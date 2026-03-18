Round Levels Psychological Zones

Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel. Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones.

Key Features:

Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks.

Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering your chart.

Institutional Logic: Based on how big players enter the market.

Fully Customizable: Adjust line styles, colors, and level distances to fit your strategy.

Why use RoundLevel? Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, these levels provide "confluence" for your entries and exits. Use it for Free today and see how the market reacts to the "Big Numbers"!

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170300