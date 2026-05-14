Cross Alert MT5

5

MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator

MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe.

Supported Line Types

Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the following:

  • Moving Average (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, or Linear Weighted)
  • Ichimoku component: Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Span A, Span B, or Chikou Span
  • Composite Ichimoku lines: Tenkan+17 (shifted forward 17 candles), Quality Line, or Direction Line
  • A customizable trend line drawn directly on the price chart
  • Raw price (Open, High, Low, Close, or Median)

Cloudy Edition: Visual Cloud Layer

The Cloudy Edition renders a shaded cloud between the two selected lines, similar in concept to the Ichimoku Kumo. The cloud color changes based on which line is dominant, providing a visual reference for the current trend direction. A widening cloud indicates growing separation between the lines; a narrowing cloud may precede a crossover.

Multi-Timeframe Configuration

Each line has its own independent timeframe setting. This allows the indicator to monitor line relationships across different timeframes on a single chart. Available timeframes include all standard MT5 periods plus automatic multipliers (Auto 2x through Auto 5x), which map relative to the current chart timeframe.

Example configurations:

Line 1 Line 2 Use Case
Tenkan-sen (Current TF) Kijun-sen (H4) Multi-timeframe Ichimoku signal
EMA 9 (Current TF) EMA 26 (Daily) Higher-timeframe trend reference
Price (Close) EMA 50 (Weekly) Price vs. weekly moving average

Alert Conditions

  • Cross Alert: triggers when the two lines intersect
  • Equality Alert: triggers when the two lines reach the same value
  • Price Cross Alert: triggers when price crosses a selected line
  • Shift support: candle-level shifts can be applied to either line before detection

Alert delivery options: on-screen popup, sound, email, and push notification to mobile.

Setup

  1. Select Line 1 type (Moving Average, Ichimoku line, Trend Line, or Price)
  2. Set period, method, price source, shift, and timeframe for Line 1
  3. Repeat for Line 2
  4. Choose alert conditions and delivery methods

The indicator works on any symbol and any chart timeframe.

Intended Users

  • Traders who use Ichimoku analysis and want automated detection of crossovers and equilibrium conditions
  • Traders who monitor higher-timeframe structures on lower-timeframe charts
  • Traders who follow rule-based strategies requiring specific line intersection alerts

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176941


Reviews 24
zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:26 
 

It works well

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:44 
 

great indicator with clean design and excellent features

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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:26 
 

It works well

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:44 
 

great indicator with clean design and excellent features

mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:07
Really appreciate that! Glad you're recommending it to fellow traders 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.23 06:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:07
Thank you so much! Glad the crossovers are giving you confidence to trade when they happen 🙏
Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.22 21:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:07
Really glad to hear that! Appreciate the improvement to your trading experience 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.22 21:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:08
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Mehdi Saberi
88
Mehdi Saberi 2026.07.22 19:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:09
Appreciate the thorough feedback! Glad the per-line timeframe flexibility and support for Ichimoku/price/MA/trend lines are proving useful, and that the cloud view makes the relationships easy to read. Fair point on the initial setup taking some time — glad it pays off as a solid alert tool 🙏
mehdi emrahpour
99
mehdi emrahpour 2026.07.21 16:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:08
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 14:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:08
Really appreciate that! Glad you're recommending it to fellow traders 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.20 18:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:56
So glad to hear that! Appreciate you noticing the care that goes into quality and consistency 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 21:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:11
Thank you so much! Really glad you're happy with it. Appreciate you pointing other traders our way 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 18:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:10
Thank you so much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:10
Thank you so much! 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 16:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:11
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! Glad it's bringing more structure to your everyday trading and keeping market analysis efficient without unnecessary complexity 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:10
Thank you so much! 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.19 16:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:09
Thank you so much for the detailed feedback! Really glad it's proven user-friendly and delivered good results across the 15m, 30m, 1H, and 4H timeframes for your Forex pairs. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
Reza Nanvabashi
32
Reza Nanvabashi 2026.07.19 15:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:09
Thank you so much! 🙏
Shayan Navidi
88
Shayan Navidi 2026.07.19 07:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:08
Thank you so much for the kind words! Really glad the cloud visualization and multi-timeframe crossover alerts are coming through both powerful and easy to use 🙏
hadiphoenix
154
hadiphoenix 2026.07.18 17:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:35
Thank you for your kind words, I'm happy to hear that Cross Alert meets your approval.
It's always rewarding to know that the effort I put into designing and refining these tools is appreciated by traders like yourself. My aim is to create indicators that genuinely help with analysis and decision-making, so feedback like yours is the best motivation to keep improving.
If you ever have any questions about using Cross Alert or have suggestions for new features, please feel free to reach out. I'm always eager to hear ideas from the traders who use these tools every day.
Thanks again for taking a moment to share your feedback. Wishing you all the best in your trading! 🙏
Ashkan Emadi
169
Ashkan Emadi 2026.07.18 17:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:18
Thank you, I'm so glad to hear that you find Cross Alert to be a very practical indicator.
Practicality and ease-of-use were top priorities for me when designing Cross Alert. I wanted it to be a versatile tool that traders could quickly adapt to their own strategies and workflows, without a lot of complex configuration. So it's fantastic to get confirmation that it's hitting that mark.
As always, if you have any questions or suggestions for how to make Cross Alert even more practical and useful for your trading needs, don't hesitate to let me know. I'm here to help.
Thanks again for your kind feedback. Happy trading! 🙏
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