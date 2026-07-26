MagicTrigger MT5

The regular price of this product is $299. For a limited time, it is available at a special price of $199. This discount will not be repeated.

MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator (MT5 Edition)

MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels.

This MetaTrader 5 edition builds its timeframe chain using the full range of periods available in MT5 — including M2, M3, M4, M6, M12, M20, H2, H3, H6, H8 and H12, in addition to the standard periods. Depending on the timeframe the indicator is attached to, the scan chain can include up to 15 timeframes, giving a noticeably finer-grained view of multi-timeframe structure than a chain built only from the standard MT4 period set.

How it works

The indicator scans a chain of timeframes above and below the chart's current period. On the higher timeframes it searches for a divergence pattern between price swings and a smoothed oscillator line (the "HD" divergence). It then checks whether the same directional divergence also appears on the lower timeframes within the time and price zone defined by the HD structure (the "RD" divergences). A signal is only produced when the required minimum number of lower timeframes confirms the higher timeframe structure, reducing the number of isolated, single-timeframe divergence signals.

Because the MT5 timeframe set includes several intermediate periods that MT4 does not offer, the confirmation chain can step through the market structure more gradually — for example, using M2, M3, and M4 as separate confirmation layers rather than jumping directly from M1 to M5. This can make the Min TF Count With RD setting more precise, since each additional layer represents a smaller, more incremental step in timeframe rather than a larger jump.

Main features

  • Automatic multi-timeframe scan chain built from the current chart period, using the extended MT5 timeframe set (up to 15 timeframes depending on the chart period).
  • Adjustable History Scan Depth to control how many bars are analyzed on chart load.
  • HD Divergence Range and RD Divergence Range inputs to control how far apart the swing points used in each divergence may be — narrower ranges tend to give fewer but cleaner signals, wider ranges look further back for structure.
  • Min TF Count With RD input (1–9, depending on chart period) to set how many lower timeframes must confirm the higher timeframe divergence before a signal is drawn — raising this filters for stricter, more selective signals. An optional automatic mode can scale this minimum based on the number of timeframes available on the current chart period.
  • Optional HD Return Candle filter that requires a confirming reversal candle on the higher timeframe before a signal is accepted, which can reduce premature signals at the cost of later entries.
  • On-chart trend lines marking the HD and RD divergence structure, so the reasoning behind each signal is visible directly on the chart.
  • Suggested entry trigger, stop loss and two target lines drawn automatically, with stop loss placement configurable to the nearer or farther swing point.
  • Position size suggestion based on a user-defined risk percentage of account balance and the distance to the stop loss.
  • Buy/Sell arrows, pop-up alerts, sound alerts, push notifications and email alerts for new signals.
  • Built on MT5's native indicator handle architecture, with persistent handles created once per timeframe for efficient calculation across the full scan chain.
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe supported by the terminal.

Inputs at a glance

History Scan Depth, HD/RD Divergence Range, Min TF Count With RD, Auto Min RD mode, HD Return Candle, trendline colors and styles, arrow codes, money-management drawing options (target, stop loss, entry line, volume label), Risk Percent, stop-loss type (near/far swing), and standard alert options (window, sound, email, push notification).

Notes

Signal frequency and quality depend heavily on the Divergence Range and Min TF Count With RD settings, and results will vary by symbol, timeframe and market conditions. Because the MT5 edition scans a longer timeframe chain than the MT4 edition, initial calculation on chart load may take slightly longer, particularly on lower chart periods where up to 15 timeframes are scanned. As with any technical tool, testing on demo across different instruments and timeframes before live use is recommended so the settings can be adjusted to the trader's own approach.

A MetaTrader 4 version of this indicator is also available, built on a six-timeframe scan chain using the standard MT4 period set.

For support or questions, please use the built-in product chat on the MQL5.com product page.

A detailed user guide covering every input is available on request — after purchase, send a Private Message to receive it.
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186226/


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Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
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Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
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Vitalyi Belyh
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Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
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Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
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Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
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Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
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The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
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Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
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Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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