Cross Alert MT4

5

MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator

MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe.

Supported Line Types

Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the following:

  • Moving Average (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, or Linear Weighted)
  • Ichimoku component: Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Span A, Span B, or Chikou Span
  • Composite Ichimoku lines: Tenkan+17 (shifted forward 17 candles), Quality Line, or Direction Line
  • A customizable trend line drawn directly on the price chart
  • Raw price (Open, High, Low, Close, or Median)

Cloudy Edition: Visual Cloud Layer

The Cloudy Edition renders a shaded cloud between the two selected lines, similar in concept to the Ichimoku Kumo. The cloud color changes based on which line is dominant, providing a visual reference for the current trend direction. A widening cloud indicates growing separation between the lines; a narrowing cloud may precede a crossover.

Multi-Timeframe Configuration

Each line has its own independent timeframe setting. This allows the indicator to monitor line relationships across different timeframes on a single chart. Available timeframes include all standard MT5 periods plus automatic multipliers (Auto 2x through Auto 5x), which map relative to the current chart timeframe.

Example configurations:

Line 1 Line 2 Use Case
Tenkan-sen (Current TF) Kijun-sen (H4) Multi-timeframe Ichimoku signal
EMA 9 (Current TF) EMA 26 (Daily) Higher-timeframe trend reference
Price (Close) EMA 50 (Weekly) Price vs. weekly moving average

Alert Conditions

  • Cross Alert: triggers when the two lines intersect
  • Equality Alert: triggers when the two lines reach the same value
  • Price Cross Alert: triggers when price crosses a selected line
  • Shift support: candle-level shifts can be applied to either line before detection

Alert delivery options: on-screen popup, sound, email, and push notification to mobile.

Setup

  1. Select Line 1 type (Moving Average, Ichimoku line, Trend Line, or Price)
  2. Set period, method, price source, shift, and timeframe for Line 1
  3. Repeat for Line 2
  4. Choose alert conditions and delivery methods

The indicator works on any symbol and any chart timeframe.

Intended Users

  • Traders who use Ichimoku analysis and want automated detection of crossovers and equilibrium conditions
  • Traders who monitor higher-timeframe structures on lower-timeframe charts
  • Traders who follow rule-based strategies requiring specific line intersection alerts

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176973

Reviews 23
Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:47 
 

it has everything i need and works exactly as expected

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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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MagicLines MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
MGH-MagicLine — Trend & Multi-Timeframe Divergence in One Tool MagicLine combines trend detection and divergence analysis into a single indicator — a refined alternative to running MultiStoch and MultiMACD separately, with cleaner output and less lag. It is a confirmation and analysis tool . It does not give entry points, Take Profit or Stop Loss. Instead, it adds a strong, flexible confirmation layer that fits almost any trend-based strategy and helps you read the market with more clarity. Thr
FREE
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
The regular price of this product is $249. For a limited time, it is available at a special price of $149. This discount will not be repeated. MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the l
MagicLines MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
MGH-MagicLine — Trend & Multi-Timeframe Divergence in One Tool MagicLine combines trend detection and divergence analysis into a single indicator — a refined alternative to running MultiStoch and MultiMACD separately, with cleaner output and less lag. It is a confirmation and analysis tool . It does not give entry points, Take Profit or Stop Loss. Instead, it adds a strong, flexible confirmation layer that fits almost any trend-based strategy and helps you read the market with more clarity. Thre
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Multi Macd RD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (4)
Indicators
Overview MGH-MultiMACD-RD is a multi-timeframe MACD divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 6 timeframes simultaneously on a single chart, detects both regular and hidden divergences, and delivers alerts when a divergence is confirmed. The indicator was developed to address three common limitations found in standard MACD divergence tools: single-timeframe analysis, signal repainting, and inconsistent divergence line drawing. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis The indicator di
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Multi Stoch MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Indicators
MGH-MultiStoch — Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection and Wave Analysis (MT5) MGH-MultiStoch is a multi-timeframe trend indicator that displays up to 6 timeframes simultaneously in one window. It helps traders confirm trend direction across timeframes, count market waves visually, and build forward-looking wave scenarios based on higher-timeframe crosses. This is the MetaTrader 5 version. Because MT5 supports a wider range of timeframes, this version adds full per-line timeframe selection, so you ca
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Multi Macd HD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (5)
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe MACD Hidden Divergence Detector The trend continuation signal most traders never see — now detected automatically across 6 timeframes. Overview Regular divergence tells you when a trend may be reversing.   Hidden divergence tells you when it is about to continue   — and it is the signal that professional trend-following traders rely on most. The problem is that hidden divergence is significantly harder to spot than regular divergence, and virtually no indicator on MQL5 Market det
FREE
Multi Macd RD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Overview MGH-MultiMACD-RD is a multi-timeframe MACD divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4. It monitors up to 6 timeframes simultaneously on a single chart, detects both regular and hidden divergences, and delivers alerts when a divergence is confirmed. The indicator was developed to address three common limitations found in standard MACD divergence tools: single-timeframe analysis, signal repainting, and inconsistent divergence line drawing. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis The indicator di
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RoundLevel Pro Institutional Support Resistance
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Elevate your trading with the precision of "Big Figures." Financial markets are not driven by random numbers; they are driven by institutional liquidity. Central banks, hedge funds, and major commercial traders consolidate their orders at whole integer levels (e.g., 1.1000, 2000.00, 150.00). These are the "Psychological Magnets" where the real price action happens. RoundLevel Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a high-performance tool designed to visualize this invisible grid of institutional interest with
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Multi Macd HD MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe MACD Hidden Divergence Detector The trend continuation signal most traders never see — now detected automatically across 6 timeframes. Overview Regular divergence tells you when a trend may be reversing. Hidden divergence tells you when it is about to continue — and it is the signal that professional trend-following traders rely on most. The problem is that hidden divergence is significantly harder to spot than regular divergence, and virtually no indicator on MQL5 Market detect
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Round Levels Psychological Zones
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel . Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks. Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering
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Cross Alert MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
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Multi Stoch MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MGH-MultiStoch — Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection and Wave Analysis MGH-MultiStoch is a multi-timeframe trend indicator that displays up to 6 timeframes simultaneously in one window. It helps traders confirm trend direction across timeframes, count market waves visually, and build forward-looking wave scenarios based on higher-timeframe crosses. The indicator uses a custom multi-timeframe calculation method developed specifically for this product. It is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTra
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Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT5 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "Secret Sauce
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Cross Alert Histogram MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Indicators
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
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Cross Alert Histogram MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Indicators
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
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Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Indicators
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT4 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings.   Persian Ichimoku Pro   breaks these limits by integrating   Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics   and the exclusive   Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "S
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MagicTrigger MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
The regular price of this product is $299. For a limited time, it is available at a special price of $199. This discount will not be repeated. MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator (MT5 Edition) MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing struct
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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.08.02 15:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:47 
 

it has everything i need and works exactly as expected

Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.23 00:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:00
Really appreciate that! Glad it stood out among the others 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.22 21:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:00
Glad to hear that! 🙏
1006053015
85
1006053015 2026.07.22 19:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:59
Appreciate the detailed feedback! Glad the flexibility to combine Ichimoku lines, price, MAs, and multiple timeframes is proving useful, and that the cloud display is making trend direction easy to read. Simplifying the default setup for newcomers is a fair suggestion — I'll keep it in mind 🙏
Mohammad Azadjami
159
Mohammad Azadjami 2026.07.21 15:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:59
Glad to hear that! Simple, clean, and clear entries/exits without added complexity is exactly the goal 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.21 04:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:59
Thank you so much! Glad it's giving Tenkan/Kijun-style crossover entries that are working well for you 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.20 21:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:27
Really appreciate that! Glad it's earned a spot as a must-have for you 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.20 12:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:26
Great to hear! Glad it's proven user-friendly and delivered solid results across the 15m, 30m, 1H, and 4H timeframes for your Forex pairs. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 21:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:23
Thank you! 🙏
mehdi emrahpour
99
mehdi emrahpour 2026.07.19 20:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:23
Thank you so much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:22
Thank you so much! 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.19 16:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:22
Thank you so much for the wonderful feedback! Really glad it's become part of your daily routine and exceeded expectations. Comments like this keep us motivated to keep improving 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:21
Thank you so much! 🙏
alifakhroddin
95
alifakhroddin 2026.07.19 14:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:20
Thank you so much! 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 13:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:20
Thank you so much! Really glad it's delivering what you needed. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 11:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:19
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! Glad it's supporting more efficient and structured decision-making during your market analysis 🙏
mohammadparsa1365
55
mohammadparsa1365 2026.07.19 10:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:18
Thank you so much for the detailed feedback! Really glad the alerts are timely and reliable, and that it's helping you catch important opportunities without the hassle 🙏
amirght69
154
amirght69 2026.07.19 09:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:17
Thank you! Glad it's giving you great trend signals 🙏
Kambiz Emami
91
Kambiz Emami 2026.07.19 09:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 02:16
Thank you very much! Glad you're finding it useful 🙏
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