanks again for your wonderful words and for taking the time to share your experience. It truly means a lot to me. Wishing you continued success and profitable trades with MultiStoch MT5! 🙏
mohammad karimi
71
mohammad karimi 2026.07.11 11:59 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3476
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.11 14:31
Thanks Mohammad! I'm glad you find MultiStoch practical and useful. Feel free to reach out anytime if you have any questions about the settings. Happy trading! 🙏
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