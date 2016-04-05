Smoothing Oscillator EA MT5

Smoothing Oscillator is an ea based on the Smoothing oscillator indicator. https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59188

This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy.

The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time

It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated.


You can download the demo and test it yourself. 

Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data for  multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. 

Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:


Magic Number:  Magic Number of the EA.

Manual_Lot: Initial Lot of the Algorithm.

TrailingStop:  Value of Virtual Trailing Stop. 

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.  



------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now 


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