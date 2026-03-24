RoundLevel Pro Institutional Support Resistance

Elevate your trading with the precision of "Big Figures." Financial markets are not driven by random numbers; they are driven by institutional liquidity. Central banks, hedge funds, and major commercial traders consolidate their orders at whole integer levels (e.g., 1.1000, 2000.00, 150.00). These are the "Psychological Magnets" where the real price action happens.

RoundLevel Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a high-performance tool designed to visualize this invisible grid of institutional interest with unparalleled customization.

What’s New in the MT5 Pro Version?

Dynamic ZeroSize Detection: Automatically identifies the strength of a level based on its "roundness." (Zero 1 to Zero 6).

Granular Visualization Control: For the first time, you can fully customize the Color, Style (Solid, Dash, Dot), and Width for each specific level of roundness.

Institutional Major vs. Day-Trading Zones: Thicker lines for major bank-level liquidity (e.g., 2000.00) and subtle dashed lines for minor intraday levels.

Trend Line & Ray Mode: Choose how the levels are projected on your chart for a cleaner look.

Smart Text Labels: Display "ZeroSize" strength and "RoundPrice" directly on the chart for instant decision-making.

Key Features:

Universal Asset Compatibility: Optimized for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Crypto, and Indices.

High Performance: Built with MQL5 string-parsing logic to ensure zero precision errors and minimal CPU usage.

Clean Chart Policy: Designed by a trader for traders. No more cluttered screens—only the levels that matter.

Why Professional Traders Choose RoundLevel Pro: In the world of algorithmic trading, confluence is everything. By aligning your entries and exits with these psychological milestones, you are trading alongside the "Smart Money." Use RoundLevel Pro to find high-probability reversal zones and precise targets.

MGH Products – Precision Tools for Professional Traders.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169495