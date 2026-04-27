Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF

5

Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT4

Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision?

Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line—a combination never seen before in standard indicators.

### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE?

1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel)

This is the "Secret Sauce" of this indicator. By shifting a specialized Moving Average or Kijun-sen into the future, the Quality Line acts as a leading confirmation tool:

  • The Breakout Filter: If the Quality Line exits the Kumo, the momentum is real. If not, it’s a fakeout.

  • Trend Reversal Anchor: When the Quality Line enters the opposite Cloud, the trend shift is mathematically confirmed. Stop guessing, start knowing.

2. Fibonacci-Enhanced Logic

For the first time, you can replace the classic 0.5 midpoints with Golden Ratio levels (0.382, 0.618, 0.786). This aligns your Ichimoku Cloud with the natural flow of market retracements, giving you support and resistance levels that other traders simply cannot see.

3. Ultimate On-Chart Control

Forget deep menus. Our Interactive UI allows you to:

  • Switch Timeframes Instantly: Use the [ + ] and [ - ] buttons to perform top-down analysis without leaving your current chart.

  • Toggle Components: Clean your chart in one click by hiding or showing lines as needed.

  • Vertical/Horizontal Layouts: Customize the dashboard to fit your personal trading style.

4. Multi-Cross Alert Engine

Never miss a setup again. Get instant Push, Email, or Sound notifications for every possible line cross (Tenkan/Kijun, Price/Kumo, or Quality Line entries) across multiple timeframes.

### ARE YOU READY TO LEVEL UP?

This MT5 version is built for the professional trader who needs speed, precision, and a clear edge over the market.

  • Standard Ichimoku? Included.

  • Fibonacci Power? Included.

  • Future Prediction? Included.

  • Quality Line Edge? ONLY HERE.


Don’t just watch the market—predict it. Download Persian Ichimoku Pro for MT4 now!

MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174737


Reviews 23
Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:51 
 

unbelievable! very very useful indicator

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:14 
 

I believe there's an indicator that , Once you really understand it , can help you consistently make Good profits in the market

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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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MagicLines MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
MGH-MagicLine — Trend & Multi-Timeframe Divergence in One Tool MagicLine combines trend detection and divergence analysis into a single indicator — a refined alternative to running MultiStoch and MultiMACD separately, with cleaner output and less lag. It is a confirmation and analysis tool . It does not give entry points, Take Profit or Stop Loss. Instead, it adds a strong, flexible confirmation layer that fits almost any trend-based strategy and helps you read the market with more clarity. Thr
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MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
The regular price of this product is $249. For a limited time, it is available at a special price of $149. This discount will not be repeated. MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the l
MagicLines MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
MGH-MagicLine — Trend & Multi-Timeframe Divergence in One Tool MagicLine combines trend detection and divergence analysis into a single indicator — a refined alternative to running MultiStoch and MultiMACD separately, with cleaner output and less lag. It is a confirmation and analysis tool . It does not give entry points, Take Profit or Stop Loss. Instead, it adds a strong, flexible confirmation layer that fits almost any trend-based strategy and helps you read the market with more clarity. Thre
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Multi Macd RD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (4)
Indicators
Overview MGH-MultiMACD-RD is a multi-timeframe MACD divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 6 timeframes simultaneously on a single chart, detects both regular and hidden divergences, and delivers alerts when a divergence is confirmed. The indicator was developed to address three common limitations found in standard MACD divergence tools: single-timeframe analysis, signal repainting, and inconsistent divergence line drawing. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis The indicator di
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Multi Stoch MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Indicators
MGH-MultiStoch — Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection and Wave Analysis (MT5) MGH-MultiStoch is a multi-timeframe trend indicator that displays up to 6 timeframes simultaneously in one window. It helps traders confirm trend direction across timeframes, count market waves visually, and build forward-looking wave scenarios based on higher-timeframe crosses. This is the MetaTrader 5 version. Because MT5 supports a wider range of timeframes, this version adds full per-line timeframe selection, so you ca
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Multi Macd HD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (5)
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe MACD Hidden Divergence Detector The trend continuation signal most traders never see — now detected automatically across 6 timeframes. Overview Regular divergence tells you when a trend may be reversing.   Hidden divergence tells you when it is about to continue   — and it is the signal that professional trend-following traders rely on most. The problem is that hidden divergence is significantly harder to spot than regular divergence, and virtually no indicator on MQL5 Market det
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Multi Macd RD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Overview MGH-MultiMACD-RD is a multi-timeframe MACD divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4. It monitors up to 6 timeframes simultaneously on a single chart, detects both regular and hidden divergences, and delivers alerts when a divergence is confirmed. The indicator was developed to address three common limitations found in standard MACD divergence tools: single-timeframe analysis, signal repainting, and inconsistent divergence line drawing. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis The indicator di
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RoundLevel Pro Institutional Support Resistance
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Elevate your trading with the precision of "Big Figures." Financial markets are not driven by random numbers; they are driven by institutional liquidity. Central banks, hedge funds, and major commercial traders consolidate their orders at whole integer levels (e.g., 1.1000, 2000.00, 150.00). These are the "Psychological Magnets" where the real price action happens. RoundLevel Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a high-performance tool designed to visualize this invisible grid of institutional interest with
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Multi Macd HD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe MACD Hidden Divergence Detector The trend continuation signal most traders never see — now detected automatically across 6 timeframes. Overview Regular divergence tells you when a trend may be reversing. Hidden divergence tells you when it is about to continue — and it is the signal that professional trend-following traders rely on most. The problem is that hidden divergence is significantly harder to spot than regular divergence, and virtually no indicator on MQL5 Market detect
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Round Levels Psychological Zones
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel . Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks. Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering
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Cross Alert MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
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Multi Stoch MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
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MGH-MultiStoch — Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection and Wave Analysis MGH-MultiStoch is a multi-timeframe trend indicator that displays up to 6 timeframes simultaneously in one window. It helps traders confirm trend direction across timeframes, count market waves visually, and build forward-looking wave scenarios based on higher-timeframe crosses. The indicator uses a custom multi-timeframe calculation method developed specifically for this product. It is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTra
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Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT5 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "Secret Sauce
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Cross Alert Histogram MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
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Cross Alert Histogram MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Indicators
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
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Cross Alert MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Indicators
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
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MagicTrigger MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
The regular price of this product is $299. For a limited time, it is available at a special price of $199. This discount will not be repeated. MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator (MT5 Edition) MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing struct
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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.08.02 15:10 
 

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Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:51 
 

unbelievable! very very useful indicator

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:14 
 

I believe there's an indicator that , Once you really understand it , can help you consistently make Good profits in the market

Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.23 00:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:58
Really appreciate that! Glad they're coming through professional and well-designed for you 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.22 21:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:57
Glad to hear that! 🙏
1006053015
85
1006053015 2026.07.22 20:00 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:58
Appreciate the feedback! Glad the Fibonacci-based levels and Quality Line are adding useful context beyond the standard Ichimoku setup, and that the on-chart controls are speeding up your timeframe switching 🙏
Mohammad Azadjami
159
Mohammad Azadjami 2026.07.21 15:31 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:57
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 14:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:57
Really appreciate that! Glad you're recommending it to fellow traders 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.21 04:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:56
Thank you so much! Glad it feels easier to work with than the original Ichimoku, and that having all the display/hide tools right at hand is proving useful 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.20 12:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:25
Wonderful to hear! Glad the setup was quick, charts stayed clean, and the signals delivered a solid win on BTCUSD M15 right out of the gate. Wishing you continued success ahead 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 21:05 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 01:02
Thank you very much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:54 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 01:00
Thank you very much! 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.19 16:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 01:00
Thank you so much for the kind words! Really glad it's performing accurately and proving easy to use in your trading. Feedback like this is truly appreciated 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:16 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:59
Thank you so much! 🙏
alifakhroddin
95
alifakhroddin 2026.07.19 14:47 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:58
Thank you so much! 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 13:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:58
Thank you so much! Really glad it's performing well for you. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 11:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:57
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! That's exactly the goal — helping traders save time and bring more structure to their daily routine. Glad it's proving efficient for you 🙏
amirght69
154
amirght69 2026.07.19 09:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:56
Thank you very much! Glad it's helping you spot support and resistance levels effectively 🙏
Kambiz Emami
91
Kambiz Emami 2026.07.19 09:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 00:55
Thank you so much! Really glad you find it the best fit for your Ichimoku analysis 🙏
hadiphoenix
154
hadiphoenix 2026.07.18 18:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 21:38
Thank you for your review! I'm glad Persian Ichimoku is working well for you. Feel free to reach out if you ever have any questions about the settings. Happy trading! 🙏
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