Project IG MT5

1.57

The EA is not a scalper.

The EA uses a strategy based on the breakdown of local support and resistance levels, also uses the reverse and rebound from support and resistance levels. 

The EA is based on the original author's strategy.

Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql

Detailed description of the strategy here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430

This is a link for general discussion of the EA: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430

Hidden Take profit, Breakeven and Trailing stop are used.

The EA uses only the M5 timeframe and trades on most of the major pairs.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

For EA to work properly, follow the Minimum balance and leverage requirements.

МetaТrader 4 versionhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40266

Requirements and recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The recommended minimum balance (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 3000 or $ 30 on a cent account.
    1. Leverage from 1:500 and more.
    2. Safe trading requires a minimum lot of 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot of 0.01.
    3. Required account with Hedging support.
    4. Do not interfere with the work of the EA, and do not close the order manually.
    5. Use a separate account for the EA. (Do not use multiple advisors for one account).
    6. Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
    7. EA requires a standard VPS server.
    8. EA requires RAM: 1100 MB.
    9. The EA does not work on the account: "JPY","RUB".
    10. Download Set Files.

    You can test the EA on a multi-currency strategy tester and see the full operation of all pairs.

    • Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.
    When using the multi-currency tester, select the M5 timeframe.

    The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:

    • Tick simulation methods:
      • M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).
      Pairs and timeframe

      1. EURUSD / M5.
      2. GBPUSD / M5.
      3. GBPJPY / M5.
      4. USDCHF / M5.
      5. USDJPY / M5.
      6. AUDUSD / M5.
      7. GBPAUD / M5.
      8. USDCAD / M5.
      9. GBPCAD / M5.
      10. EURAUD / M5.
      11. EURCAD / M5.
      12. EURGBP / M5.
      13. EURJPY / M5.
      14. GBPCHF / M5.
      15. NZDUSD / M5.
      16. GBPNZD / M5.
      17. EURCHF / M5.
      18. NZDJPY / M5.
      19. CHFJPY / M5.
      20. CADJPY / M5.
      21. EURNZD / M5.


        Parameters

        • EURUSD - true, use EURUSD;
        • ...
        • EURNZD - true, use EURNZD;
        • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
        • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
        • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
        • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
          • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
          • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
          • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
          • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
          • Order Type - trading direction;
          • Order Comment - comments to orders;
          • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
          • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
          • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
          • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
            • true - use the multi-currency tester;
            • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
          • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
          • Trading within the week:
            • Monday - trade on Monday;
            • ...
            • Friday - trade on Friday.
          • Time trading within a day:
              • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
              • GMT Mode - manual setting;
              • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
              • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
              • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
            • Time to disable on Friday:
              • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
              • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).



            Reviews 7
            Martin Metzler
            881
            Martin Metzler 2019.09.20 18:16 
             

            Currently great EA and good support from Ruslan. I will update my review because I have run the EA now only 2 weeks

            Update 03.10.2019:

            I currently stop the EA (without loses on my accounts) cause of the results on the authors signals. Keep the five stars because the strategy behind is great. I will track authors signals and will go live with Demo before coming back with real money.

            Maybe the time after Brexit will show other results

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            Filter:
            sachanvajra
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            sachanvajra 2019.12.09 11:35 
             

            Only Loss

            GIULIO CINELLI
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            GIULIO CINELLI 2019.10.07 13:18 
             

            Loss 10k in demo account. Settings like suggested by author.

            Michael Dhen Guhn
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            Michael Dhen Guhn 2019.10.04 18:40 
             

            Leider habe ich mich dazu verleiten, diesen EA zu kaufen. Die Backtest über mehrere Jahre sahen sehr gut aus. Nun ja, was läuft schief? Der Autor eröffnet einen Trade gegen den Trend, während die Bewegung noch läuft. Die Position wird mit Verlust geschlossen. Nun wird eine Größere Position in Trendrichtung eröffnet, obwohl die Korrektur einsetzt. Der Trade endet wieder mit einem Verlust. Leider wird die Trendrichtung nicht beibehalten, sondern es wird versucht die Bewegung der Korrektur zu handeln, die aber nun zu Ende ist.Die Position wird wieder vergrößert und da wir gegen den Trend handeln wird es wieder ein Verlust. Natürlich mit noch größerer Position. So geht es weiter und weiter. Oft klappt das, aber in meinem Fall wurden binnen einer Woche rund 2500 Euro vernichtet.

            Der Autor kann Programmieren, aber von Filtern der Signale hat er scheinbar noch nichts gehört. Leider reagiert er auch nicht auf Anfragen, wenn man ihn mit diesen Problem konfrontiert und um Hilfe bittet. Also Leute, Finger vom EA lassen. Dieser taugt nichts und vernichtet Euer Konto. Beidem einen früher, bei dem anderen Später.

            Gregor Tappeiner
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            Gregor Tappeiner 2019.10.04 08:59 
             

            This EA is absolutely not recommended. The lot size is calculated too big. Because of a movement of only 400 pips an account with 3000$ is crashing. Gambling is safer than this EA.

            Nelk0n
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            Nelk0n 2019.10.03 19:26 
             

            Not recommendable.

            Markus Katzmaier
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            Markus Katzmaier 2019.10.03 12:37 
             

            Well, i bought the EA and wish i would have not. You best see the strategy when the EA works in your account. The entry might be good. But if you lose the risk starts to grow. And it can grow very fast to a high level. The EA recover losing positions with new, bigger positions in opposite direction. Today GBPJPY trades with 0.55 lot - after he lost 0.01, 0.06 and 0.11 before (You can expect next tradesize when he lose the 0.55 lot) So this is at least a martingale-strategy. And when i learned one thing for sure in my forex-live: Martingale will kill your account. Maybe not today or tomorrow. But it will. So i stopped now in loss. Yes, possibly it will recover. But hope it will do is no strategy. Not with 3000 Euro. The seller has a good reason to only trade signals with Weltrade, which offers micro-accounts. So it is easy to spent $30 for a "real" monitoring-account. I followed one of this accounts at myfxbook. Account is not longer avaiable. Most likely because it is crashed or in big trouble. Other user of MT4-Version wrote from minimum two signal-accounts that are not longer avaiable.

            Final advise in general with bots and sellers. Take your time. Much time to check and double-check all things with the EA. Don't feel to buy fast because of special-price-offer only today or for three days. This is more a point you should think about. Don't feel forced by this forcing marketing-strategies.

            Update: I have to correct my star-rating to one star for two reasons. In some accounts there is a crash. And seller suggest to be safe with 3000 Euro or Cent in account - what is not true. So people with less knowledge can get a big damage if they don't stop early.

            Martin Metzler
            881
            Martin Metzler 2019.09.20 18:16 
             

            Currently great EA and good support from Ruslan. I will update my review because I have run the EA now only 2 weeks

            Update 03.10.2019:

            I currently stop the EA (without loses on my accounts) cause of the results on the authors signals. Keep the five stars because the strategy behind is great. I will track authors signals and will go live with Demo before coming back with real money.

            Maybe the time after Brexit will show other results

            Reply to review