Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF MT5

5

Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT5

Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision?

Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line—a combination never seen before in standard indicators.

### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE?

1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel)

This is the "Secret Sauce" of this indicator. By shifting a specialized Moving Average or Kijun-sen into the future, the Quality Line acts as a leading confirmation tool:

  • The Breakout Filter: If the Quality Line exits the Kumo, the momentum is real. If not, it’s a fakeout.

  • Trend Reversal Anchor: When the Quality Line enters the opposite Cloud, the trend shift is mathematically confirmed. Stop guessing, start knowing.

2. Fibonacci-Enhanced Logic

For the first time, you can replace the classic 0.5 midpoints with Golden Ratio levels (0.382, 0.618, 0.786). This aligns your Ichimoku Cloud with the natural flow of market retracements, giving you support and resistance levels that other traders simply cannot see.

3. Ultimate On-Chart Control

Forget deep menus. Our Interactive UI allows you to:

  • Switch Timeframes Instantly: Use the [ + ] and [ - ] buttons to perform top-down analysis without leaving your current chart.

  • Toggle Components: Clean your chart in one click by hiding or showing lines as needed.

  • Vertical/Horizontal Layouts: Customize the dashboard to fit your personal trading style.

4. Multi-Cross Alert Engine

Never miss a setup again. Get instant Push, Email, or Sound notifications for every possible line cross (Tenkan/Kijun, Price/Kumo, or Quality Line entries) across multiple timeframes.

### ARE YOU READY TO LEVEL UP?

This MT5 version is built for the professional trader who needs speed, precision, and a clear edge over the market.

  • Standard Ichimoku? Included.

  • Fibonacci Power? Included.

  • Future Prediction? Included.

  • Quality Line Edge? ONLY HERE.


Don’t just watch the market—predict it. Download Persian Ichimoku Pro for MT5 now!

MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174590


Reviews 24
zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:24 
 

profitable indicator

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:43 
 

definitely recommend it

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.23 20:06 
 

I believe there's an indicator that , Once you really understand it , can help you consistently make Good profits in the market

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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:24 
 

profitable indicator

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:43 
 

definitely recommend it

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.23 20:06 
 

I believe there's an indicator that , Once you really understand it , can help you consistently make Good profits in the market

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:10
Appreciate that perspective! Glad it's proving worthwhile once you dig into how it works 🙏
mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:10
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.23 06:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:10
Thank you so much! Glad having all the tools accessible in one place is making things easier for you 🙏
Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.22 21:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:10
Really appreciate that! Glad they're coming through high-quality and reliable 🙏
Mehdi Saberi
88
Mehdi Saberi 2026.07.22 19:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:11
Appreciate the thoughtful feedback! Glad the Ichimoku + Fibonacci + Quality Line combo feels distinct from standard setups, and that the on-chart controls are keeping things organized. Fair point that the Quality Line takes some practice to master — glad it pays off as a creative tool for your Ichimoku analysis 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 14:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:11
Really appreciate that! Glad you're recommending it to fellow traders 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.20 18:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:56
Really appreciate that! Glad it's coming through responsive, lightweight, and easy to work with. Looking forward to sharing more with you down the line 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 21:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:14
Thank you so much! Really glad it's become a useful part of your setup. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 21:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:13
Thank you so much! 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.19 19:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:13
Thank you so much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:13
Thank you so much! 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 16:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:14
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! Glad it's blending naturally into your daily routine and supporting efficient chart review without added complexity 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:13
Thank you so much! 🙏
Shayan Navidi
88
Shayan Navidi 2026.07.19 07:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:12
Thank you so much for the kind words! Really glad the Fibonacci-based Ichimoku logic combined with multi-timeframe analysis is proving practical and powerful for you 🙏
naser jahangiri
38
naser jahangiri 2026.07.18 20:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:13
Thank you for your detailed review, Naser! I'm delighted to hear that Persian Ichimoku has been a great help in your Ichimoku-based trading.
The two features you highlighted - the Kijunsen shift and the predictive capabilities - were key design priorities for me when developing this indicator. I wanted to give traders the flexibility to adapt Ichimoku to their specific strategies, like you've done with the Kijunsen quality line. And I believe the predictive power of Ichimoku is one of its greatest strengths, so I'm thrilled that you're finding that aspect valuable as well.
It's feedback like yours that motivates me to keep refining these tools and adding new features to support even more trading styles and approaches. If you ever have any suggestions for how to make Persian Ichimoku even more useful for your needs, please don't hesitate to let me know.
Thank you again for taking the time to share your experience. It means a lot to me. Wishing you continued success in your Ichimoku trading! 🙏
Ashkan Emadi
169
Ashkan Emadi 2026.07.18 17:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:12
Thank you, I'm thrilled that you find Persian Ichimoku to be a very nice indicator.
I put a lot of effort into designing it to be both visually clear and highly customizable, so it's great to hear that traders appreciate the result.
As always, if you have any questions about the features or settings, or if there's anything I can do to make the indicator even more useful for you, just let me know. I'm here to help.
Happy trading, and thanks again for your kind feedback! 🙏
amirght69
154
amirght69 2026.07.18 16:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:11
Thank you very much for your kind review, Amir! It means a lot to me to know that Persian Ichimoku has been very useful in your trading.
I designed this indicator to provide a clear, customizable Ichimoku chart that can adapt to different trading styles and timeframes. Hearing that it's delivering real value to traders like yourself is the best feedback I could ask for.
If you ever have any questions about the indicator settings or have ideas for new features that would make your analysis even easier, please don't hesitate to let me know. I'm always looking to improve these tools based on user feedback.
Thanks again for taking the time to share your experience. Wishing you continued success in your trading! 🙏
Mohammad Azadjami
159
Mohammad Azadjami 2026.06.21 19:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.06.21 19:23
Thank you so much, Mohammad! I really appreciate your continued support across my products. I'm glad Persian Ichimoku is useful to you. Feel free to reach out anytime if you have questions about the settings. Happy trading! 🙏
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