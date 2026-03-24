RoundLevel Pro Institutional Support Resistance

5

Elevate your trading with the precision of "Big Figures." Financial markets are not driven by random numbers; they are driven by institutional liquidity. Central banks, hedge funds, and major commercial traders consolidate their orders at whole integer levels (e.g., 1.1000, 2000.00, 150.00). These are the "Psychological Magnets" where the real price action happens.

RoundLevel Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a high-performance tool designed to visualize this invisible grid of institutional interest with unparalleled customization.

What’s New in the MT5 Pro Version?

  • Dynamic ZeroSize Detection: Automatically identifies the strength of a level based on its "roundness." (Zero 1 to Zero 6).

  • Granular Visualization Control: For the first time, you can fully customize the Color, Style (Solid, Dash, Dot), and Width for each specific level of roundness.

  • Institutional Major vs. Day-Trading Zones: Thicker lines for major bank-level liquidity (e.g., 2000.00) and subtle dashed lines for minor intraday levels.

  • Trend Line & Ray Mode: Choose how the levels are projected on your chart for a cleaner look.

  • Smart Text Labels: Display "ZeroSize" strength and "RoundPrice" directly on the chart for instant decision-making.

Key Features:

  • Universal Asset Compatibility: Optimized for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Crypto, and Indices.

  • High Performance: Built with MQL5 string-parsing logic to ensure zero precision errors and minimal CPU usage.

  • Clean Chart Policy: Designed by a trader for traders. No more cluttered screens—only the levels that matter.

Why Professional Traders Choose RoundLevel Pro: In the world of algorithmic trading, confluence is everything. By aligning your entries and exits with these psychological milestones, you are trading alongside the "Smart Money." Use RoundLevel Pro to find high-probability reversal zones and precise targets.

MGH Products – Precision Tools for Professional Traders.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169495

Reviews 26
zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:20 
 

thanks

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 18:46 
 

very useful tool!

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:10 
 

What makes this indicator so useful is that it automatically identifies the key round-number levels.

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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:20 
 

thanks

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 18:46 
 

very useful tool!

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:10 
 

What makes this indicator so useful is that it automatically identifies the key round-number levels.

mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:47
Really glad to hear that! Appreciate the strong recommendation 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.23 06:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:46
Thank you so much! Glad it's highlighting those key round-number zones where the action tends to happen 🙏
Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.22 22:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:46
Really appreciate that! Glad they're coming through professional and well-designed for you 🙏
Mehdi Saberi
88
Mehdi Saberi 2026.07.22 19:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:45
Appreciate the detailed feedback! Glad the major/minor level styling is helping you spot key zones quickly without clutter. Ready-made presets per market is a great suggestion — I'll keep it in mind for future updates 🙏
mehdi emrahpour
99
mehdi emrahpour 2026.07.21 16:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:45
Hello, glad to hear that! 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 13:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:44
Really glad to hear that! Appreciate the strong recommendation 🙏
reza mond
58
reza mond 2026.07.21 10:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:44
Thank you so much for these kind words! Wishing you great success in your trading too 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.20 18:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 03:00
Great to hear! Glad the attention to detail is coming through and everything's working flawlessly for you. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 21:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:53
Thank you so much! Really glad it's held up well in your testing and delivered solid, reliable performance 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 20:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:16
Thank you so much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:16
Thank you so much! 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 16:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:53
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! Glad it's keeping your market analysis organized and making your workflow more efficient 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:52
Thank you so much! 🙏
Shayan Navidi
88
Shayan Navidi 2026.07.19 07:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:16
Thank you so much for the thoughtful review! Really glad the round-number and institutional S/R zone detection is coming through clean and customizable 🙏
naser jahangiri
38
naser jahangiri 2026.07.18 20:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:07
Thank you so much for sharing your experience with RoundLevel, Naser! It's fantastic to hear that the tool has been helpful in identifying potential reversal levels in XAU/USD.
I designed RoundLevel specifically for this purpose - to highlight those key psychological levels where institutional orders tend to cluster and price often pivots. It's always exciting for me to hear from traders who have seen this play out in their own charts.
I'm glad RoundLevel has surprised you with its effectiveness! If you ever have any questions about the tool or suggestions for how to make it even more useful, please don't hesitate to reach out. Wishing you continued success in your gold trading! 🙏
hadiphoenix
154
hadiphoenix 2026.07.18 17:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:06
Thank you for your review, Glad to know RoundLevel is working well for you. Feel free to reach out if you ever have any questions about the indicator. Wishing you great success in your trading! 🙏
Ashkan Emadi
169
Ashkan Emadi 2026.07.18 17:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:06
Thanks, Your kind words mean a great deal to me. I'm so happy that you find RoundLevel to be such a nice indicator. As always, if you have any questions or feedback, I'm here to help. Happy trading! 🙏
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