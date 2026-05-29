Multi Macd HD MT4

5

Multi-Timeframe MACD Hidden Divergence Detector

The trend continuation signal most traders never see — now detected automatically across 6 timeframes.

Overview

Regular divergence tells you when a trend may be reversing. Hidden divergence tells you when it is about to continue — and it is the signal that professional trend-following traders rely on most. The problem is that hidden divergence is significantly harder to spot than regular divergence, and virtually no indicator on MQL5 Market detects it accurately across multiple timeframes simultaneously.

MGH-MultiMACD-HD changes that entirely. Built on the same proprietary multi-timeframe engine as MGH-MultiMACD-RD, this indicator is dedicated exclusively to hidden divergence detection — monitoring up to 6 timeframes at once, drawing precise divergence lines on both the price chart and the MACD window, and alerting you the moment a confirmed setup forms. All without repainting.

What Is Hidden Divergence — And Why Does It Matter?

Most traders learn regular divergence early in their education. Fewer learn hidden divergence. And almost none have a tool that detects it reliably.

Hidden bullish divergence occurs when price makes a higher low while MACD makes a lower low. It signals that the underlying bullish momentum is intact despite a surface-level pullback — and that the trend is likely to resume upward.

Hidden bearish divergence occurs when price makes a lower high while MACD makes a higher high. It signals that selling pressure remains dominant beneath a brief corrective bounce — and that the downtrend is likely to continue.

These are not reversal signals. They are trend continuation signals — among the highest-probability setups available to technical traders, appearing consistently across all instruments and all timeframes. The challenge has always been detecting them accurately and in real time. MGH-MultiMACD-HD solves that challenge completely.

Why Most Hidden Divergence Tools Fail

The reason hidden divergence detection is rarely implemented well comes down to three core problems that most indicators never address:

  • Single-timeframe blindness — they show you hidden divergence on the current chart only, missing the structural context available from higher timeframes.
  • Repaint — signals that appeared on forming candles disappear when the candle closes, making historical performance appear better than it actually is.
  • Imprecise swing detection — incorrect identification of the pivot points that define hidden divergence, leading to false signals and missed setups.

MGH-MultiMACD-HD was built specifically to solve all three. The swing detection algorithm is precise. The signal confirmation is repaint-free when set to candle 1. And the multi-timeframe engine makes it the only hidden divergence tool on the market that watches six timeframes simultaneously.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Hidden Divergence — The Complete View

Monitor the current timeframe plus up to 5 higher timeframes at once. Each timeframe's MACD is displayed in its own distinct color, and every hidden divergence detected — on any active timeframe — is marked immediately on the chart. The color of each divergence line on the price chart matches the corresponding MACD line in the indicator window, so the relationship between chart signal and oscillator context is always clear.

The six layers automatically map to your current chart timeframe plus the 5 standard higher timeframes above it — so simply changing your chart timeframe shifts the entire set of monitored timeframes accordingly. You can toggle any layer on or off instantly using the on-chart buttons (1–6) or from the Inputs panel — no need to re-open settings to switch your active timeframe combination. (Manual selection of any arbitrary timeframe per layer is available in the MT5 version, which supports a wider range of timeframes.)

Zero Repaint — Trade With Confidence

Signal Candle Shift gives you full control: set it to 1 for confirmed, closed-candle signals that will never be redrawn, or 0 for real-time signals on the forming candle if you prefer faster entry. When set to 1, every signal you see is final — the indicator cannot and will not alter historical output.

Precision Swing Detection

The core algorithm identifies the precise swing highs and lows that define valid hidden divergence — not approximations, not lookahead bias, not cosmetic lines drawn after the fact. The divergence lines connect the exact pivot points where price and MACD disagree, giving you a clear, accurate picture of the structural relationship between price action and momentum.

Extended Divergence Range

The Increase Divergence Range parameter extends the lookback window, allowing detection of hidden divergences formed between swing points that are far apart in time. Standard indicators miss these entirely. MGH-MultiMACD-HD finds them.

Display Flexibility

Choose to display divergence lines on the price chart only, the indicator window only, or both simultaneously. The "Only Price" mode produces the cleanest chart layout — divergence structure is visible directly on price without any indicator clutter below.

Full Alert System

  • Divergence alert — fires the moment a hidden divergence is confirmed on any active timeframe
  • Phase change alert — fires when MACD crosses the zero line
  • Histogram/Signal cross alert — fires on momentum crossovers
  • Delivery via popup, sound (.wav), email, and push notification — all independently configurable

Hidden Divergence Across Timeframes — The Confluence Advantage

A hidden divergence on a single timeframe is already a meaningful signal. When the same directional bias appears as hidden divergence simultaneously on two or three timeframes — for example, on M15, H1, and H4 at the same time — the probability of trend continuation increases substantially.

MGH-MultiMACD-HD makes these confluence zones visible and alerts you when they form. This multi-timeframe alignment is one of the highest-conviction setups in technical analysis, and it is something no single-timeframe indicator can ever show you.

As a practical framework: use single-timeframe hidden divergences as trend-continuation confirmation within your existing strategy. Use multi-timeframe confluence zones — where two or more timeframes show hidden divergence simultaneously in the same price area — as standalone, high-probability trend-continuation entries.

Practical Use Cases

Intraday trend trading — Trading M5 or M15 in a clear trend and unsure whether a pullback is a reversal or a continuation opportunity? Enable H1 or H4 as a second layer. When M15 price makes a higher low and H1 MACD also shows hidden bullish divergence, the pullback is almost certainly a continuation setup.

Daily timeframe trend following — Enable the Daily and Weekly layers to catch hidden divergences on major structural levels. These signals appear infrequently but consistently precede significant trend continuation moves.

Scalping with higher-TF context — Run M1 or M5 as Layer 1 and H1 as Layer 2. When the higher timeframe confirms the trend direction via hidden divergence, scalp entries in that direction carry a structural edge.

Filtering out reversal traps — Hidden divergence in the direction of the prevailing trend is a direct confirmation that the trend is intact. Use it to avoid counter-trend trades and stay on the right side of momentum.

Interpolation Mode

Enable Interpolate in MTF Mode to smooth the MACD lines from higher timeframes into clean, continuous curves rather than step-function plots. This is a visual preference — the underlying signal logic is identical — but it produces significantly cleaner chart output when multiple timeframes are displayed simultaneously.

Settings Reference

Parameter Description
Indicator Name Label shown in the indicator sub-window header
Number of Candles Lookback period (0 = full history)
MACD Fast / Slow / Signal Standard MACD parameters — defaults are 12, 26, 9
Interpolate in MTF Mode Smooth higher-TF MACD lines for cleaner visual output
L1 – L6 Enable Independently enable or disable each timeframe layer. Layers map automatically to the current chart timeframe and the 5 higher timeframes above it (MT4). Manual per-layer timeframe selection is available in the MT5 version.
Divergence Check Master on/off switch for hidden divergence detection
Increase Divergence Range Extends lookback for detecting wide-range hidden divergences
Display Lines Price chart only / indicator window only / both
L1 – L6 Divergence Color Individual divergence line color per active timeframe
Lines Style / Width Visual style and thickness of all divergence lines
Alert On Phase Change Alert when MACD crosses the zero line
Alert On Lines Cross Alert on histogram / signal line crossover
Alert On Divergence Alert on confirmed hidden divergence detection
Signal Candle Shift (0 or 1) 0 = real-time; 1 = confirmed, no-repaint
Show Window Toggle the indicator sub-window on or off
Sound Alert / Email / Notification Alert delivery method(s)
Sound File Name Custom .wav file path for sound alerts
Display Button Show or hide on-chart timeframe toggle buttons
X / Y Position Position of the on-chart button panel

The MGH MultiMACD Ecosystem

MGH-MultiMACD-HD is part of a two-indicator system designed to give traders complete divergence coverage:

Indicator Type Purpose
MGH-MultiMACD-RD Regular Divergence Identifies potential trend reversals
MGH-MultiMACD-HD Hidden Divergence Confirms trend continuation setups

Used together, these two indicators provide a complete picture of MACD divergence across all timeframes — reversal signals when the trend is ending, continuation signals when it is resuming. No other indicator combination on MQL5 Market offers this level of multi-timeframe divergence coverage in a unified, color-coded visual system.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Indicator Type: MACD-based hidden divergence, multi-timeframe
  • Repaint: No (when Signal Candle Shift = 1)
  • Alerts: Sound, Email, Push Notification, Popup
  • Default MACD Settings: 12 / 26 / 9
  • Timeframes Supported: Current TF + 5 higher TFs simultaneously (automatic mapping). Manual per-layer timeframe selection available in the MT5 version.

Try It Free

A demo version is available for download directly from MQL5 Market. Attach it to any chart, enable two or three timeframes, and watch how many hidden divergences — trend continuation signals your current tools have been missing — appear across your active pairs. The difference is visible within minutes of loading the indicator.

If you trade with the trend, this is the indicator that keeps you in it.

Developed by MGHFX | Telegram: @mgh_fx

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179985


Reviews 27
Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:36 
 

this indicator is very necessary for all

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:11 
 

I've never seen another indicator that detects hidden MACD divergences with this level of accuracy.

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
Indicators
discount ends in 24 h original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exa
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for traders who value structure, clarity, and confirmation-based trading workflows. The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a vis
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
Ziggy Janssen
4.72 (153)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT4 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.48 (27)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Indicators
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Mostafa Ghanbari
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The regular price of this product is $299. For a limited time, it is available at a special price of $199. This discount will not be repeated. MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator (MT5 Edition) MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing struct
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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.08.02 15:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:36 
 

this indicator is very necessary for all

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:11 
 

I've never seen another indicator that detects hidden MACD divergences with this level of accuracy.

Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.23 00:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:55
Really appreciate that! Glad they're helping you make better decisions in your trading 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.22 21:11 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:55
Glad to hear that! 🙏
1006053015
85
1006053015 2026.07.22 19:55 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:54
Appreciate the insightful feedback! Glad the hidden-divergence focus and multi-timeframe view are helping you judge pullbacks within the bigger trend, and that closed-candle confirmation adds extra confidence 🙏
Mohammad Azadjami
159
Mohammad Azadjami 2026.07.21 15:36 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:54
Glad to hear that! Wishing you consistent, profitable results ahead 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 13:58 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:53
Really glad to hear that! Appreciate the strong recommendation 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.21 04:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:53
Thank you so much! Glad the hidden divergence across multiple timeframes is coming through clearly for you 🙏
mehdi emrahpour
99
mehdi emrahpour 2026.07.20 16:59 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:53
thanks for your feedback 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.20 12:51 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:51
Great to hear! Glad the installation was straightforward and the past signals look promising so far. Looking forward to hearing how it performs once live signals start coming in on Monday 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 20:58 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 07:02
Thank you so much🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:55 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 07:02
Thank you so much🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.19 16:37 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 07:03
Thank you so much for these generous words! Really glad the indicator is performing well and that the support experience felt quick and professional. Your recommendation and trust mean a lot 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:15 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 07:03
Thank you so much! 🙏
alifakhroddin
95
alifakhroddin 2026.07.19 14:47 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 07:04
Thank you so much! 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 13:05 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 07:06
Thank you so much! Really glad it met your expectations. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 11:47 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 07:05
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! Glad it's supporting more disciplined, structured trading and simplifying your daily routine 🙏
mohammadparsa1365
55
mohammadparsa1365 2026.07.19 10:55 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 07:04
Thank you so much! Really glad it's confirming momentum clearly across timeframes and has become a valuable part of your routine 🙏
amirght69
154
amirght69 2026.07.19 09:18 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 07:02
Thank you so much! Glad the multi-timeframe approach is standing out for you 🙏
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