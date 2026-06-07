Institutional Aggressive XAUUSD

4.2

Institutional aggressive xauusd EA MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold / XAUUSD

Institutional aggressive xauusd is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes advanced seasonal time filters, statistical anomalies, and a precise directional bias module to capture intra-day market inefficiencies



After purchase, please leave a comment to receive the user manual with all the details of the EA

  • VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE 
  • NEXT Price: $499


Disciplined Risk & No Grid/Martingale: Every single order is executed with a hard, predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. The system explicitly rejects dangerous money management methods like Grid or Martingale, focusing instead on capital preservation and dynamic break-even mechanics to lock in profits early.


Try our other EAs: GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE

-BROKK                         : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188337?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

-Institutional SMC          : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187011?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

-Institutional XAUUSD     : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178602?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

           After purchase, please leave a comment to receive the user manual with all the details of the EA


Pure Plug-and-Play Setup

Designed for professional performance with ultimate simplicity. You don't need to spend hours tweaking convoluted parameters or running endless optimizations.


  • Optimized Out-of-the-Box: Run the system on its native settings to match its mathematically engineered performance.

  • Select Your Risk & Go: Simply choose your preferred automated risk allocation level (from Low to Very High Risk) and deploy. Perfect for immediate backtesting or live deployment on Netting/Hedging accounts.


  •  XAUUSD EA – CRITICAL LAUNCH NOTE: To prevent the EA from opening incorrect positions, you must first install EA,and launch it (Attach EA to chart) only when the XAUUSD market is closed (at the end of the trading day or during the weekend). Once initialized during market off-hours, it will take trades with perfect precision when the market reopens and will be identical to the live signals.

Main Specifications

  • Trading Asset: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively.

  • Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour Chart) preferred.

  • Minimum Deposit: $150 / €150

  • Account Type: Hedging or Netting fully compatible.

Core Architecture

  • Intra-Day Multi-Trade Logic: Capable of entering up to 3 distinct setups per day to compound statistical advantages.

  • Time-Block Filters: Built-in structural restrictions automatically halt trading during historical low-probability macro windows or periods of structural market shifts.

  • Advanced Break-even Engine: Features an automated profit-locking algorithm that secures gains as soon as the trade hits its initial momentum trigger.

  • Operation Recommendations

    • VPS Usage: A stable Virtual Private Server (VPS) is recommended to ensure continuous 24/7 operation and low latency execution.

    • Broker Conditions: For optimal performance, a brokerage account with tight spreads on Gold and low slippage is recommended.

    • Prior Testing: It is always recommended to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account first to understand its logic and performance characteristics before using real funds.

    • Disclaimer

      Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange and commodities (such as Gold) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or use this automated software, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Past performance is not indicative of future results, recommend trying on demo account first. Backtest results are theoretical and do not guarantee future profits. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose. The author accepts no responsibility for any financial losses incurred through the use of this Expert Advisor.

This automated system is an institutional-grade Intraday Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold)  AI - logic. Unlike a dangerous Martingale or high-risk Grid system, Price Action and structural Breakout patterns.

​While many traders look for a basic Night Scalper or aggressive Scalping bots that suffer from high spreads, this algorithm is designed for robust daytime operations. It includes an advanced Trade Manager with a Stealth mode feature to protect your orders directly on the chart, ensuring a Low Drawdown profile. This disciplined approach to risk management makes it the perfect tool for Prop Firm / propfirm challenges (such as FTMO or other Funding programs) that require strict capital protection and Drawdown control.

​The core logic EA is built on advanced mathematical models, offering a modern alternative to traditional AI, Neural networks, ONNX modules, or speculative Quantum algorithms, delivering stable and verified trading performance

Reviews 8
Aaron Paul
56
Aaron Paul 2026.07.10 08:59 
 

I have just setup this EA and it is the first one I have done on a live account. I would like to thank Dragoljub Vujcic for his friendly advise and prompt assistance setting up my broker, VPS, EA and clear instructions. Ill leave performance feedback once my low risk setup has enough data to report accurately. Thanks again.

Roberto Liguoro
1502
Roberto Liguoro 2026.06.25 11:55 
 

Very nice ea and the dev is very professional, And help you with everything.

liganss
841
liganss 2026.06.22 20:41 
 

So far the results are good. I've used it on three different broker accounts, and the results are consistent.

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Aaron Paul
56
Aaron Paul 2026.07.10 08:59 
 

I have just setup this EA and it is the first one I have done on a live account. I would like to thank Dragoljub Vujcic for his friendly advise and prompt assistance setting up my broker, VPS, EA and clear instructions. Ill leave performance feedback once my low risk setup has enough data to report accurately. Thanks again.

Dragoljub Vujcic
837
Reply from developer Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.07.10 09:53
Thank you so much for your review and for your kind words! I am very glad I could assist you with the setup of your broker, VPS, and EA to ensure a smooth start on your live account.
​Starting with a low-risk configuration is an excellent, disciplined approach. Take all the time you need to gather the data, and I look forward to reading your performance feedback in the future.
​If you ever need any further assistance, I am always here to help. Welcome aboard!
​Best regards,
Dragoljub
Roberto Liguoro
1502
Roberto Liguoro 2026.06.25 11:55 
 

Very nice ea and the dev is very professional, And help you with everything.

Dragoljub Vujcic
837
Reply from developer Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.06.25 12:20
Thank you very much for your review! I truly appreciate
liganss
841
liganss 2026.06.22 20:41 
 

So far the results are good. I've used it on three different broker accounts, and the results are consistent.

Dragoljub Vujcic
837
Reply from developer Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.06.22 20:53
Thank you very much for your review! I truly appreciate your feedback
Konstantinos Koukoulakis
277
Konstantinos Koukoulakis 2026.06.22 08:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dragoljub Vujcic
837
Reply from developer Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.06.22 09:19
Thank you so much for your feedback!
Jun Ito
704
Jun Ito 2026.06.22 01:59 
 

Lost in the first round.

Dragoljub Vujcic
837
Reply from developer Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.06.25 16:17
🚫 It is unfair to leave a negative review for 1 SL Because the user was unable to follow the only requirement: attaching the EA to the chart while the market is closed
****Anyway, there is a live signal where you can clearly see everything
LordJD
174
LordJD 2026.06.19 20:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dragoljub Vujcic
837
Reply from developer Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.06.19 21:00
Thank you so much for updating the review, I truly appreciate it! A comment would have been perfectly fine too, but this is absolutely great. Thank you again for your support!I sent you a message with all the details
Avinash Reddy Kummetha
1474
Avinash Reddy Kummetha 2026.06.19 15:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dragoljub Vujcic
837
Reply from developer Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.06.19 15:35
Thank you so much for the wonderful review! I'm thrilled to hear that the EA is meeting your expectations and delivering great profits so smoothly. Your feedback and recommendation mean a lot to me. Happy trading and keep it up!
irisyak
753
irisyak 2026.06.15 16:50 
 

I just have to say that this bot took positives trades today on several Brokers accounts ! What is more necessary for your needs ?

Dragoljub Vujcic
837
Reply from developer Dragoljub Vujcic 2026.06.15 16:56
Thank you so much for your feedback! We are thrilled to hear the EA is delivering solid results across multiple brokers. Happy trading!
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