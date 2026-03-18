Round Levels Psychological Zones

5

Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel. Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones.

Key Features:

  • Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks.

  • Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering your chart.

  • Institutional Logic: Based on how big players enter the market.

  • Fully Customizable: Adjust line styles, colors, and level distances to fit your strategy.

Why use RoundLevel? Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, these levels provide "confluence" for your entries and exits. Use it for Free today and see how the market reacts to the "Big Numbers"!

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170300


Reviews 22
Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:41 
 

amazing indicator! its useful and very easy to use

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The regular price of this product is $249. For a limited time, it is available at a special price of $149. This discount will not be repeated. MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the l
MagicLines MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
MGH-MagicLine — Trend & Multi-Timeframe Divergence in One Tool MagicLine combines trend detection and divergence analysis into a single indicator — a refined alternative to running MultiStoch and MultiMACD separately, with cleaner output and less lag. It is a confirmation and analysis tool . It does not give entry points, Take Profit or Stop Loss. Instead, it adds a strong, flexible confirmation layer that fits almost any trend-based strategy and helps you read the market with more clarity. Thre
FREE
Multi Macd RD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (4)
Indicators
Overview MGH-MultiMACD-RD is a multi-timeframe MACD divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 6 timeframes simultaneously on a single chart, detects both regular and hidden divergences, and delivers alerts when a divergence is confirmed. The indicator was developed to address three common limitations found in standard MACD divergence tools: single-timeframe analysis, signal repainting, and inconsistent divergence line drawing. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis The indicator di
FREE
Multi Stoch MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Indicators
MGH-MultiStoch — Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection and Wave Analysis (MT5) MGH-MultiStoch is a multi-timeframe trend indicator that displays up to 6 timeframes simultaneously in one window. It helps traders confirm trend direction across timeframes, count market waves visually, and build forward-looking wave scenarios based on higher-timeframe crosses. This is the MetaTrader 5 version. Because MT5 supports a wider range of timeframes, this version adds full per-line timeframe selection, so you ca
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (5)
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe MACD Hidden Divergence Detector The trend continuation signal most traders never see — now detected automatically across 6 timeframes. Overview Regular divergence tells you when a trend may be reversing.   Hidden divergence tells you when it is about to continue   — and it is the signal that professional trend-following traders rely on most. The problem is that hidden divergence is significantly harder to spot than regular divergence, and virtually no indicator on MQL5 Market det
FREE
Multi Macd RD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Overview MGH-MultiMACD-RD is a multi-timeframe MACD divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4. It monitors up to 6 timeframes simultaneously on a single chart, detects both regular and hidden divergences, and delivers alerts when a divergence is confirmed. The indicator was developed to address three common limitations found in standard MACD divergence tools: single-timeframe analysis, signal repainting, and inconsistent divergence line drawing. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis The indicator di
FREE
RoundLevel Pro Institutional Support Resistance
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Elevate your trading with the precision of "Big Figures." Financial markets are not driven by random numbers; they are driven by institutional liquidity. Central banks, hedge funds, and major commercial traders consolidate their orders at whole integer levels (e.g., 1.1000, 2000.00, 150.00). These are the "Psychological Magnets" where the real price action happens. RoundLevel Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a high-performance tool designed to visualize this invisible grid of institutional interest with
FREE
Multi Macd HD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe MACD Hidden Divergence Detector The trend continuation signal most traders never see — now detected automatically across 6 timeframes. Overview Regular divergence tells you when a trend may be reversing. Hidden divergence tells you when it is about to continue — and it is the signal that professional trend-following traders rely on most. The problem is that hidden divergence is significantly harder to spot than regular divergence, and virtually no indicator on MQL5 Market detect
FREE
Cross Alert MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
Multi Stoch MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MGH-MultiStoch — Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection and Wave Analysis MGH-MultiStoch is a multi-timeframe trend indicator that displays up to 6 timeframes simultaneously in one window. It helps traders confirm trend direction across timeframes, count market waves visually, and build forward-looking wave scenarios based on higher-timeframe crosses. The indicator uses a custom multi-timeframe calculation method developed specifically for this product. It is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTra
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT5 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "Secret Sauce
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Indicators
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT4 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings.   Persian Ichimoku Pro   breaks these limits by integrating   Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics   and the exclusive   Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "S
FREE
Cross Alert MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Indicators
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
MagicTrigger MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
The regular price of this product is $299. For a limited time, it is available at a special price of $199. This discount will not be repeated. MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator (MT5 Edition) MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing struct
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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.08.02 15:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:41 
 

amazing indicator! its useful and very easy to use

Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.23 00:16 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:05
Really appreciate that! Glad they're proving simple, effective, and reliable for you 🙏
1006053015
85
1006053015 2026.07.22 19:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:05
Appreciate the detailed feedback! Glad the automatic psychological levels are working well across markets without cluttering the chart. Good point on adjusting default spacing per symbol — worth keeping in mind 🙏
Mohammad Azadjami
159
Mohammad Azadjami 2026.07.21 15:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:05
Thank you for the encouraging words! Glad the strategy comes across as well-calculated, and completely agree — solid backtesting and disciplined capital management are key for consistent results 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 14:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:04
Really appreciate that! Glad you're recommending it to fellow traders 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.21 04:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:04
Thank you so much! Glad it's highlighting those key round-number zones where reversals tend to happen 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.20 12:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:57
Wonderful to hear! Glad it's giving your trading confidence the boost you needed 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 21:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:32
Thank you so much! 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.19 19:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:31
Thank you so much for the kind words! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:30
Thank you so much! 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.19 16:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:29
Thank you so much for the kind words! Really glad the support experience was quick and helpful alongside the indicator itself. Your appreciation means a lot 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:29
Thank you so much! 🙏
alifakhroddin
95
alifakhroddin 2026.07.19 14:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:28
Thank you so much! 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 13:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:28
Thank you so much! Really glad it's become a valuable part of your setup. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 11:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:27
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! Glad it's helping visualize key levels clearly and making your technical analysis and chart reading easier 🙏
amirght69
154
amirght69 2026.07.19 09:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:26
Thank you so much! Glad it's proving to be an essential tool in your trading 🙏
Kambiz Emami
91
Kambiz Emami 2026.07.19 09:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:26
Thank you very much! Glad it was useful 🙏
hadiphoenix
154
hadiphoenix 2026.07.18 18:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:55
Thank you for your fantastic review, I'm delighted to hear that Round Levels MT4 has impressed you.
It's always been my belief that the best indicators are those that provide a clear, actionable edge without overcomplicating the chart. That's the principle I had in mind when designing Round Levels MT4 - to give traders a powerful tool for trading these key levels, but in a way that's visually clean and easy to interpret at a glance.
Your feedback tells me that I'm on the right track with that approach, and it motivates me to keep refining and improving these tools to make them as valuable as possible for traders like yourself.
As always, if you ever have any questions or suggestions related to Round Levels MT4, I'm just a message away. I'm here to help and to learn from your experience.
Thanks again for your kind words and for taking the time to share your thoughts. It means a lot to me. Happy trading! 🙏
Ashkan Emadi
169
Ashkan Emadi 2026.07.18 17:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:54
Thank you so much, Your kind words mean a great deal to me. I'm thrilled that you find Round Levels MT4 to be a very, very nice indicator.
When I developed this tool, my goal was to provide a clear, practical way to identify and trade those critical round-number levels where price often pivots. I put a lot of effort into refining the algorithm and the visual presentation to make it as useful as possible for traders. So to hear that you appreciate the result is the best feedback I could ask for.
If you ever have any questions about using Round Levels MT4 or have ideas for additional features that could make it even more valuable for your trading, please don't hesitate to reach out to me. I'm always eager to learn from traders like yourself and to keep improving these tools.
Thanks again for taking the time to share your experience. It's greatly appreciated. Wishing you all the best in your trading! 🙏
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