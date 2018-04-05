ICT Silver Bullet Master

Of course! Here is the English translation of your trading algorithm description:

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### Silver Bullet ICT Trading Robot Description

**Discover a new era of trading with our automated trading robot, based on the renowned Silver Bullet strategy by ICT (Inner Circle Trader).**

#### **Why Choose Our Trading Robot?**

1. **Proven Performance**: The Silver Bullet strategy by ICT is recognized for its consistent results and ability to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Our trading robot leverages this proven strategy to maximize your gains while minimizing risks.

2. **Complete Automation**: Say goodbye to human emotions influencing your trading decisions. Our robot executes trades based on precise algorithms and rigorous criteria, ensuring impeccable trading discipline.

3. **Adaptability and Flexibility**: The robot is designed to adapt to various market conditions, whether in a bullish, bearish, or sideways market. It analyzes market data in real-time to make optimal decisions at every moment.

4. **Ease of Use**: Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, our robot is easy to install and use. It comes with detailed guides and dedicated technical support to assist you at every step.

5. **Security and Reliability**: Your capital is precious. Our trading robot features robust risk management mechanisms, including automatic stop-losses and protections against excessive volatility, to safeguard your investments.

6. **Real-Time Monitoring and Reporting**: Receive detailed reports on your trade performances, access interactive dashboards, and monitor your trading robot's actions in real-time.

#### **Technical Features:**

- **Base Strategy**: Silver Bullet by ICT
- **Supported Markets**: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies
- **Trading Types**: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading
- **Compatibility**: Works on major trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and other platforms compatible with Expert Advisors (EAs)
- **Regular Updates**: Access to the latest updates and improvements of the algorithm


#### **Join the Trading Revolution Today!**

Invest in our Silver Bullet ICT trading robot and transform your trading approach. For more information or a demonstration, contact us now!

**Contact:**
- **Email**: angelgeoffroy@outlook.fr
- **Phone**: 0673907570


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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RangeBreakout Master
Angel Claude Charles Geoffroy
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Asian Range Breakout Trading Algorithm Maximize your profits with our innovative trading algorithm based on the Asian range breakout strategy. Key Features: Effective Strategy : Identifies and exploits price breakouts after the Asian session. Diversification : Trades multiple currency pairs for optimal risk management. Proven Performance : Rigorous backtesting demonstrates its robustness and efficiency. Risk Management : Advanced parameters to protect your capital and limit losses. Ease of Use:
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