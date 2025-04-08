Stair shape

Stair shape  EA was created after several years of effort and programming by a strong program team. This expert is a fully automated, multi-currency trading system that doesn't require any special skills from you. Just fire up this EA and rest. You don't need to set up anything, EA will do everything for you. But if there is a problem or you do not know what to do, be sure to let me know. I will help you in the shortest possible time.
The expected estimated profitability according to the backtest data is about 900% - 1900% per year. To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with an ECN account with low spreads and fair commission. 

In this EA you must observe these conditions for reaching to the best results.
1- Applying This EA only for 1 symbol at any time. (don't use multiple experts in Meta Trader at the same time)
2- 2- Your lot must be proportional to your deposit, For example for minimum $ 10000  ( Recommended deposit $30000 ) your lot must be maximum 1 and for minimum $ 100 ( Recommended deposit $300 ) your lot must be maximum 0.01, etc.
3- Minimum leverage for this EA must be 500.

Special features:

Can be used with different foreign exchange funds (for example, if your capital is based on yen or euro or pound or ... you can also use this expert) 
Can be used with the least capital (minimum tested capital: $ 100)
This expert has been tested for more than 5 years  in Strategy Tester. 
This expert has been tested in more than 10 major brokers in the world.

Info:
Working symbol: CADJPY, EURUSD, EURAUD, GBPUSD, NZDCHF, USDCAD.
Working Timeframe: H1.
Min deposit $100 (or equivalent in cents) => Lot = 0.01.
Recommended Min deposit $300 (or equivalent in cents) => Lot = 0.01.
Leverage 1:500 is required.
Expert can be used in currencies with different names in different brokers (for example: EURUSDa, GBPUSDm, NZDUSD#, USDJPYd, ...)
Expert uses martingale techniques.

Attention:
Before you buy Stair Shape Expert Advisor please be aware of the risks involved.
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
This strategy uses dangerous methods of money management like a martingale.
Please not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
it is recommended to cancel the direction of trade on the EA panel on the chart.


Usage Tips 

Before using on a real account, test the adviser on a demo account (at conditions of your broker).
Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol
Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-
But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
Avoid taking a trade if you expect the market to stay flat.
No guarantee for all profit. Some losses should be expected. Please have patience and faith.

I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake. I do not intend to sell this EA and its uses should be limited to only few people. The brokers will damage it if too many people using it. 
Only 3 copies out of 10 left at $500! After that, the price will be raised to $800.




 













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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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